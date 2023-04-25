Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Below: Apple wins appeal on an antitrust case, and the Supreme Court weighs if officials can block users on social media. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Incoming Senate bill would set age limit for kids on social media A soon-to-be-unveiled Senate bill would set an age minimum for kids on social media, marking one of the first major bipartisan federal efforts to restrict access to the platforms altogether for younger users.

The bill, led by Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), would also set restrictions for how companies use algorithms to serve minors, according to a Senate aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

The measure will add to a growing body of legislation seeking to expand protections for children online.

The bill would bar children under 13 from accessing social media and require parental consent for those aged 13 to 17, the aide said. It was not immediately clear how the proposal may verify users’ ages.

It’s set to be introduced as early as this week with Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Katie Boyd Britt (R-Ala.) as co-sponsors, the aide said.

The effort reflects mounting bipartisan concern from policymakers over the effect digital platforms may have on the mental health of kids and teens.

There is a loneliness epidemic in America today. It's driven by social media companies that build addictive products, an economy that leaves too little free time, and neoliberal economics which has gutted the power of local communities.



Politicians should wake up to this crisis. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 16, 2023

The push has gained steam at both the federal and state level, with Republican officials spearheading some of the most aggressive legislative efforts in the United States this year.

In the past month, Utah and Arkansas signed new laws requiring anyone under 18 to get parental consent to join social media platforms, the most stringent such rules in the United States.

The Utah law would also require platforms to set a digital curfew for younger users and to give guardians access to their child’s account. Both laws create new requirements for companies to verify the age of their users. Both measures were led by Republican state leaders.

In Washington, Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate have introduced separate measures that would keep kids under 16 off social media altogether.

“We protect our children from drinking, from smoking, from driving. They can’t drive when they’re 12,” Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), who introduced one of the bills earlier this year, told me. “We should protect them from the impacts of social media.”

But the proposals have raised questions about enforcement, given long-running challenges platforms have faced in verifying the age of younger users.

Those bills have yet to draw bipartisan support, but a number of prominent Democratic officials have echoed concerns about kids having access to social media.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy told CNN earlier this year that 13 is “too early” for kids to join apps like Instagram and TikTok, arguing they create a “distorted environment” that “often does a disservice” to kids.

Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) said that he agreed with the remarks, tweeting, “I have seen no compelling reason why middle school kids should be on social media, where they're bombarded with targeted ads, trolls, and algorithms working overtime to addict them.”

While some lawmakers are pushing to keep kids off social media altogether, others have focused on creating guardrails for kids and teens online.

Senate lawmakers last year advanced a pair of bills aimed at expanding existing federal privacy protections for kids online and require that platforms vet their products for potential harms to children and to take steps to address them. House lawmakers separately advanced a broader privacy bill that would create new protections for kids online, including restricting targeted ads.

A number of those efforts have faced push back from the tech industry and digital rights groups, who argue some of the restrictions are unconstitutional and will harm free speech and privacy by forcing companies to collect more data on users.

Many platforms, including Twitter and TikTok, already bar users under 13 from signing up, while others like YouTube offer products designed for kids with heightened protections.

Federal court sides with Apple over Epic antitrust challenge

A federal appeals court yesterday upheld a decision to reject allegations from “Fortnite” maker Epic Games claiming Apple holds a monopoly in its App Store, our colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed a 2021 lower court decision that said Epic failed to prove Apple was in violation of federal antitrust law because it did not allow third-party app markets to exist on its iOS operation system.

Notably, the decision upheld the lower court’s ruling that the company violated California competition laws because it forced app developers to use its payment processing system without allowing them to use alternatives.

“The appeals court decision could mark a blow to the federal government’s efforts to challenge alleged monopoly behavior in Silicon Valley, amid ongoing litigation with tech giants including Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook,” Cat writes.

Supreme Court to consider if officials can block constituents on social media

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will take up two cases examining whether the First Amendment grants public officials the ability to block users from interacting with their personal social media accounts when those accounts are used to publicly communicate information about their jobs, our colleague Robert Barnes reports.

“One case accepted by the justices involves two members of a Southern California school board, Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff and T.J. Zane. Both of them blocked Christopher and Kimberly Garnier, frequent critics and posters on their social media accounts,” Barnes writes.

“The other involves James Freed, the city manager of Port Huron, Mich., who blocked city resident Kevin Lindke from his personal Facebook page,” he adds.

Court justices two years ago dismissed a related challenge against former president Donald Trump’s attempts to block critics on his Twitter, following suspension of his account.

The decisions of the cases are poised to have significant outcomes on how officials use social media platforms. The high court will hear arguments in the upcoming October term.

Congress gets 40 ChatGPT Plus licenses in bid to experiment internally

Some congressional offices have been granted licenses to ChatGPT Plus so that they can experiment with the generative AI tool internally, Nihal Krishan reports for FedScoop.

“The House recently created a new AI working group for staff to test and share new AI tools in the congressional office environment and now the House of Representatives‘ digital service has obtained 40 licenses for ChatGPT Plus, which were distributed earlier this month,” Krishan writes, citing a senior official within the office of the Chief Administrative Officer’s House Digital Services.

House Digital Services will be paying the $20 monthly fee for each license for an indefinite amount of time, and the lawmakers‘ offices who have the licenses will remain anonymous for the time being. The House is exploring how the generative AI tool may aid offices in drafting documents and summarizing large amounts of text in speeches, among other things, according to the report.

Various U.S. federal agencies are taking preliminary steps to regulate AI, as popularity for large language models like ChatGPT continues to skyrocket.

