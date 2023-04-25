5 facts about Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s 2024 campaign manager

2 She’s not the first Latina presidential campaign manager, but she’s a first in a different way.

In 2008, Patti Solis Doyle, whose parents were Mexican immigrants, made history as the first Latina campaign manager when she took the helm of Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid. But Solis Doyle stepped down from the position after a series of primary losses.

If Chavez Rodriguez stays on for the totality of Biden’s campaign and leads it to victory, she would be the first Latina campaign manager on both scores. She is already the first Latina named to run the reelection campaign of a sitting president.

Biden claimed a majority of the Latino vote over Trump in 2020, but his support among Latinos sagged from what Democrats had received in previous years. Nathalie Rayes, Latino Victory Fund president and CEO, said in a phone interview that Chavez Rodriguez’s role will help the campaign target the Latino vote more effectively.