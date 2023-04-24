Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: Republicans’ debt ceiling bill … Final week of Supreme Court oral arguments this term … Trump civil trial over rape allegations begins Tuesday … South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends state dinner in Washington this week … but first …

The campaign

A challenge for Biden: Young voters

President Biden is expected to announce his reelection bid on Tuesday.

There’s been little doubt for months that Biden would run — he has said so repeatedly himself.

Advertisement

But the announcement will kick off a fundraising sprint as the Biden campaign works to raise tens of millions of dollars ahead of the end of the June 30 quarterly deadline.

Julie Chávez Rodriguez, the director of the White House office of intergovernmental affairs, to manage the campaign, although people with knowledge of the discussions cautioned on Saturday that there had been no final decision yet,” our colleagues Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer report. “Two people involved in the reelection effort said they expect, the director of the White House office of intergovernmental affairs, to manage the campaign, although people with knowledge of the discussions cautioned on Saturday that there had been no final decision yet,” our colleaguesand

One of Biden’s challenges heading into the 18-month campaign is his relatively low approval rating.

A Washington Post average of polls this month found 43 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s performance and 54 percent disapproved. President Barack Obama’s approval rating hovered between 42 and 48 percent when he announced his reelection campaign in 2011.

Most Democratic voters don’t want Biden to run again.

Thirty-eight percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents want the party to renominate Biden in 2024, while 57 percent want someone else as the nominee. That’s much lower than the support Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Obama commanded within their parties when they ran for reelection. (Polls did not ask this question about President George W. Bush.)

But these numbers might not mean much in a general election. Trump had the support of 73 percent of Republicans when he ran for a second term, and he lost.

Tracking the youth vote

One Democratic constituency that’s not enamored with Biden: young voters.

Advertisement

Just 36 percent of Americans ages 18 to 29 approve of Biden’s performance, according to a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics poll conducted last month and made public this morning. That’s down from 39 percent in the fall and 41 percent last spring.

Young Americans are especially displeased with Biden’s handling of inflation (22 percent approval) and gun violence (27 percent approval).

John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Institute of Politics, said he didn’t see much mystery in the findings.

“A majority of most every subgroup of young Americans believe the country is ‘on the wrong track,’ and nearly as many tell us they’re anxious and depressed,” Della Volpe wrote in an email to The Early. “Concerns about gun violence and mass shootings, losing long-held rights, and an uneasy economic future spell trouble for nearly all elected officials right now, especially the President.”

Still, young people are even less happy with Republicans in Congress, who have a 29 percent approval rating. (Strikingly, Democrats in Congress have a higher rating than Biden at 39 percent.)

Young Americans also expressed strong support for some of Biden’s priorities, such as fighting climate change.

Advertisement

Fifty percent of young people agree that “Government should do more to curb climate change, even at the expense of economic growth” — up from 29 percent a decade ago.

“Looking back at 2022 and the recent Wisconsin election, it’s clear that the Republican Party and their policies are viewed even less favorably by young people,” Della Volpe wrote.

Four years later

Biden’s announcement will take place exactly four years after he announced his last presidential run. (Obama announced his own reelection campaign 12 years ago this month.)

Stephen A. Cozen, a longtime Democratic donor who co-hosted Biden’s kickoff fundraiser in Philadelphia hours after he announced four years ago, said it’s a “no-brainer” that Biden should run again.

“Take a look at his accomplishments over the last couple of years,” Cozen said in an interview, pointing to legislation to encourage domestic semiconductor manufacturing, the infrastructure bill, the climate change and health-care bill dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act and Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine. “They are amazing.”

The age question

Biden is already the oldest president in history and if he wins reelection, he’d start his second term at age 82.

Edward G. Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor and Democratic National Committee chairman, acknowledged he had heard some donors raise concerns about Biden’s age. (Our colleagues Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Sabrina Rodriguez, Colby Itkowitz, Meryl Kornfield and Dylan Wells heard similar worries from some Democratic voters.)

Advertisement

But Rendell dismissed such concerns, saying donors are always fretting about something.

“I don’t think we should worry a bit about whether he’s capable of doing it,” he said.

If not Biden, who?

Some Democrats argue that Biden should step aside, less because of his age and more because the party needs new blood. Tim Ryan, the former Democratic congressman from Ohio, said Friday he thinks Biden should not run again.

“I love the president,” Ryan said. “I just believe the country is ready for a change in both parties.”

But much of the Democratic angst over Biden running again dissipated after a stronger-than-expected showing in the midterms, and there’s little agreement about who should run if Biden stepped aside.

“I think people want someone new — but not right now,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.).

What we're watching

Congress

In the House: Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his leadership team continue to work to secure the votes for their debt ceiling plan, which can only lose four Republicans to still pass. The bill is only an opening bid meant to jump-start negotiations with Biden.

Advertisement

McCarthy must pass the measure to show Biden his party is united behind a plan.

We’re watching to see if the president offers a meeting or an olive branch if the bill passes. McCarthy has been pleading for another get together, but Biden has so far maintained that he won’t negotiate the debt limit. Some Democrats, however, are speaking up, saying Biden should sit down with McCarthy.

The House Rules Committee is taking up the debt ceiling plan Tuesday.

In the Senate: Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) could move on a measure to reject Trump’s calls to defund the FBI and the Justice Department as soon as Wednesday.

Committee work

Wednesday: The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will vote on whether to confirm Julie Su as labor secretary. It is unclear whether she has the votes.

Advertisement

The House Judiciary Committee will hold an oversight hearing with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives one week after the committee advanced a resolution of disapproval of an ATF rule regulating pistol stabilizing braces. Director Steve Dettelbach will testify.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will hold a second hearing on the impacts of school closures. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, will testify.

Supreme Court

Today kicks off the final week of oral arguments for the 2022 term. This term, the court has heard cases involving gerrymandering, affirmative action, the Indian Child Welfare Act, the independent state legislature theory and other issues.

This week the court will hear oral arguments for cases concerning tribal immunity, a trial court ruling that found a corrections officer liable for assaulting an inmate, an international racketeering dispute between two Russian citizens and government seizure of property for unpaid taxes.

Advertisement

The final week comes as Democrats ramp up their scrutiny of the Supreme Court following revelations that Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose luxury trips and property sales involving billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow.

Here’s the latest:

In the Senate: Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have asked Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. to testify before the committee on May 2 about the court’s ethics rules. Roberts was also given the option of sending another justice in his place.

In the Senate: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee that oversees the federal courts, each asked Roberts in early April to probe Thomas’s relationship with Crow. This weekend, Durbin and Whitehouse announced that Roberts deferred their requests to the Judicial Conference, the federal courts’ policymaking body.

In the House and Senate: Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) Michael Chertoff. Chertoff Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley’s Dobbs opinion and made several recommendations. Whitehouse and Johnson asked Chertoff to clarify parts of the investigation, including the probe of the justices compared to other Supreme Court personnel; the investigative methodology, including statements taken from the justices and witness interviews; a statement that prefaced Curley’s report calling the leak a “misguided attempt at protest” and whether law enforcement officials were notified after the report referenced possible violations of federal law. Whitehouse and(D-Ga.) sent a letter to former homeland security secretary and federal judge. Chertoff reviewed ’s investigation into the leak of a draftopinion and made several recommendations. Whitehouse and Johnson asked Chertoff to clarify parts of the investigation, including the probe of the justices compared to other Supreme Court personnel; the investigative methodology, including statements taken from the justices and witness interviews; a statement that prefaced Curley’s report calling the leak a “misguided attempt at protest” and whether law enforcement officials were notified after the report referenced possible violations of federal law.

We’re waiting to see how Roberts responds to the invitation, what the Judicial Conference does and how Chertoff answers Whitehouse’s and Johnson’s questions.

In New York

A civil trial over allegations that Trump raped writer and former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s gets underway Tuesday with jury selection.

At the White House

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives in Washington this week to attend Wednesday’s state dinner — Biden’s second since taking office — and address a joint session of Congress on Thursday. China, Ukraine and the Discord leaks will be on everyone’s minds.

On China: “Although Washington might quibble with the characterization, the security pacts with Japan and South Korea have become increasingly important as China has made clear its intent to challenge the United States’ global primacy economically and militarily,” “Although Washington might quibble with the characterization, the security pacts with Japan and South Korea have become increasingly important as China has made clear its intent to challenge the United States’ global primacy economically and militarily,” our colleague Michelle Ye Hee Lee writes

On Ukraine: Yoon could also face pressure to send ammunition to Ukraine. South Korea has “refused to send any to Ukraine out of concern for its relations with Moscow,” Michelle writes.

On the Discord leaks: South Korea’s government said earlier this month that it would South Korea’s government said earlier this month that it would discuss the “issues raised” by leaked intelligence documents following the revelations that Washington spied on senior officials in Seoul and pressured them to help supply Ukraine with weapons. The discoveries put Biden and Yoon, who are both expected to tout their nations’ alliance during the visit, in an uncomfortable position. (South Korean law prohibits the government from providing weapons to countries at war.)

Here’s what else Biden is up to this week:

He’ll meet today with Tennessee state Reps. Justin Jones , Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson , the Democrats who protested Republican lawmakers’ refusal to pass gun-control measures after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville. Pearson and Jones were expelled from the legislature and then reinstated on an interim basis, while Johnson narrowly avoid expulsion.

Biden will address a meeting of North America’s Building Trades Unions in Washington.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

Viral

America’s favorite gymnast got married over the weekend:

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article