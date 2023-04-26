Biden debuts first reelection ad, pledging preservation of ‘basic freedoms’

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden’s reelection campaign on Wednesday debuted its first television ad, casting Biden’s continuation in the White House as key to preserving “basic freedoms,” including abortion and voting rights. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden’s campaign said the 90-second spot was the first of two ads in a “seven-figure buy” that would air over the next two weeks on national cable channels in six battleground states in which he prevailed in 2020: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The ad, which is being paid for by the Democratic National Committee, opens with a father and young daughter hoisting an American flag outside their home as the narrator says: “Joe Biden is running for re-election to make certain that the sun will not set on this flag.”

The narrator continues to say that the nation’s values and beliefs are “under attack by an extreme movement that seeks to overturn elections, ban books, and eliminate a woman’s right to choose.”

Among the images that flash on the screen are scenes from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The narrator then seeks to make the case that Biden is fighting for “freedom” on an array of fronts, including health-care decisions, gun safety, voting rights, elder care and the economy.

The ad closes with a clip of Biden addressing Congress and pledging to “defend our democracy with every fiber of my being.”

The ad was released one day after Biden kicked off his 2024 campaign with a three-minute announcement video in which he says he wants to “finish the job.”

