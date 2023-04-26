Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Our colleagues Jacqueline Alemany and Marianna Sotomayor helped report the top of today's edition.

Below, we have an exclusive on Nevada Democratic Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto urging the Biden administration to designate another national monument in their state. But first:

House leaders tweaked the debt ceiling deal to appease Corn Belt Republicans

House Republican leaders are preparing to vote on legislation as soon as today that would raise the debt limit in exchange for rolling back some of the clean-energy tax credits in Democrats’ landmark climate law.

But several GOP lawmakers have raised concerns about repealing energy subsidies that have benefitted their states, injecting further drama into the already-turbulent negotiations.

No Republicans voted for the climate law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act. But it’s always hard to claw back funding that has already been appropriated. And in this case, Midwestern lawmakers have objected to repealing subsidies for ethanol and other corn-based biofuels, while other GOP lawmakers have frowned on nixing incentives for wind and solar energy.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his deputies spent Tuesday insisting that the bill wouldn’t change to appease GOP holdouts. But a little after 2 a.m. this morning, Republican leaders relented during a House Rules Committee hearing and agreed to some significant changes aimed at winning over biofuels backers and other undecided lawmakers.

The revised bill softens the provision that would have repealed biofuels subsidies, among other tweaks. Yet McCarthy can only afford to lose four Republican votes, and it’s still unclear whether the revised measure can garner enough support to pass.

With that in mind, here are the GOP lawmakers we’re watching when the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 hits the floor:

Corn-state Republicans

A group of eight GOP lawmakers from the Corn Belt on Tuesday objected to repealing the incentives for ethanol and other biofuels that have flowed to their states since the passage of the climate law.

The Inflation Reduction Act represents the biggest federal spending on biofuels since Congress expanded the Renewable Fuel Standard in 2007. In addition to extending several biofuel credits and incentives, the law created new tax credits for clean fuel production and sustainable aviation fuel that could boost the industry.

To be clear, some experts don’t consider ethanol a source of clean energy. A recent study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that corn-based ethanol is probably a bigger contributor to climate change than regular gasoline. But in Iowa, where corn is king, lawmakers have long rallied around the fuel.

McCarthy met with the group of Midwestern lawmakers — which includes all four Iowa House Republicans — Tuesday evening to address their concerns, as documented by Politico’s Olivia Beavers:

House Rs from Iowa walking into Speaker McCarthy’s office as they take issue with the debt ceiling plan re. Ethanol pic.twitter.com/lhiGU0n84k — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) April 25, 2023

McCarthy told reporters after the meeting that the proposals in the bill — including the rollback of the ethanol-friendly provisions — wouldn’t necessarily become law.

“This bill is to get us to the negotiating table,” McCarthy said. “It’s not the final provisions.”

Sure enough, Republican leaders included an amendment softening the language on rolling back biofuels subsidies. The revised bill would still repeal the tax credits for clean fuels production, but it would now allow the tax breaks to continue for companies locked into binding contracts for producing clean fuels before April 19.

Notably, Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) also told reporters yesterday that he had tried to reassure Midwestern holdouts that the repeal of the biofuels credits probably wouldn’t be included in the 2023 farm bill.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

Meanwhile, Mace said Tuesday that she’s leaning toward opposing the debt limit deal, in part because she believes it would raise the cost of wind and solar energy in her state.

“When it comes to the green energy, I look at South Carolina — we have a lot of solar,” she told reporters. “And now we’re going to do this to increase energy prices?”

In an interview yesterday with our colleague Jacqueline Alemany, Mace said she’s also concerned about harming the wind industry.

“We have a manufacturer in South Carolina — in my district, actually — that builds the conductors for wind energy to get it from the windmill to wherever it’s going,” she told our colleague.

Mace appeared to be referring to the energy company Nexans’s plant in Charleston that manufactures high-voltage power cables that carry energy from offshore wind farms to land. The facility — announced in 2021 before the climate law’s passage — has brought hundreds of jobs to the area, according to officials.

Also in Mace’s district, the battery component maker Redwood Materials is building a $3.5 billion manufacturing campus near Charleston. The company has said the climate law influenced its decision to move forward with the facility.

“When paired with the benefits of the recent Inflation Reduction Act, this strategic location also allows us the opportunity to invest more heavily at home while potentially exporting components in the future,” the company said in announcing its plans.

The revised debt limit bill would still repeal the tax credits for wind and solar. So it’s still unclear whether Mace will ultimately vote for the measure.

On the Hill

Exclusive: Senators push for another national monument in Nevada

Nevada Democratic Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto will send a letter today to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland calling on the Biden administration to declare Bahsahwahbee, also known as Swamp Cedars, a national monument, according to details shared first with The Climate 202.

The senators said they joined forces with the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation, the Ely Shoshone Tribe and the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe to draft a proposal to conserve the area in eastern Nevada because of its cultural and spiritual significance.

“It is a place of memory, where nearly 1,000 of their indigenous Newe ancestors were killed during three 19th-century massacres that took place during religious gatherings,” the Democrats wrote in the letter, adding that the area’s wide collection of juniper trees represent tribal ancestors.

Under the 1906 Antiquities Act, such a declaration would also place the area off-limits to all kinds of development, including mining, transmission and energy infrastructure. Most of Bahsahwahbee is already listed as a traditional cultural property on the National Register of Historic Places.

Senate environment panel to debate permitting overhaul

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee today will hold a closely watched hearing on speeding up the permitting process for energy projects.

Committee Chair Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) plans to lay out his priorities for a permitting deal that would benefit clean-energy projects, according to a copy of his prepared remarks shared with The Climate 202.

“I know we can build infrastructure and create economic opportunity while also protecting the air we breathe, the water we drink and the communities we call home from pollution,” Carper plans to say.

He will add that a bipartisan permitting package should accomplish the following goals:

Lower greenhouse gas emissions and preserve the nation’s bedrock environmental laws.

Encourage community engagement in project development, especially in disadvantaged communities.

Provide clean-energy businesses with “certainty and predictability.”

In her opening remarks, ranking member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) plans to highlight the issues with the nation’s current permitting process, according to her office.

“The problems with the process don’t just impact project sponsors, they harm American workers and consumers with forgone jobs, higher energy prices, traffic congestion, more pollution and many other missed opportunities that result from the failure to modernize infrastructure and energy systems,” the senator plans to say.

Pressure points

Biden announces reelection bid as climate activists demand more

President Biden on Tuesday officially announced his 2024 bid for reelection, saying in a video that he wants to “finish the job” he started, The Washington Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa, Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer report.

The decision comes as polls suggest that few Democrats are enthusiastic about Biden running again, yet many think he has the best chance of defeating former president Donald Trump or another Republican nominee.

Although Biden has made climate change a priority and helped push through the Inflation Reduction Act, some environmental groups have said the president must do more to win over climate-conscious voters.

“Rhetoric and more promises of great things to come in a second term are not enough,” Kierán Suckling, president of the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, said in a statement. “Biden needs to start acting with true boldness and urgency today.”

A coalition of youth-led groups — including the Sunrise Movement, March for Our Lives and Gen Z for Change — also sent a joint letter to Biden on Tuesday criticizing the administration’s recent approvals of fossil fuel projects, including ConocoPhillips’s Willow oil drilling project in Alaska.

“With young people again poised to play a critical role deciding the next president, we urge you to lead with our generation’s values and policies at the forefront of your campaign and your next year in office,” the groups wrote.

In the atmosphere

Viral

