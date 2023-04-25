5 facts about Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s 2024 campaign manager

Before that, she worked as deputy campaign manager on the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign and served in various senior roles for Vice President Harris when Harris was a senator and a presidential candidate.
Quentin Fulks, who ran last year’s successful reelection campaign of Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), was named principal deputy campaign manager for the Biden-Harris reelection effort.
“Julie and Quentin are trusted, effective leaders that know the stakes of this election and will bring their knowledge and energy to managing a campaign that reaches all Americans,” Biden said in a statement.
Here are five things to know about Chavez Rodriguez:
She comes from a family well known for its worker advocacy.
A native of California, Chavez Rodriguez grew up in the farm labor movement, door-knocking and handing out leaflets with the rest of her family. Her grandfather Cesar Chavez, a folk hero among workers, founded the United Farm Workers and gained national attention for a 25-day hunger strike in 1968 that ended when he broke bread with Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.).
“Growing up, it was valuable to see people fighting for those who didn’t have a voice,” Chavez Rodriguez told George Washington University students last year.
But she has avoided the limelight that comes with having a famous family, according to her colleagues. As a member of then-President Barack Obama’s staff in 2012 when he dedicated Chavez’s home as a national monument, Chavez Rodriguez deliberately avoided attention, recalled Cecilia Muñoz, who headed Obama’s Domestic Policy Council.
“She’s the last person in the room who would bring up her grandfather’s name,” Muñoz said. “She doesn’t ever, ever attempt to use that for leverage for herself. But who he was — and the fact that she comes from a family that was always doing the work — that is really infused in who she is.”
She’s not the first Latina presidential campaign manager, but she’s a first in a different way.
In 2008, Patti Solis Doyle, whose parents were Mexican immigrants, made history as the first Latina campaign manager when she took the helm of Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid. But Solis Doyle stepped down from the position after a series of primary losses.
If Chavez Rodriguez stays on for the totality of Biden’s campaign and leads it to victory, she would be the first Latina campaign manager on both scores. She is already the first Latina named to run the reelection campaign of a sitting president.
Biden claimed a majority of the Latino vote over Trump in 2020, but his support among Latinos sagged from what Democrats had received in previous years. Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Fund president and CEO, said in a phone interview that Chavez Rodriguez’s role will help the campaign target the Latino vote more effectively.
“It’s important to see ourselves within the staff of this campaign, and obviously seeing Julie, it’s a nod to us that they are going to take our community to be an important voter bloc, which indeed it is,” Rayes said. “But what Julie’s going to do is she’s going to run a culturally competent campaign. She understands that Latinos are not a monolith, and she understands a Venezuelan in Miami is very different from a Venezuelan in New York.”
She’s well known among state and local officials from her time at the White House.
In her role as director of intergovernmental affairs, Chavez Rodriguez has often been the point person for local and state officials engaging with the Biden administration. She has connected with leaders during the coronavirus pandemic and other emergencies, providing her an extensive contact list that could come in handy during the campaign.
“In D.C., it’s easy to get into the bubble,” Democratic strategist Jess O’Connell said. “And she’s one of those lifelines out of the White House, which is important for the campaign and the president. That’s a real value-add and smart move on their part.”
She’s worked with both Biden and Harris.
Before her latest post in Biden’s White House, Chavez Rodriguez served Harris on the campaign trail and in her Senate office.
She was the national political director and traveling chief of staff for Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign before Harris dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination. Prior to that, Chavez Rodriguez served as California state director in Harris’s Senate office.
When she started at the White House, many co-workers didn’t know her family’s history.
Chavez Rodriguez has said Obama’s experience as an organizer led her to volunteer for his campaign, canvassing communities in Colorado. Her volunteering ultimately led to a job as deputy press secretary for then-Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, followed by a White House gig.
People in Obama’s White House recall not knowing about Chavez Rodriguez’s family connections at first.
Paulette Aniskoff, director of the Office of Public Engagement in Obama’s White House, said she was among those who learned of Chavez Rodriguez’s grandfather after already knowing her. Even now, Aniskoff said, she doesn’t immediately think of that connection.
“She can be very low-key California vibes,” Aniskoff said. “I knew her for a long time before I had a sense of that.”
