One of the problems with having a political career as long as Joe Biden’s is that you tend to say things that age poorly. There are countless examples of this in Biden’s case, but CNN identified a particularly unhelpful one earlier this week. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden’s announced reelection bid was immediately contextualized in his age; he’s already the oldest president in U.S. history and, at the end of a second term, would be 86 years old. So imagine the teeth-gnashing at headquarters when CNN followed up his announcement with a report that Biden’s first Senate run in 1972 had involved casting his opponent as too old for the job.

“Cale doesn’t want to run, he’s lost that old twinkle in his eye he used to have,” Biden said of [Sen. Cale] Boggs, who had originally wanted to retire but was persuaded to run for reelection,” CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Olivia Alafriz wrote. “ … [A]dvertisements for Biden in local newspapers and on the radio hammered home a line, ‘he understands what’s happening today’ “ — unlike the aged Boggs.

At the time, Boggs wasn’t even that old. He was 63; Biden 29. But here was the upstart Democrat suggesting that Boggs was past his prime. More than 50 years later, it’s safe to say that Biden’s position on the age of political candidates has shifted.

But, importantly, so has the nature of the American population. In 1972, Biden was not particularly young and Boggs was unusually old — at least in the context of the population as it stands now. The extent to which the population has aged over the past half-century is useful (if by no means exculpatory) context for Biden’s remarks back then.

The reason is the baby boom. In 1972, the 29-year-old Biden was just north of the median age in the country. There had been a surge of births in the wake of World War II that meant more than a third of the country was under the age of 20. Less than half as many Americans were age 60 or older. The population was a young one, and Biden was far closer to the median than was Boggs.

By 2024, the Census Bureau projects that the median age will be more than a decade older than it was then. There will be about as many people aged 60 and over as there will be people under the age of 20.

Put another way, in 1972, about 52 percent of the population was Biden’s age of 29 or younger. Nearly 9 in 10 were Boggs’s age or younger. In 2024, only about 37 percent of the population will be aged 29 or younger. Similarly, 8 in 10 Americans will be aged 63 or younger.

Put another way: A 29-year-old Biden casting aspersions at a 63-year-old Boggs is like a 40-year-old candidate in 2024 suggesting that a 71-year-old candidate is out of step.

But, of course, all of this math doesn’t do much to diminish the extent to which Biden is currently an outlier. In 1972, an 81-year-old candidate would be the same age as or older than 98.6 percent of the population. In 2024, that will drop … to 96.7 percent. In other words, an 81-year-old candidate is only slightly less exceptionally old now than one would have been then.

America’s aging population means that, in general, someone who is 63 isn’t seen as old in the same way that she might have been 50 years ago. But, unfortunately for Biden’s very-young candidacy, someone who is 81 is still much older than most of the country.

