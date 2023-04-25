Gov. Inslee signs Washington gun violence prevention bills

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OLYMPIA Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a trio of bills meant to prevent gun violence Tuesday — one banning the sale of certain semiautomatic rifles, one imposing a 10-day waiting period on firearms purchases, and one clearing the way for lawsuits against gun makers or sellers in certain cases.

A crowd of gun-control activists and Democratic lawmakers broke into cheers as he signed the measures, which he said would not solve all gun violence but would save lives.

“Just because they don’t solve all the problems does not mean the state of Washington does not take action,” Inslee said. “Inaction against gun violence is unacceptable.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre praised Washington state officials for passing the ban on selling specific semiautomatic weapons. President Joe Biden “commends the leadership of Washington Governor Jay Inslee and legislative leaders as well as the advocates, survivors and elected officials who fought for years to make today a reality,” she said.

