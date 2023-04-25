Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today we’re adding seeing the northern lights to our bucket list. Was this newsletter forwarded to you? Sign up here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below, we’ll cover the Supreme Court’s denial of oil companies’ appeals in climate cases and a threat from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to vote for repealing the Inflation Reduction Act. But first:

Should banks curb lending to fossil fuel companies? Shareholders weigh in this week

Shareholders of Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America will vote today on several resolutions demanding the banks set stronger climate targets and stop financing fossil fuels.

Although not legally binding, successful shareholder resolutions put pressure on a company’s board of directors to execute them — or risk being voted out.

The climate resolutions are not expected to garner the majority support needed to pass. But activists believe even 10 to 15 percent support would dial up the pressure on the nation’s biggest banks to do more to address climate change, even as conservative lawmakers scold businesses that prioritize environmental causes rather than pure profits.

Advertisement

Here’s what we’re watching at the three banks’ annual general meetings today, which come after climate activists blockaded Citi’s headquarters in Manhattan and Wells Fargo’s headquarters in San Francisco yesterday:

Will a fossil fuel phaseout get more support?

Resolutions filed by Harrington Investments at Citigroup, by Trillium Asset Management at Bank of America and by Sierra Club Foundation at Wells Fargo call on the banks to stop lending to fossil fuel companies developing new oil, gas and coal projects.

International Energy Agency that there can be no new oil, gas and coal development if humanity wants to prevent dangerous warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit). The has warned that there can be no new oil, gas and coal development if humanity wants to prevent dangerous warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

Rainforest Action Network and other environmental groups. Wells Fargo was the third-largest funder of fossil fuels in 2022, followed by Bank of America and Citi, according to a recent report by theand other environmental groups.

A similar version of this resolution was filed last year and received 12.8 percent shareholder support at Citi and 11 percent support at Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

This year, the boards of all three banks have again urged shareholders to vote against the resolutions, with Citi’s board warning that “a timebound commitment to phase out fossil fuels, without ensuring continued access to energy, could lead to a disorderly transition that fails to accommodate critical energy security considerations and the workers and communities that could be harmed.”

Advertisement

But climate activists are undaunted.

“What may sound like a really small dissent from shareholders can send a really powerful message to corporate management,” Ben Cushing, who directs the Sierra Club’s Fossil-Free Finance campaign, told The Climate 202.

“So we’ll definitely be watching to see how the vote total may grow from last year,” he added. “These votes can grow over time and are often multiyear efforts.”

Will Bank of America ditch an ‘accounting gimmick’?

Another resolution filed by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli calls on Bank of America to set an absolute target for reducing financed emissions by 2030.

At the moment, Bank of America has only committed to reducing emissions intensity, which measures the amount of greenhouse gases emitted per unit of electricity produced, by the end of the decade.

In contrast, Citi has committed to reducing absolute financed emissions in the energy sector by 29 percent by 2030.

Cushing called Bank of America’s pledge an “accounting gimmick” that allows the firm to increase its overall financed emissions, as long as the emissions per unit decline. Michael Garland, assistant comptroller for corporate governance and responsible investment at the New York City Office of the Comptroller, agreed.

Advertisement

“Intensity targets alone paint an incomplete picture of a bank’s progress toward meeting its climate commitments,” Garland said during a webinar last week hosted by the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility.

Bank of America’s board rejected this notion, recommending that shareholders vote against the resolution because the bank is already “transparent” about its progress toward a longer-term goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

What will the SEC do?

The meetings come as the Securities and Exchange Commission prepares to unveil a closely watched rule that would require all publicly traded companies to disclose their emissions and the risks they face from climate change.

Republican attorneys general who have slammed ESG — environmental, social and governance — investing are expected to sue over the SEC rule.

To ensure the rule survives legal challenges, the commission may drop a requirement that companies disclose scope 3 emissions, or those produced by customers and suppliers, such as drivers filling their cars with gasoline.

But Danielle Fugere, president of the shareholder advocacy group As You Sow, said that regardless of the rule, banks will face sustained pressure on climate in the boardroom.

Advertisement

“If scope 3 emissions are not part of that rule, shareholders will continue to seek action on scope 3 emissions and continue to ask for the types of actions that you see in these proposals,” Fugere said during the webinar last week.

Voting season is just starting. Goldman Sachs will hold its annual general meeting tomorrow, while oil giant BP will face a “green rebellion” at its meeting Thursday.

Climate in the courts

Supreme Court denies oil companies’ appeals in climate cases

The Supreme Court on Monday denied appeals from oil and gas companies fighting lawsuits seeking to hold them responsible for damage caused by climate change.

The justices handed a setback to the companies — including Suncor, BP, Chevron, Sunoco and Shell — that wanted the cases to be heard in federal courts. Climate activists want the cases to be heard in state courts where state and municipal governments have a better chance of winning large damage awards. Lower courts have so far ruled in favor of the governments.

Advertisement

Monday’s orders affects cases in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maryland and Rhode Island alleging that the fossil fuels produced by the companies exacerbated climate change and threatened the public health of local residents. Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. recused himself from the deliberations over the cases, likely because he owns stocks in oil companies. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh noted that he would have taken up one of the cases.

On the Hill

Senators to introduce bipartisan bill on mining critical minerals

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and James E. Risch (R-Idaho) today will introduce a bill aimed at allowing mining of critical minerals to continue across the American West, despite a recent court decision that has created head winds for the industry.

The Mining Regulatory Clarity Act would ensure that mining companies can continue to use established mineral claims to bury waste on neighboring federal lands, according to a press release shared with The Climate 202 before its broader release.

Advertisement

The bill comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit last year blocked the Rosemont copper mine in southern Arizona because the company lacked mineral rights on the adjacent land. The decision relied on a stricter interpretation of the 1872 mining law that worried advocates of mining for lithium and other minerals needed for clean-energy technologies.

“This misguided decision would force all mining activities, even the storage of waste, to happen on mineral-rich land, which could impede critical mineral production all across the country,” Cortez Masto said in a statement, adding that the measure would instead allow “mining operations to continue under long-standing and historic application of the law.”

Co-sponsors of the legislation include Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), according to the news release.

Manchin threatens to vote for climate law repeal

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) yesterday threatened to vote for repealing the Inflation Reduction Act, his own signature climate law, escalating a feud with the Biden administration as he weighs a reelection run.

Advertisement

"In the next 10 years, we are going to have enough fossil fuel to run our country and to help our allies around the world," Manchin told Fox News's Sean Hannity.

"Now, the Biden administration has disregarded this completely," he added. "This was about energy security and we have not heard a word about energy security out of their mouths since it was passed. It's all about the environment. … And if they don't change, then I would vote to repeal my own bill."

Manchin views the Inflation Reduction Act as an energy security measure, rather than a climate law, and has slammed the Treasury Department for implementing the electric vehicle tax credits in a way that prioritizes climate change. Although Manchin has not yet said whether he’ll run for reelection in 2024, his approval rating in deep-red West Virginia plummeted after he voted for the Inflation Reduction Act.

Pressure points

A new front in the water wars: Your internet use

For years, data centers have faced scrutiny for their emissions. But now, as a “megadrought” parches the Southwest and the Colorado River shrinks, some communities allege that the centers are also draining their dwindling water supplies, The Post’s Shannon Osaka reports.

Advertisement

The facilities — which store hundreds of thousands of pieces of data in large servers to keep the internet afloat — need a lot of water to stay cool. A large data center can consume anywhere between 1 million and 5 million gallons of water a day — as much as a town of 10,000 to 50,000 people.

Compared with agriculture, these centers account for a small proportion of the West’s overall water supply. But in small towns and rural areas, the proportion can seem much bigger and cause conflict.

In The Dalles, Ore., Google waged a 13-month legal battle to keep the water use of its data centers private. The company eventually disclosed that the centers gobble up more than a quarter of the town’s water supply.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Also applicable to D.C. weather:

pic.twitter.com/yFyAKgtEXb — Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) (@MDMEMA) April 24, 2023

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article