China to scrap PCR test requirement for inbound travelers

BEIIJING — Travelers entering China will no longer need to provide a negative PCR test result starting from Saturday, in another easing of China’s “zero-COVID” policies.

Over the last three years, China imposed an array of anti-virus controls to try to eliminate the virus from the community, including lockdowns and regular mass testing. But after the rules hammered the economy and sparked protests, the government suddenly rolled back its onerous measures in December and made a major step to drop its quarantine rule in early January.