Biden says he expects voters to take ‘a hard look’ at his age, as he did

President Biden, who at 80 is already the oldest president in U.S. history, said Wednesday that he “took a hard look” at that issue before deciding to seek another term and that he would respect voters for doing the same as they evaluate candidates on the 2024 ballot. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden’s comments came in response to a question at a joint news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at which Biden also said he would have sought a second term as president even if former president Donald Trump, his 2020 adversary, hadn’t entered the race.

Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, said that his age doesn’t “register” with him.

“I can’t even say, I guess, how old I am. I can’t even say the number," he told reporters in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Voters, he said, are “going to see a race, and they’re going to judge whether or not I have it or don’t have it,” Biden said. "I respect them taking a hard look at it. I took a hard look at it as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run.”

Biden, who made his 2024 bid official on Tuesday, pushed back on the suggestion by some that he would not have run for reelection if Trump, who announced in November, hadn’t entered the race.

“Yeah, I think I still would be running and he wasn’t,” Biden said.

Asked if thinks he is the only Democrat who can beat Trump in 2024, Biden said, “I may not be the only one, but I know him well, and I know the danger he presents to our democracy.”

“We’ve been down this road before,” Biden added.

