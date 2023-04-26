China to scrap PCR test requirement for inbound travelers

BEIIJING — Travelers entering China will no longer need to provide a negative PCR test result starting from Saturday, in another easing of China’s “zero-COVID” policies.
Last month, the country resumed the issuance of all types of visas as part of its efforts to revive tourism. Still, it has kept PCR testing requirements for passengers arriving from some countries — a costly requirement that was a major deterrent for visitors to return.
“To further facilitate cross-border travel, China is taking new steps to refine pre-departure testing requirements guided by the principle of ensuring safe and orderly travel and keeping the measures science-based and well-targeted,” Mao said.
She added airlines will no longer check test results before departure.