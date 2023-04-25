Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1983, the U.S.S.R. made public a reply from Soviet Premier Yuri Andropov to 10-year-old Samantha Smith of Maine, inviting her to visit his country. Smith, who had written to Andropov months earlier to express fears about nuclear war, traveled to the Soviet Union that July. The Soviet leader also assured her his country wanted peace.

The big idea

Mallory McMorrow has a ‘bench’ warning for Democrats

Remember Mallory McMorrow? She’s the state senator from Michigan who went viral in April 2022 for her scathing takedown of a GOP colleague who’d falsely labeled her a “groomer,” to loud cheers from Democrats coast-to-coast.

It’s one year later, and McMorrow has a little tough love for her own party, especially for any Democrats who raised their eyebrows when she chose not to run for the Senate (the D.C. variety) to succeed the retiring Democratic incumbent, Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Advertisement

“Something that has been really irritating to me is this idea that somehow state legislatures are the bench.” “We gotta stop looking at Washington as the only thing that matters,” McMorrow said Sunday on MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin Reports

She continued: “That always implies that higher office means that it’s somehow a promotion. And that gets us back into this mess that we started in, where we ignore what’s happening in the states and state legislatures and then they [Republicans] chip away and chip away and chip away and before we know it we’ve lost two thirds of … state legislatures like we did starting in 2009.”

“We gotta stop looking at Washington as the only thing that matters…That gets us back into this mess that we started in, where we ignore what's happening in the states and state legislatures,”@MalloryMcMorrow tells @AymanM why she decided not to run for Senate in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/bJJNDhw3rP — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) April 24, 2023

All eyes on Biden, but should they be?

McMorrow’s words of caution seem especially timely when President Biden’s formal launch of his reelection campaign is likely to dominate this week’s political news, and Democrats seem focused mostly on his assets and liabilities and the stakes of losing the White House to Republicans.

The Daily 202 highlighted the importance of state legislatures in July 2022 — as well as heavy Democratic losses under former president Barack Obama — and the way those bodies were reshaping American life after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, freeing states to ban abortion.

Advertisement

Democrats saw their numbers in governorships and state legislatures hollow out. During his two terms, the party any of his predecessors since Dwight D. Eisenhower,” we noted then. “On Obama’s watch,. During his two terms, the party lost more seats (816) at the state level than either party did under” we noted then.

Quite a lot going on

My colleague in opinion, Karen Tumulty, made state legislatures — notably, those with partisan supermajorities — the focus of a column on Monday.

“Kansas is one of 28 states where the Republican legislature has a veto-proof majority and can therefore do pretty much whatever it wishes,” Karen noted. “All but nine of those 28 “supermajority” states are in Republican control.”

“As recently as 2020, only 22 states had veto-proof legislatures. Elections since then added an additional four,” Karen wrote.

“And just since mid-March, Republicans gained two more as they persuaded a Democratic state representative in Louisiana and one in North Carolina to switch parties — significantly diminishing the power of Democratic governors in both states,” she highlighted.

Everyone who follows politics closely is familiar with the adage that the states are America’s “laboratories of democracy.” But Democrats warn they can also currently be laboratories of un-democracy, as Karen notes.

“In Ohio, another state where Republicans hold a supermajority, lawmakers are trying to thwart a citizen-led effort to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would prohibit banning abortion before fetal viability. So, lawmakers are advancing an amendment of their own that would change the rules and require a 60 percent threshold, rather than the current 50 percent, for such ballot initiatives to pass.”

Advertisement

In other words, they’re trying to change a rule that is more than a century old to prevent a new majority they don’t control from getting what it wants.

Biden’s place

Presidents seeking reelection don’t typically cite state legislatures as part of their argument. But Biden warned in the video he released Tuesday, formally unveiling his quest for a second term, that “around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up” to take away “bedrock freedoms.”

They are “dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love. All while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote,” Biden says in the video.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer.”

State legislatures and the Democrats

Which gets us back to Karen’s column and McMorrow’s point.

Advertisement

“Many Democrats acknowledge they were not sufficiently focused on what was happening in state capitols, either,” Karen wrote. “While Republicans were making gains in state houses over the past decade, Democrats put their resources into presidential and congressional races. That has left them out of position in the key battlegrounds where the hottest questions are being decided, and where decisions that will affect millions are being made.”

On issues like abortion and guns, Michigan is showing Democrats what they can do when they control a large state. Or, as McMorrow put it to MSNBC: “I’m in exactly the place I need to be right now.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Biden 2024? The president announces his reelection run

“President Biden officially announced his bid for reelection Tuesday morning, saying in a solemn launch video that he wants to ‘finish the job’ he started when the country was racked by a deadly pandemic, a reeling economy and a teetering democracy,” Toluse Olorunnipa, Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer report.

GOP readies debt ceiling vote as Wall Street begins to panic

“Investors on Wall Street are bracing for the prospect of a protracted, costly standoff in Washington over the debt ceiling, underscoring the economic risks as House Republicans prepare to vote on new legislation as soon as Wednesday,” Tony Romm reports.

Jury selection to begin in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit against Donald Trump

“Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in a civil lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who has accused Donald Trump of raping her years before he became president,” Shayna Jacobs and Mark Berman report.

Schumer announces Senate will vote on the Equal Rights Amendment this week

“The Senate will vote on the Equal Rights Amendment this week — 100 years after it was first introduced in Congress — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday,” Mariana Alfaro reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

In Texas, Republicans push bills aimed at enhancing faith’s role in school

“The controversy revolves around three bills: One mandates the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools; another allows school districts to require local campuses to set aside time for staff and students to pray and read religious texts; and a third allows administrators to furnish schools with chaplains in addition to existing counselors,” Jack Jenkins reports.

Iran gained access to election results website in 2020, military reveals

“The U.S. military discovered that an Iranian hacking group had penetrated a local government website that was to report 2020 election results and disrupted the attack before the votes were tallied, officials revealed Monday during a conference of cybersecurity professionals,” Joseph Menn reports.

Advertisement

“Officials said that while neither the votes nor the counting machines would have been affected by the intrusion, the hackers could have rendered the public-facing website for displaying results unreachable or posted fake results, shaking public confidence in the true results.”

She was a sex-trafficked teen. Then she was arrested as a trafficker.

“In rural Georgia, in 2011, what happened was this: Tiffany, 17 and seven months pregnant, was named in a 21-count indictment for rape, aggravated child molestation and trafficking for sexual servitude. In Georgia, 17-year-olds are prosecuted as adults,” Jessica Contrera reports.

“The sheriff’s report said Tiffany and a man named Yarnell DeShawn Donald picked up the 13-year-old, a family friend of Tiffany’s, and drove her to a trailer park. There, four migrant workers paid $25 or $30 each to rape her.”

… and beyond

Law firm head bought Gorsuch-owned property

“For nearly two years beginning in 2015, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch sought a buyer for a 40-acre tract of property he co-owned in rural Granby, Colo. Nine days after he was confirmed by the Senate for a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court, the then-circuit court judge got one: The chief executive of Greenberg Traurig, one of the nation’s biggest law firms with a robust practice before the high court. Gorsuch owned the property with two other individuals,” Politico’s Heidi Przybyla reports.

Dr. Fauci looks back: ‘Something clearly went wrong’

“Over several hours and multiple Zoom and phone calls in April, I spoke with Fauci about that: how he saw the full story of this historic public-health emergency and the role he played in it,” the New York Times’s David Wallace-Wells writes.

Advertisement

“At times, he was defensive, even combative, particularly when it came to episodes in which he felt that his own positions had been misconstrued and on the matter of gain-of-function research and the origins of the pandemic. But on the whole, he was reflective, even humble, especially about the way that Covid-19 exposed the limits of public health and, in his telling, kept surprising him and his fellow scientists.”

The Biden agenda

Biden team plans television ads after Tuesday reelection announcement

“President Biden will buy television ad time later this week to push his reelection message after announcing his campaign Tuesday morning in an online video, according to people familiar with the plans,” Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer report.

“The president will also announce the senior ranks of his new campaign team Tuesday. Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a top aide at the White House and veteran of Vice President Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign, will become his campaign manager, the people said.”

Many young voters bitter over Biden’s support of willow oil drilling

“Many young voters alarmed by climate change remain angry with Mr. Biden’s decision last month to approve Willow, an $8 billion oil drilling project on pristine federal land in Alaska. As the president prepares to announce his bid for re-election, it’s not at all clear that those voters who helped him win in 2020 because of his commitment to climate action will turn out again,” the NYT’s Lisa Friedman reports.

Biden to unveil new efforts to protect South Korea from nukes

“Biden will announce specific new nuclear deterrence efforts as well as a new cyber security initiative, economic investments and an educational partnership, part of an effort to highlight the breadth and depth of the two countries’ relationship as they mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said,” the Associated Press’s Aamer Madhani reports.

Biden’s age compared to other presidents, visualized

“At 80, Biden is already the oldest American president ever, and he would be 86 at the end of a second term. Many [voters] said they are concerned he would be easily caricatured by critics, particularly if he is pitted against a younger, more vibrant opponent,” Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Sabrina Rodriguez, Colby Itkowitz, Meryl Kornfield and Dylan Wells report.

Hot on the left

Could Texas’s bills banning diversity programs damage the state’s economy?

Advertisement

Hot on the right

Swing district Republicans fall in party line on debt ceiling bill

“Swing district Republicans are thus far defending their party’s bill pairing hefty spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion debt limit increase that’s expected on the House floor later this week. Even among the few who have publicly expressed reservations about the 320-page measure, none have cited provisions to cut discretionary spending by $131 billion in the coming fiscal year,” Roll Call’s Lindsey McPherson, Aidan Quigley and Laura Weiss report.

called Democrats’ charges that Republicans are cutting domestic programs to the bone a ‘false narrative.’” Mike Garcia , R-Calif., an appropriator who represents a district Biden carried by 12 points,

Today in Washington

At 12:30 p.m., Biden will speak at the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton.

Biden will get his daily briefing at 3:15 p.m.

At 7:10 p.m., the Bidens will greet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife at the White House. Biden and the president of South Korea will visit the Korean War Memorial at 7:20 p.m.

In closing

Joebiden.com is in on the joke

SPOTTED on the new Biden presidential campaign website’s 404 page: Dark Brandon. pic.twitter.com/NkIfv9xMVq — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 25, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article