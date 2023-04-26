Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1986, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine (then part of the U.S.S.R.) suffered an explosion and meltdown in one of the worst civil-nuclear incidents in history. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea China committee members meet with policy experts tonight to draw formal lessons from war games “Running out of [long-range] missiles is bad.”

That was Rep. Dusty Johnson’s takeaway last week after the special congressional committee on China conducted a war game that simulated a Chinese attack on Taiwan and the American response. Tonight, members will meet privately with policy experts to draw formal lessons.

The 7 p.m. gathering, which is not open to the public or the press, will include:

One priority: Get allies onboard now

“Much ink has been spilled about how Beijing would not attack Taiwan if the result were complete diplomatic and economic isolation,” Skylar Mastro says in her statement, a portion of which was given to The Daily 202. But “there are few indications” that would happen, especially if China wins quickly.

The U.S. must work with allies to coordinate what sort of economic punishment they would collectively impose in the event of an attack, she says, and the goal must be to “far exceed” the 3.5 percent drop in Russian gross domestic product as a result of its expanded war in Ukraine.

“Much like we do joint contingency planning for war fighting, we need to coordinate in peacetime with U.S. allies on the steps, stages and nature of the economic sanctions we would levy together,” Skylar Mastro says.

The war game’s lessons

Some of the lessons from last week were entirely intuitive: Deterrence is preferable to war; military basing rights in Asia are crucial.

Some had emerged in the mid-March exercise: America quickly runs out of long-range anti-ship missiles. “We need to boost munitions production yesterday,” a person close to the committee told The Daily 202. “Defense industrial base issues must be solved immediately.”

One has been a longtime priority of the committee’s chairman, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.): accelerating the delivery of about $19 billion in weapons Taiwan has already purchased. The U.S. is the democratically self-governed island’s largest provider of arms and other defense articles.

But one especially sobering conclusion has to do with the economic effects of such a conflict.

“World markets will be in absolute tatters,” the person close to the committee said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to be more candid. China would be cut off from the SWIFT system of international banking. Supply chains would be a wreck.

“There will be huge economic consequences for the world if China attacks Taiwan, and companies need to prepare for this,” the person said. “They are not planning for this scenario and they need to be, or else they risk a dereliction of their fiduciary duties.”

Let’s talk

One other item in this write-up last week from Ellen Knickmeyer of the Associated Press caught The Daily 202’s eye: Where the U.S. and U.S.S.R. had a “hotline” connecting the president and the Soviet premier (it was never a big red phone), no similar system exists with China.

“Becca Wasser, a think tank senior fellow who role-played a convincingly menacing Chinese official, pointed to lawmakers’ recurring frustration in the war game at the lack of direct, immediate leader-to-leader crisis communication,” Knickmeyer reported. “It’s something Beijing and Washington in the real world have never managed to consistently make happen.”

And communication has been a problem recently, as The Daily 202 documented, with the White House repeatedly asking in public for a call between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Beijing rebuffing the offers.

Okay, this was a little strange

On Tuesday, something a little curious happened: U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns formally presented his credentials to Xi.

I presented my credentials to President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People. It is an honor to represent the United States as Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. pic.twitter.com/CuvKJf4czR — Ambassador Nicholas Burns (@USAmbChina) April 25, 2023

Why is that curious? Because Burns has been in China since March. March of 2022.

This doesn’t seem to be either a slight or a thaw. Burns was among about 70 ambassadors who presented their credentials. The State Department wouldn’t be drawn into commenting directly.

It’s just the kind of thing you can’t war-game.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Zelensky holds ‘meaningful’ call with Xi

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and China’s Xi Jinping spoke by phone Wednesday — their first conversation since Russia invaded Ukraine 14 months ago and a signal that Beijing may be angling to play a mediating role,” Isabelle Khurshudyan and Christian Shepherd report.

“China will send a special representative to Ukraine and other countries to hold talks with all parties on resolving the ‘crisis,’ Xi told Zelensky, according to a Chinese readout of the call.”

House to debate debt ceiling bill as GOP confronts last-minute holdouts

“The House is set to begin debate Wednesday on a Republican bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, slash federal spending and repeal some of President Biden’s top legislative accomplishments, after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) embarked on a last-minute scramble to win over a handful of holdouts in his ranks,” Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of rape, testifies at trial

“The trial in E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump is continuing for a second day on Wednesday. Carroll, a writer and former advice columnist for Elle magazine, has accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s,” Shayna Jacobs, Kim Bellware and Mark Berman report.

Peter Thiel, Republican megadonor, won’t fund candidates in 2024

“Tech billionaire and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel, an early backer of former President Donald Trump who later broke with him, has told associates he is not planning to donate to any political candidates in 2024, according to two people close to the businessman,” Reuters’s Anna Tong, Alexandra Ulmer and Jeffrey Dastin report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

The Washington gambler

“Shortly after Donald Trump left Washington, I set out to write a book about the government town he had left behind. I spent two years getting to know an eclectic group of people who were trying to figure out how to make Official Washington’s new normal, whatever it was, work for them,” Ben Terris writes.

Sean McElwee “seemed to me like a type of person made specifically for a post-Trump Washington (brash, ideologically malleable, an outsider who wormed his way inside), while also being a type of creature that had swum this swamp for eons (brash, ideologically malleable, an outsider who wormed his way inside). I figured that one way to understand politics after Trump was to try to understand how Sean ended up at this proverbial poker table — and watch to see whether he ended up winning big or going bust."

This excerpt is adapted from Ben’s new book, “The Big Break: The Gamblers, Party Animals and True Believers Trying to Win in Washington While America Loses Its Mind.”

Inside the fortified rooms securing U.S. secrets

“Every year, the federal government classifies tens of millions of documents. To see the most sensitive ones, you need top-level security clearance. And you need a SCIF. A SCIF (pronounced ‘skiff’) is a sensitive compartmented information facility. It’s an ultra-secure room where officials and government contractors take extraordinary precautions to review highly classified information,” Derek Hawkins, Adrian Blanco, Perry Stein and William Neff report.

“There are thousands of SCIFs in Washington and beyond, tucked into federal buildings, military installations, embassies and government contracting offices. They can range from phonebooth-sized rooms to entire floors of buildings. One common design type … is a SCIF built into a metal shipping container."

… and beyond

With Biden’s 2024 bid, Kamala Harris will be under more scrutiny

“To her supporters, Ms. Harris, 58, represents broad swaths of the American electorate that Mr. Biden does not: She is a woman, she is biracial and she is decades younger than the 80-year-old president, who would be 86 at the end of a second term. She is seen as the administration’s most visible advocate on issues including voting rights, access to abortion and combating climate change,” the New York Times’s Katie Rogers reports.

“But her detractors — who include both Republicans and Democrats — say she is unprepared for the scrutiny that is sure to come her way as she positions herself as the potential heir apparent to a Biden presidency. And some do not think the issues in her portfolio will appeal to the independent and moderate voters who tend to decide presidential elections.”

Women make up almost half of lieutenant governors. Could it pave the way to higher office?

“Twenty-two of the nation’s 45 lieutenant governors are women, a development following the November midterm elections that has potential to create a pipeline of women leaders who could increasingly shape higher office,” the 19th’s Barbara Rodriguez reports.

Some are gaining more public prominence as they carve out a space separate from the governor they serve alongside.” Research released Wednesday by the Barbara Lee Family Foundation shows the opportunities and challenges for women who are second in command..”

The Biden agenda

Biden threatens to veto House GOP bill to raise debt ceiling, slash spending

“President Biden on Tuesday threatened to veto legislation being pushed by House Republican leaders that would condition support for raising the debt ceiling on deep spending cuts, calling it ‘a reckless attempt to extract extreme concessions as a condition for the United States simply paying the bills it has already incurred,’” John Wagner reports.

Who is Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s 2024 campaign manager?

“Her name is familiar to those in politics and labor organizing. Chavez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of Mexican American union leader Cesar Chavez, is a senior adviser to the president, White House director of intergovernmental affairs and the highest-ranking Latina in the White House,” Meryl Kornfield reports.

Biden to visit Japan, Australia for meetings with allies

“President Joe Biden will visit Japan and Australia next month to huddle with allies on their continued response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as ways to confront China’s assertive economic and military moves in the Indo-Pacific region, the White House announced Tuesday,” the Associated Press’s Zeke Miller reports.

Top Dem super PAC starts Biden ad blitz, pledges $75 million campaign effort

“Priorities USA, according to plans first shared with POLITICO, will also announce its overall investment target of $75 million for the 2024 presidential cycle — $5 million more than its 2020 target. The group will use the money to reach voters in key battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin,” Politico’s Myah Ward reports.

How voters feel about Biden’s age, visualized

“Many [young voters] said their concerns about Biden’s age are not about his ability to do the job, but about concerns that a White man in his 80s is less representative of them than he is of their grandparents,” Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Sabrina Rodriguez, Colby Itkowitz, Meryl Kornfield and Dylan Wells report.

Hot on the left

Washington state bans sale of assault weapons, including AR-15s

“Gov. Jay Inslee (D) signed into law House Bill 1240, which prohibits the ‘manufacture, importation, distribution, selling, and offering for sale of assault weapons’ and lists dozens of specific firearms — the AR-15, AK-47, M16 and M4 among them,” Kelsey Ables reports.

“It also prohibits equipment that can turn weapons into assault-style firearms and any semiautomatic weapon shorter than 30 inches in length. The bill includes some exceptions for firearms intended for military or law enforcement uses.”

Hot on the right

In abortion speech short on policy specifics, Haley urges common ground

“Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley compared her approach to enacting antiabortion legislation to her removal of the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina State House, suggesting Tuesday she could build consensus on an issue that has divided the country,” Dylan Wells reports.

“But in her address about abortion at the Northern Virginia headquarters of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which was billed as a ‘major policy speech,’ Haley largely steered clear of specific policies, including how strict a ban she would like to see on the procedure. Haley said the federal government should be involved but did not identify exactly how that ought to happen."

Today in Washington

At 12:30 p.m., Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a news conference.

The Bidens, Yoon and his wife will hold a photo opportunity at the Grand Staircase at 7:25 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., the Bidens will hold a state dinner for the South Korean president.

In closing

Exactly.

People wondering why Biden would announce now, and folks, it’s obvious: pic.twitter.com/VpVsUDFr3u — Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) April 25, 2023

