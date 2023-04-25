Ex-UN head Ban Ki-moon calls for end to Myanmar violence

BANGKOK — Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar after a surprise meeting with the military leaders of the violence-plagued Southeast Asian nation.
Ban is deputy chair of the group. which calls itself The Elders.
A statement released Tuesday by the group quoted Ban as saying his meetings were “exploratory.”
It said Ban, who flew to Bangkok from Naypyitaw Monday night, stressed in his talks the need to implement a peace plan by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the United Nations to stop the violence between the military and the pro-democracy resistance forces following the army’s 2021 ouster of the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.