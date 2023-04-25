Republicans counter Biden announcement with dystopian, AI-aided video

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Republican National Committee on Tuesday countered President Biden’s video announcing his reelection bid with one depicting a dystopian view of what another four-year term would look like that the RNC said was generated with aid of artificial intelligence software. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 30-second video opens with a strained Biden voice addressing “my fellow Americans” and poses the question: “What if the weakest president we’ve ever had were reelected?”

Images that the RNC said were AI-generated follow, along with fake reports by what sound like news reporters.

An “emboldened” China is shown invading Taiwan. Shuttered storefronts are depicted as viewers are told 500 regional banks have closed, sending financial markets into free fall. A mass of migrants crossing a river is depicted as the viewers are told that the U.S. border has been overrun by a surge of “illegals.” And military troops are seen on the outskirts of San Francisco as viewers are informed the city has been closed due to crime and fentanyl.

“Who’s in charge here? It feels like the train is coming off the tracks,” a narrator says as the video closes.

Such political ads are likely to become more common as AI technology proliferates. The RNC said it used the approach to “look into the country’s possible future if Joe Biden is re-elected in 2024.”

The release of the video came about an hour after Biden posted a 2024 campaign launch video that draws from dozens of real videos and still images of his time in office. His three-minute video also features images of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, abortion rights protesters and voting-rights activists as Biden makes the case for what’s a stake in the next election.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer,” Biden says in the video. “I know what I want the answer to be. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection.”

Before releasing its video, the RNC put out a more traditional statement marking Biden’s entrance into the 2024 race.

“Biden is so out-of-touch that after creating crisis after crisis, he thinks he deserves another four years,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “If voters let Biden ‘finish the job,’ inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off.”

“Republicans are united to beat Biden and Americans are counting down the days until they can send Biden packing,” she added.

