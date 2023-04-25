Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to Tuesday’s Health 202. President Biden officially announced his bid for reelection this morning, saying in a video that he wants to “finish the job.” (h/t The Post’s political reporters) Was this forwarded to you? Sign up here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Today’s edition: A group of experts is releasing a book today assessing the nation’s flawed covid response and offering ways to fix it. More than 1 in 6 nonelderly adults on Medicaid were working full or part-time, per a new KFF report. But first …

Haley seeks to differentiate herself on abortion from her GOP presidential rivals

The Republican Party isn’t unified on where to go next on abortion after the demise of Roe v. Wade — and nowhere is that more evident than in the potential GOP presidential field.

Now, one candidate is planning to deliver a speech on the issue. Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley will pitch herself as an unapologetic antiabortion voice who can win support from moderate voters.

Advertisement

Haley, who announced her candidacy for president in February, will deliver the speech at the headquarters of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America as she seeks to differentiate herself from her rivals, our colleagues Michael Scherer and Dylan Wells report. The focus of the speech is less about the policy details, such as the number of weeks in state bans, the federal role on the issue or what exceptions should be allowed. Instead, Haley is seeking to change the way abortion is discussed.

This comes as the issue has bedeviled the party in recent months.

Antiabortion advocates have been drawing up plans to ensure the Republican nominee promises to back nationwide restrictions on abortion.

But a divide has begun to emerge among candidates who believe there’s a federal role vs. those who think the issue should be left up to each state.

Meanwhile, abortion rights advocates scored major victories during the 2022 midterm elections and believe the public is still on their side.

More from Dylan:

NEW: Nikki Haley to make antiabortion pitch with eye on swing voters. Her Tuesday speech is not expected to delve deeply into policy details; instead, it is expected to focus more on tone and messenger. With @michaelscherer: https://t.co/TdzomcbZtI — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) April 24, 2023

The details

Haley is expected to lean on her perspective as the only GOP candidate in the race who is a woman and who has given birth, a person briefed on the speech told Michael and Dylan. Additionally, her husband, Michael Haley, was adopted as a child from foster care.

Advertisement

“Republicans won’t win the hearts and minds of Americans unless they’re able to address difficult and personal issues with compassion while sticking to our principles,” Haley campaign communications director Nachama Soloveichik said in a statement.

As South Carolina’s governor, Haley signed a law in 2016 prohibiting the procedure at 20 weeks of pregnancy with limited exceptions, such as if the mother’s life is at risk or if a doctor determines the fetus cannot survive outside of the womb.

Haley hasn’t detailed exactly where she believes a federal line should be drawn. The person briefed on the details said Haley will say she supports some federal role in abortion and believes states should pursue individual restrictions based on where they can find agreement.

“They can have the debate on whether that means 15 weeks or 10 weeks or six weeks, but let’s at least start with the fact that we don’t think that abortions up until the time of birth is acceptable,” Haley said in an interview with the Haley said in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network after her campaign launch in February.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the antiabortion group SBA Pro-Life America, told The Health 202 that she looked forward to hearing Haley’s remarks. “We want to see every GOP presidential candidate outline their vision for this new era of the pro-life movement when we are finally empowered as a country to save babies and serve women.”

Advertisement

Kristi Hamrick, chief media and policy strategist for Students for Life of America, said “we would like to see her acknowledge that abortion is a federal, state and local issue.” The antiabortion group wants candidates to support at least a “heartbeat” ban after fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks.

The GOP field

The issue of abortion has been a hot topic within the Republican field in recent days, as candidates stake out different positions and Democrats believe abortion is a winning issue for their party.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who has formed a presidential exploratory committee, recently struggled to answer direct questions on his stance on abortion laws. But yesterday, he said he’d sign legislation Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced last Congress to prohibit most abortions after 15 weeks. “I would sign the most conservative, pro-life legislation you could bring to my desk,” Scott said on Newsmax.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trump drew the ire of antiabortion groups last week after The Post published a statement from his campaign spokesperson that said the Supreme Court left abortion policy up to the states.

That led former vice president Mike Pence on Saturday to reject the notion that laws on abortion should be left solely to the states. Pence sought to draw a direct contrast with his former boss, as he seeks to establish himself as the staunchest opponent of abortion rights ahead of a potential presidential bid.

The Democratic National Committee’s war room:

🚨NEW: Tim Scott says he would sign Lindsey Graham’s national abortion ban into law.



Scott isn’t stumbling over his answer: He is once again promising to sign “the most conservative” nationwide abortion ban. pic.twitter.com/lWb1JuTQJ4 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) April 24, 2023

Coronavirus

New this a.m.: Experts trace flawed U.S. response to covid and how to fix it

A group of 34 experts is publishing a new book today assessing the nation’s covid response and how to fix it.

The group assembled in anticipation of Congress or the president creating a 9/11-style commission to probe the coronavirus pandemic. But that didn’t happen, so instead the “covid crisis group” is releasing a book titled “Lessons from the Covid War: An Investigative Report.”

Advertisement

The book’s co-authors consist of physicians, epidemiologists and former senior government officials. It was led by Philip Zelikow, the former executive director of the 9/11 Commission, who aimed for it to serve as a “dispassionate guide” to the fraught arguments over the pandemic.

Our colleague Dan Diamond read the book, and offers his assessment: The book traces “the root causes of America’s pandemic dysfunction, such as how the rise of local health departments to fight cholera in the 1800s helped create a disorganized system that persists to this day — and is desperately in need of streamlining, strengthening and centralized leadership,” he writes. And it offers recommendations and insights as officials try to figure out how to prepare for the next pandemic.

But the group's effort to be nonpartisan means there's less focus on the missteps of Trump and his deputies in the first year of the pandemic. “And with no subpoena power or congressional staff behind them, the book falls short of the authors’ ambitions,” Dan writes.

Advertisement

“The covid crisis group … held listening sessions with about 300 people. But numerous key officials across both the Trump and Biden administrations did not sit for interviews, including many who told The Washington Post they weren’t contacted,” Dan notes. Omissions include former Trump health secretary Alex Azar and vice president Mike Pence, who took turns leading the White House coronavirus task force in 2020, as well as Deborah Birx and Jeff Zients, who served as the nation’s first two covid coordinators.

Join Washington Post Live at 1 p.m. today to hear Zelikow and Charity Dean, a former California public health official who contributed to the book, in conversation with Dan.

James Hohmann, editorial writer and columnist for The Post:

HHS ran 4 pandemic planning exercises in ‘19. Codenamed Crimson Contagion. The exercises assumed a new influenza virus rising out of China but didn’t anticipate a possibility of asymptomatic spread and assumed short lockdowns and ample medicine available. https://t.co/kdEDkzZKhu — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile … Florida’s surgeon general is in hot water again over coronavirus vaccines

Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo made changes to a state-driven study about coronavirus vaccines, which was later used to bolster disputed claims that vaccines were dangerous to young men, Politico’s Arek Sarkissian reports, citing a newly obtained document.

Advertisement

The details: The newly released draft of the study suggests that it initially stated that the shots posed no significant risks for young men — a finding that is in line with the broader medical community. But “Dr. L’s Edits,” as the document is titled, reveal that Ladapo replaced that language to say that men between 18 and 39 years old are at high risk of heart illness from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccines that use mRNA technology.

Ladapo defended the move. He argued that such revisions are a normal part of assessing surveillance data and that he has the appropriate expertise to make those decisions. Yet, the researchers who viewed a copy of the edits said Ladapo removed an important analysis that would have contradicted his recommendation, Arek notes.

The Tampa Bay Times first reported the changes, although the identity of the person that made them wasn’t public until now.

Data point

Among most nonelderly adults with Medicaid coverage, 61 percent were working full- or part-time in 2021, according to a new analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation.

Advertisement

Among the remaining Medicaid adults, the leading reasons for not working include caregiving responsibilities, illness or disability and school attendance. Roughly nine percent of enrollees reported they are retired, unable to find work or were not employed for another reason, researchers found.

Why it matters: The analysis comes as House Republicans included a provision in their bill to raise the debt ceiling that would require certain low-income Americans enrolled in the safety net program to work or risk losing their coverage, with some exceptions.

Robin Rudowitz, director of KFF’s program on Medicaid and the uninsured:

We just posted our updated look at the intersection of #Medicaid and work. Similar to earlier analyses - data show that most Medicaid enrollees are working and those who are not working often face barriers to work. https://t.co/AL2mHD1LfD — Robin Rudowitz (@RRudowitz) April 24, 2023

In other health news

Nearly 130,000 uninsured, undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children could receive health care through the Affordable Care Act Marketplaces, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program under through the Affordable Care Act Marketplaces, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program under a new rule proposed by the federal health department yesterday.

In North Dakota: Republican Gov. Doug Burgum a near-total ban on abortion, which would permit abortions within the first six weeks of pregnancy in cases of rape and incest and has exceptions for the life and health of the woman. The state doesn’t have any abortion clinics, The Post’s Niha Masih reports. Republican Gov. signed into law a near-total ban on abortion, which would permit abortions within the first six weeks of pregnancy in cases of rape and incest and has exceptions for the life and health of the woman. The state doesn’t have any abortion clinics, The Post’sreports.

Manufacturers behind a new class of diabetes and obesity treatments to allow Medicare to pay for the weight loss medications, although lawmakers are unlikely to extend coverage to the pricey drugs because the tab would be so high, Liz Essley Whyte reports for the Wall Street Journal. are lobbying Congress to allow Medicare to pay for the weight loss medications, although lawmakers are unlikely to extend coverage to the pricey drugs because the tab would be so high,reports for the

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article