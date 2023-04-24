Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Next up for the case challenging mifepristone: Oral arguments in federal appeals court

The Supreme Court maintained full access to mifepristone — at least for now.

On Friday evening, the justices put on hold a lower court’s ruling that would have reimposed strict restrictions on the abortion pill commonly used as part of a two-step regimen. The move means a lawsuit from antiabortion groups seeking to revoke the drug’s approval will continue to wind its way through the court system for months, or even longer.

But, at the moment, access to a medication used in more than half of abortions in the United States will remain unchanged — a message groups supporting abortion rights were scrambling over the weekend to tell patients and reiterate to clinics.

Yet, the nation’s highest court is almost certainly going to have the final say, setting the stage for the justices to decide another major abortion case after overturning the constitutional guarantee of abortion rights last year.

“While this is a relief, and mifepristone will stay protected for the time being, it’s really just a temporary reprieve,” said Melissa Fowler, the National Abortion Federation’s chief program officer. “We know that this meritless case will go on.”

The details

It’s no surprise that the Supreme Court majority didn’t explain its reasoning for putting the lower court decision on hold. That’s typical when the high court weighs emergency actions, per our colleagues Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow.

The only noted dissents came from Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr., who said they wouldn’t have granted the Biden administration’s request for a pause on lower court decisions that would have impacted the accessibility of mifepristone. An order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit would have prevented the drug from being mailed directly to patients and shifted the approved use of the pill from up to 10 weeks into pregnancy down to seven weeks, among other changes.

Thomas didn’t detail his reasons for why he wouldn’t have granted a stay. But Alito did, and argued that the administration and the drugmaker wouldn’t have been harmed if prior restrictions on the drug went back into place — a notion some legal scholars refuted.

Alito also expressed skepticism that the Food and Drug Administration wouldn’t use its broad enforcement powers to allow the drug to remain on the market without changing its labels to revert to regulations from before 2016.

What’s next

First up: The 5th Circuit will hold oral arguments next month.

Previously, the federal appeals court had been tasked with considering the Biden’s administration’s request to pause U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s recent ruling to suspend the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. An appeals court panel temporarily blocked Kacsmaryk’s decision, but agreed 2-1 that the agency failed to examine relevant data when it eliminated certain restrictions on the medication in 2016 and later years.

Now, the 5th Circuit will review the merits of the case. Oral arguments will be held on May 17, and it’s likely a different three-judge panel will conduct the review, Robert and Ann note.

A decision by the 5th Circuit — no matter what it is — will likely be appealed to the Supreme Court. “We look forward to a final outcome in this case that will hold the FDA accountable,” Erik Baptist, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents the antiabortion groups, said in a statement Friday night.

On the ground

Shortly after the ruling, the National Abortion Federation sent a note to its 450 member facilities with a key message: Access to mifepristone isn’t changing for now. In interviews, several abortion providers emphasized that there will be no changes in their protocols as the case continues.

But clinic operators and doctors say the limbo situation has been confusing for both women and providers, as they’d been bracing for days for the possibility that the typical process for medication abortions in the United States could be upended.

“I think people are still going to be confused,” said Kristyn Brandi, a fellow with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. “It’s still going to be a process of getting all this information out there and making sure people know that they can continue to practice the way they’ve been practicing.”

White House prescriptions

What we’re watching: President Biden is looking to release a video announcing his reelection campaign Tuesday morning, which is the four-year anniversary of his 2020 campaign launch, The Post’s Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer report.

Reproductive wars

Pence draws contrast with Trump on abortion

Former vice president Mike Pence on Saturday rejected the idea that laws on abortion should be left solely to each state, The Post’s Dylan Wells reports.

His remarks came at an event featuring current and prospective presidential candidates, as Pence sought to draw a direct contrast with former president Donald Trump. Pence said a federal ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy is an idea “that ought to be a part and parcel of debate.”

Pence’s comments underscore the former vice president’s efforts to establish himself as the staunchest opponent of abortion rights ahead of a potential presidential bid.

This comes as a spokesman for Trump told The Post earlier this week that the former president believes the issue should be left up to the states. Trump appeared via video at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s spring kickoff event and touted his confirmation of three justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade last year.

In other news …

The federal judge at the center of the abortion pill case has an unusual redaction on his financial disclosure report, which is one of the few ways judges publicly report potential conflicts of interests, our colleague Ann E. Marimow reports.

Kacsmaryk — who sought to block the approval of mifepristone — lists his most valuable investment as a holding in a single stock worth at least $5 million. The name of the company is blacked out.

The view from Kacsmaryk: In a statement, the judge said that the redactions were approved by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts “after reviewing the relevant rules and applicable threats.” The private company isn’t headquartered or operated in Texas and hasn’t been part of a lawsuit in the district where Kacsmaryk presides.

Yet, legal ethics experts said withholding the name of a stock undermines the disclosure system. Federal ethics law allows for redactions that “protect the individual who filed the report or a family member” for “as long as the danger to such individual exists.” This indicates that there are likely serious security concerns associated with making the name of the company public. CNN first reported the news.

On the Hill

On tap this week: House GOP’s bill to lift the debt ceiling

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Fox News on Sunday that Republicans will hold a vote this week on their bill to raise the debt ceiling into next year, slash federal spending by billions of dollars and impose new work requirements in the Medicaid program.

This comes as Biden is running out of time and options to avert an unprecedented default on the federal debt, as House Republicans make it clear that they’re willing to risk an economic crisis to attempt to secure major policy concessions from the White House, The Post’s Jeff Stein reports.

Since the GOP took control of the House, White House aides have expressed confidence privately and publicly that they could force Republicans to raise the limit without agreeing to conservatives’ demands to cut spending. But that strategy doesn’t appear to have worked so far.

For instance: With as few as six weeks to go, it doesn’t seem like Republicans will soon break off and agree to lift the nation’s borrowing limit without any conditions, which is what Biden wants. The administration’s efforts to enlist corporate executives to mount pressure hasn’t yielded much results either, at least at the moment.

Daybook

📅 Welcome back! The House and the Senate are in this week, and here’s what’s on tap:

Today: The Post is holding an event interviewing UNICEF’s executive director on new data showing declining vaccination rates and public trust in children’s immunizations in a host of countries.

Tuesday: The Post’s Dan Diamond will interview two co-authors of a sweeping new report by 34 independent experts about America’s pandemic response. Watch the event here. On the Hill, a House Veterans' Affairs subcommittee will analyze electronic health record modernization.

Wednesday: The Senate Judiciary Committee will examine post-Roe America and the Senate Budget Committee will discuss the health costs of climate change.

On the other side of the Capitol, a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee will hold a legislative hearing on bills aimed at transparency and competition; a House Appropriations subcommittee will conduct oversight on the provider relief fund and health workforce shortages; a House Education and the Workforce subcommittee will discuss reducing health-care costs; a House Ways and Means subcommittee will hold a hearing on tax-exempt hospitals; and the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic will discuss school closures amid the pandemic

Thursday: A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee will analyze how virus research can be done safely.

Friday: A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee will examine antimicrobial resistance as a public health issue.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

