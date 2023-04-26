Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

GOP adopts middle-of-the-night changes to debt ceiling package

If you think it’s hard for House Republicans to pass a bill to raise the debt limit that’s stuffed with conservative priorities and will never become law, just wait until they actually need to raise the debt limit.

House Republican leadership is pushing to put its debt ceiling package on the floor as soon as today even though passage remains uncertain.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will give a pep talk and a pointed pitch for the bill this morning when Republicans hold their weekly conference meeting.

Overnight changes

In an attempt to win over wavering members, leadership did what it said it would not: Made last minute changes to the bill.

The House Rules Committee finally approved the measure for floor consideration at around 2 a.m. after recessing for hours so Republicans could negotiate behind closed doors.

As a result of those talks, Republicans adopted changes to work requirements for social safety net programs, including speeding up implementation to 2024 in a move to appease conservative holdouts. And to address the Midwestern members’ concerns, leaders made changes to a provision effecting ethanol tax credits.

Those middle-of-the-night changes came after members shuffled in and out of McCarthy’s office throughout Tuesday afternoon as GOP leaders sought to avoid the embarrassment of not being able to pass a bill that packages together roughly $4.8 trillion in deficit reduction over 10 years with legislation to raise the government’s borrowing limit for about a year.

Will Biden budge?

President Biden has said he won’t negotiate over raising the debt ceiling, and McCarthy has pitched his bill as a way to pressure the White House to back off that position.

“This bill is to get us to the negotiating table,” McCarthy told reporters Tuesday night.

Republicans close with leadership said that if the package doesn’t pass, the House GOP will be forced to eat a clean debt limit increase with none of their priorities in it to avoid a debt default.

The holdouts

Here’s where the holdouts were Tuesday before the dead-of-night changes. We’ll see if the tweaks are enough for them:

Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) held out for changes to stiffen work requirements for social safety net programs.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) was “leaning no” because of a host of complaints, which we reported on Tuesday.

“If the president is just going to veto this, and it’s just a messaging bill, put our best message forward,” Mace said.

Several freshmen in swing districts — including Reps. John James (R-Mich.), Marcus J. Molinaro (R-N.Y.) and Jen A. Kiggans (R-Va.) — declined to say whether they’d vote for the bill.

A group of Midwestern Republicans sought to ensure a repeal of an ethanol tax credit (which was included in a Democratic domestic policy bill these GOP members opposed last year) won’t become law at any point. They appear to have received much of what they demanded in the late night changes.

What happens next?

What if — yes, IF — the bill passes the House?

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) could bring it up for a vote, put up a clean debt limit bill or try to pass a version filled with Democratic priorities instead of Republicans ones. Or he could ignore it. It’s unclear what he would do.

“My guess is, you know, Schumer is not going to call it up and have this debate with the House-passed bill,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said.

Schumer conferred with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and the White House, according to a senior Democratic aide.

What’s clear at this point is that they will attack the House bill as an attempt to hold an increase to the debt limit hostage to cut spending for programs including food aid, education and climate change mitigation.

Schumer dubbed the measure Default on America, or DOA — a double entendre. (“Dead on arrival,” in case you didn’t get it.)

Senators not blinking yet

A Moody’s Analytics report out Tuesday that says the Republican bill would edge the country closer to recession has emboldened Senate Democrats who have been mostly united — other than Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who faces a tough reelection should he decide to run — about keeping the debt limit separate from the budget talks.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), who is up for reelection in a red state, said that McCarthy and Biden should sit down and talk “about the debt but not the debt limit. The debt limit is nonnegotiable.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who is also up for reelection in a red state, said McCarthy and Biden should “meet all the time,” but “it’s irresponsible as hell they continue playing this game of chicken.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told us he’s rooting for McCarthy.

Brown said McConnell, who has said it is up to McCarthy and Biden to negotiate a deal, should “step up and do the right thing” and provide votes for a clean debt limit increase.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) said Senate Republicans won’t vote for a clean debt limit increase detached from budget cuts.

But there could be cracks among Republicans, especially as a the X-date for a default approaches — it is expected sometime this summer.

For now, Senate Republicans are backing House GOP leaders.

When asked about supporting a clean debt limit bill, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) dismissed the idea.

“That’s an academic conversation because it’s not going to be supported in the House,” said Tillis, whose state has a big financial services presence, including Bank of America, which is headquartered in Charlotte.

What we're watching

At the Supreme Court

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has “respectfully declined” an invitation from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) to testify before the committee on May 2 about the court’s ethics rules.

Roberts — who expressed concerns about separation of powers and judicial independence — wrote that he thought it would be inappropriate for him to attend the hearing. Instead, Roberts attached a “Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices” to his letter to Durbin that he said the justices abide by. Durbin and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) called the attached guidelines inadequate. Durbin invited Roberts to testify in the wake of revelations about Justice Clarence Thomas’s acceptance of lavish travel accommodations from billionaire friend Harlan Crow.

“The self-policing system has not served the American people well during the Roberts Court,” Whitehouse said in a statement.

We’re waiting to see Durbin’s next move. Here are three near-term options:

Durbin could take up an ethics bill. This seems like the most likely course of action following Durbin’s response to Roberts’s letter: “It is time for Congress to accept its responsibility to establish an enforceable code of ethics for the Supreme Court, the only agency of our government without it,” Durbin said in the statement. That could mean taking up Whitehouse’s bill or legislation from Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Durbin could subpoena Roberts. This is unlikely considering the absence of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who is recovering from shingles. “An invitation is easy,” Durbin told reporters Tuesday. “A subpoena is difficult.” (It would also be unprecedented.) Durbin could invite Harlan Crow to testify. When asked, Durbin simply said he didn’t know. Either way, “Congress has authority and responsibility when it comes to the code of ethics for the court,” Durbin said, while holding the Roberts’ letter.

At the White House

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is in town today for his first official state visit to the United States.

Yoon and Biden will announce new steps meant to deepen cooperation in the event of a nuclear crisis with North Korea that are “modeled after what we did with our European allies during the height of the Cold War,” according to a senior administration official.

On the agenda: Biden will meet with Yoon today, and the two leaders are expected to broach several topics, including North Korea, Ukraine and U.S. coordination in the Indo-Pacific. Following the meeting, Biden and Yoon will hold a news conference in the Rose Garden. In the evening, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in the East Room that will feature Biden will meet with Yoon today, and the two leaders are expected to broach several topics, including North Korea, Ukraine and U.S. coordination in the Indo-Pacific. Following the meeting, Biden and Yoon will hold a news conference in the Rose Garden. In the evening, Biden andwill host a state dinner in the East Room that will feature a blend of cuisines from South Korean and American cultures.

We’re watching to see how the Discord Leaks color the day’s festivities. Leaked intelligence documents reviewed by our colleagues showed that Washington spied on senior officials in Seoul and pressured them to help supply Ukraine with weapons.

But experts and lawmakers, including Patrick Cronin, the Asia-Pacific security chair at the Hudson Institute, and Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said they aren’t too concerned.

Menendez touted the importance of the relationship: “Our relationship with Korea is incredibly important. It has been built on mutual interests and commitment to the same values for the last 70 years. I can see it only progressing and getting stronger,” he said.

And Yoon, who acknowledged the awkwardness of the leaks, told NBC News’s Lester Holt that it would not weaken the U.S.-South Korea alliance.

In the Senate

Another environmental rollback? The Senate will vote on another rollback of a Biden administration rule. This one, led by Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), would stop an Environmental Protection Agency rule that imposes emissions standards on heavy trucks. “During a period of high inflation and supply chain disruptions, the last thing this country needs is more expensive freight costs and fewer truckers,” Fischer said recently. The measure has 36 co-sponsors and needs only a simple majority to pass. We’ll be watching to see whether Fischer has the votes.

Social backlash: We’re also looking out for the details of a new bipartisan bill to address youth mental health through access to social media. The bill’s co-sponsors, Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Katie Boyd Britt (R-Ala.), are holding a news conference this morning. Our colleague Cristiano Lima got his hands on some details, such as age requirements and algorithm standards, which you can get a primer on here.

At the White House

Biden’s 2024 balancing act

Enviable and unenviable: “Biden begins his campaign for a second term in both an enviable and unenviable position,” our colleague Dan Balz writes. “Unenviable because the country remains in a sour mood, his approval ratings are weak, and there is minimal enthusiasm for his candidacy. Enviable because Donald Trump, who at the moment is Biden’s most likely opponent, is an ideal foil to make the election a choice and not a referendum.”

“In many ways, that is the best possible matchup for Biden,” Dan writes.

More 2024 reads from our colleagues:

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Coffee Break(s)

During your coffee/lunch/social media break, drool over the menu for tonight’s state dinner, which includes a Maryland crabcake with a Korean twist.

