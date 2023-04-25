Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden began the video announcing his reelection campaign with a single word: freedom. He uttered the word six times in three minutes. It’s how his campaign titled the video. And as his reelection effort begins in earnest, it is the word that, at least for the moment, may sum up how he plans to couch his campaign — as an attempt to reclaim the idea of freedom from Republicans who use it with a completely different meaning.

Biden suggested that he, not Republicans, is the one who is fighting for personal freedoms, including access to abortion, the right to same-sex marriage and the ability to read the books one chooses.

It’s a shift from his campaign launch four years ago, when he never used the word “freedom” and instead was far more focused on a fight. “We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” he said then.

Biden referred to that fight in his new video, saying the country still faces a battle, but he quickly turned back to his new favorite word.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom,” he said. “More rights or fewer.”

The debate over the word and its meaning has wound through American history. It figured prominently in a famous speech delivered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941, as the world faced the onslaught of Nazi Germany, in which he described the essential liberties that America stood for in what became known as the “Four Freedoms Speech”: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.

“Ever since FDR did his four freedom speech, it’s almost a foundational text for the modern Democratic Party. Obama would quote from it a lot,” said Douglas Brinkley, the author and presidential historian. “It’s in the DNA of the Democratic Party to chant ‘freedom’ when election season comes around.”

The concept of freedom became a key tenet of protest movements from civil rights to Vietnam. There was Freedom Summer in 1964, an effort to sign up Black voters in Mississippi. There were Freedom Rides throughout the segregated South. When Richie Havens opened the Woodstock music festival, he launched a hit song called “Freedom.”

“Richie Havens used to say all he had to do at Woodstock was say the word freedom. ... Any time you throw the word freedom into a verse, it’s a winning song,” Brinkley said. “He won over Woodstock by essentially just saying freedom over and over again.”

Over time, the word was also embraced by conservatives and Republicans — but with a different meaning, often referring to Americans’ right to be unfettered by government regulations and taxes. A central GOP message in recent decades has been that liberals want to control Americans’ thoughts, actions and finances, while conservatives are seeking to free them.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), for example, recently published a book called “The Courage to Be Free,” shortly after releasing a “Framework for Freedom Budget” for his state, along with a statement touting his “freedom first policies.” His gubernatorial campaign sold “Freedom Team” caps and “Freedom Lives Here” T-shirts.

“We stood as a citadel of freedom for people across this country, and indeed across the world,” he told supporters on election night.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is among those who has urged his party to contest that framing of the concept of freedom. Last year he ran television ads aimed at Floridians, telling them “freedom is under attack in your state” and urging them to move to California, the true “freedom state.”

In his second inauguration address in January, Newsom said red-state politicians are repackaging oppression as liberty. “They silence speech, fire teachers, kidnap migrants, subjugate women, attack the Special Olympics and even demonize Mickey Mouse,” he said. “All camouflaged under a hijacking of the word ‘freedom.’ ”

Biden, however, has largely stayed out of the debate around the use of the word — until now.

As president, he has most often used “freedom” in the context of foreign policy, speaking of it as an American export rather than a concept being debated domestically. “The defense of freedom is not the work of a day or of a year. It’s always difficult. It’s always important,” he said in Warsaw, speaking about the war in Ukraine.

“We have stood together to defend sovereignty, to defend democracy, to defend freedom for ourselves and all who wish it,” he said in Ottawa, speaking about shared Canadian and American aims.

“What do we Irish fight for?” he asked in Ballina, Ireland. “Freedom. Democracy. It always must be defended.”

At home, Biden has rarely hesitated to embrace the traditional symbols of American patriotism. When he won the 2020 election, his supporters used the American flag as a rallying point of pride, distributing the flag broadly at a rally and hoisting it between two cranes. Old Glory, which has at times become a cultural flash point, was in some ways meant to illustrate the patriotism of Democrats, who could also support an athlete kneeling during the national anthem.

It is unclear whether the president will now embrace the notion of freedom as a central campaign message. In the past, he has sometimes adopted political messages only to drop them a short time later.

But many Democrats contend that the escalation of the fight over abortion in particular bolsters their argument that Republicans are seeking ways to limit Americans’ options and that their message that women’s freedoms are under threat appears to be resonating with many some swing voters.

And at least some pro-Biden constituencies seem to be on board. Just hours after Biden’s reelection announcement, Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, issued a statement of support declaring that “President Biden is the leader we need to rewrite the rules in favor of working people — not corporations — and safeguard our freedoms in the face of dangerous authoritarianism rising in states across the country.”

