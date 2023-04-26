Biden to reassure South Korea’s security amid rising threat from North

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden plans to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to South Korea’s security Wednesday, using a state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to launch a set of measures aimed at publicly countering the growing nuclear threat from North Korea. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The measures are set to be outlined in a joint document called the “Washington Declaration,” which will include language and initiatives designed to give Seoul more confidence that the United States would respond aggressively in the event of a nuclear strike by Pyongyang, according to three senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that were not yet public.

Under the new framework, the United States and South Korea will launch a “Nuclear Consultative Group,” in which leaders from both countries will meet regularly to discuss and coordinate plans for responding to nuclear contingencies, officials said. Biden and Yoon will also announce efforts to step up training exercises and simulation activities to enhance preparation and coordination.

“We intend to take steps to make our deterrence more visible through the regular deployment of strategic assets, including a U.S. nuclear ballistic submarine visit to South Korea, which has not happened since the early 1980s,” one official said.

The submarine is scheduled to visit the region on a temporary basis in the coming months, officials said. The move is part of a broader push by the Biden administration to respond to growing unease among the South Korean people in the wake of an unprecedented increase in missile launches and public threats by North Korea.

The South Korean public has become more supportive than ever of having their own nuclear weapons, a sentiment that was once considered fringe but is now mainstream. For the past decade, public polls have shown a majority of South Koreans support nuclear armament, and now, upward of 70 percent of the population supports it. Their voices have grown only stronger in the face of North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and an assertive China.

The White House has taken note of the shifting public opinion in South Korea, and administration officials are publicly touting new collaborative actions in part to calm tensions among Yoon’s constituents.

“It’s concerning,” one official said. “If countries question the U.S. extended-deterrence commitments, it’s not a long stretch to start to think that they start to doubt the U.S. more broadly. And that’s something that is profoundly not in our interest right now.”

U.S. officials compared the stepped-up coordination to the moves taken to shore up European allies during the height of the Cold War to prepare for potential nuclear fallout.

For its part, South Korea will recommit to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, affirming publicly that it will refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons of its own despite the threat it faces from North Korea, officials said.

Separately, the Biden administration is hoping to use the visit to encourage South Korea to tap its stockpile of conventional weaponry and ammunition to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Biden also plans to use the opportunity of the state visit to commend Yoon’s recent efforts to improve relations with Japan. Biden is attempting to shore up alliances and partnerships across the region where China’s influence and aggression have grown in recent years.

One official said a goal of the summit is to make clear to both South Korea and the broader region that the United States would respond in an “overwhelming way” to any nuclear strike against its allies. Another official said Washington was prepared to conduct a “decisive response” if North Korea used nuclear weapons against South Korea. However, pressed on whether the United States would commit to using nuclear weapons to retaliate against North Korea for a nuclear strike on its neighbor, the officials stopped short of making such a declaration.

“We’re very careful in how we discuss these things,” one official said, adding that the administration is “focused on not making explicit threats, which we don’t believe are helpful in situations like that.”

Biden’s exact remarks Wednesday will be watched closely by a growing number of South Korean citizens who are concerned that the U.S. commitment to their security may waver amid the shifting global landscape — from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to China’s threats against Taiwan to North Korea’s rapidly advancing program of missile launches.

South Korean analysts say without tangible commitments from the United States that can be clearly communicated to the South Korean public, the public’s desire will not be swayed. Korean analysts have also been questioning whether the United States will really deploy its nuclear arsenal to protect South Korea, especially if the Russian invasion of Ukraine or a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is underway.

This month, North Korea claimed it had successfully tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which can be deployed more quickly than previous versions of ballistic missiles and could give potential targets less time to spot and respond. Its ICBM program is designed to reach the continental United States.

The state visit comes against the backdrop of Biden’s announcement this week that he would seek reelection. The staying power of some of the pledges within the Washington Declaration could hinge on whether Biden wins a second term. His chief Republican rival, former president Donald Trump, has promised to undo much of Biden’s agenda — and has shown a willingness to upend long-standing U.S. alliances.

While he was in office, Trump publicly questioned why the United States was expending so much money and personnel to protect allies, citing South Korea and its security challenges as thousands of miles removed from the United States. He pressured South Korea to contribute more money for the costs of stationing more than 25,000 American troops in the country. Trump also met twice with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and exchanged flattering letters with him while failing to convince him to pursue denuclearization.

Administration officials said that while the United States and South Korea are both democracies subject to changes in political leadership, the past 70 years have showcased the stability in the relationship between two close allies.

Biden and Yoon aimed to use the state visit to further showcase their closeness. The two leaders visited the Korean War Memorial in Washington together on Tuesday. They will hold bilateral talks on Wednesday, followed by a joint news conference in the afternoon. In the evening, they will gather with top officials, executives, celebrities and others for a state dinner consisting of crab cake, beef short rib and a banana split, each with Korean flourishes.

Yoon plans to speak to a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday.

Lee reported from Tokyo.

