Susan Rice to leave role as White House domestic policy chief

White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice will step down from her role, President Biden announced Monday. Rice, 58, previously served as national security advisor and ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, and was reported to be under consideration for Biden’s vice presidential running mate in 2020.

Biden instead named Rice to serve as his top domestic policy chief, a decision he acknowledged Monday “surprised a lot of people.”

“Susan was synonymous with foreign policy,” Biden said in a statement. "But what I knew then and what we all know now — after more than two years of her steady leadership of the Domestic Policy Council — it’s clear: there is no one more capable, and more determined to get important things done for the American people than Susan Rice.”

NBC News, which first reported on her departure, said her last day would be May 26.

Biden credited Rice’s efforts with helping expand the Affordable Care Act, enabling Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for seniors and to cap the cost of insulin at $35, and increasing access to child care and long-term care, among other achievements.

“We reversed the harmful immigration policies of the previous Administration, reunified more than 670 children separated from their families, and rebuilt the broken system of care for unaccompanied children, putting their safety and well-being first and foremost,” Biden stated. “The list goes on, and would not have been possible without Susan.”

Biden noted that Rice is the only person in U.S. history to serve as both national security advisor and domestic policy advisor.

“But what sets her apart as a leader and colleague is the seriousness with which she takes her role and the urgency and tenacity she brings, her bias towards action and results, and the integrity, humility and humor with which she does this work,” he said.

