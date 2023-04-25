Gorsuch property sale renews calls for Supreme Court ethics reform

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democratic lawmakers are renewing their calls for ethics reform at the Supreme Court after Politico reported that Justice Neil M. Gorsuch sold a 40-acre tract of property to the chief of executive of a law firm that had business before the court, without naming the buyer on his financial disclosure forms.

According to Politico, Gorsuch and two other co-owners of the land and property — operating under the name “Walden Group LLC” — put the mountain parcel up for sale in 2015, and did not find a buyer until nine days after Gorsuch was confirmed to the Supreme Court in April 2017, more than two years later.

On his financial disclosure forms the following year, Gorsuch listed investment income through the asset “Walden Group LLC,” without specifying that it had been a real estate sale or that the buyer of the property had been Brian Duffy, the head of the law firm Greenberg Traurig. In a column where Gorsuch could have listed the “identity of buyer/seller” for a private transaction, the box was blank. In previous years, justices had been instructed they should disclose the identity of the buyer or seller unless it was a public transaction, such as trading stock.

Duffy told Politico that he had never spoken to or met Gorsuch, and that he had notified the ethics department at Greenberg Traurig about the transaction after he discovered the Supreme Court justice was one of the sellers. Politico reported that Greenberg Traurig “has been involved in at least 22 cases before or presented to the court” since the real estate transaction, with Gorsuch siding with the firm’s clients eight times and against them four times.

Representatives for Gorsuch and the law firm Greenberg Traurig did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Supreme Court declined to comment on whether Gorsuch had violated any reporting requirements.

The report has triggered fresh demands for the Supreme Court to adopt a binding code of ethics similar to the ones by which lower courts must abide. Democrats in recent weeks had already been strongly pushing the issue, after a series of blockbuster ProPublica investigations revealed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to report years of luxury trips and a real estate deal with Harlan Crow, a Dallas business executive and influential Republican donor to causes related to the law and judiciary.

The revelations about Thomas prompted the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) to file a civil and criminal complaint against him, and other Democrats to call for him to step down or be impeached.

Allegations from congressional Democrats that Thomas probably violated federal ethics laws in his dealings with Crow have been sent to the Judicial Conference of the United States, a committee of federal judges responsible for “addressing allegations of errors or omissions in the filing of financial disclosure reports.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) had requested that the Judicial Conference investigate Thomas’s failure to disclose travel and real estate deals with Crow.

By comparison, legal experts and Democrats have had a more muted response to the Politico report about Gorsuch.

“He did not break the law and he probably didn’t violate any regulations,” said Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court, a nonpartisan group that pushes for transparency and ethics reforms at the high court. “It’s less of a scandal, more of a why are we allowing this very vague [financial disclosure reporting] to happen” on the Supreme Court.

It is unclear if Gorsuch followed the filing instructions from the Judicial Conference for the year in question. In filing instructions from 2009, for example, justices were instructed that they “should disclose … the identity of the buyer or seller unless the transaction was conducted through public trading, as on a stock or commodities exchange.” In filing instructions for 2019 and 2020, that line no longer appears, Roth said. He said Fix the Court has not been able to locate filing instructions for 2018.

Even if Gorsuch did not violate reporting requirements, Roth said that, in general, more disclosure about Supreme Court justices’ gifts and transactions is always desired. As an example, Roth cited Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s most recent financial disclosure report, in which Roberts details rent received from a property he co-owns under “Caraheen Partners.”

Roberts could have left it listed as “Caraheen Partners” — much as Gorsuch simply listed “Walden Group LLC” on his 2017 form — but instead detailed that he owned a 12.5-percent stake in the partnership for a cottage in Knocklong, County Limerick, Ireland. Later in the form, Roberts noted that ownership of the Ireland property had been transferred to a partnership that year.

“Not only do we want more disclosure from the justices [on gifts and transactions] but when they are reporting those things, I think the public has every right to expect that they would include more details about those gifts, those transactions,” Roth said. “It’s more of a just a transparency question versus a scandal question.”

Still, several Democrats cried foul Tuesday after the report emerged about another justice’s financial transactions and cases before the court.

“Are Justices Thomas and Gorsuch corrupt? I don’t know,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) wrote Tuesday. “Did they both engage in actions that appear corrupt? Absolutely. That’s why we need to pass the ethics bill for the Supreme Court.”

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., Jr. (D-N.J.) declared that the “stink of corruption” from the Supreme Court was so powerful that even seagulls from his home state were flying in to encircle it.

“How much more proof do we need of why the Court needs a code of ethics?” Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) tweeted, referring to the earlier reports on Thomas.

Johnson — who along with Whitehouse introduced legislation that would create a code of conduct for the Supreme Court, among other measures to increase transparency — said Tuesday that the latest report on Gorsuch made it “clear that ethics reform is just not about any one person. It’s systemic.”

Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has vowed to take up the legislation if the Supreme Court does not act, saying its “decades-long failure” to implement ethical standards has contributed to falling public confidence in the high court.

Robert Barnes contributed to this report.

