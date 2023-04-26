W.Va. Gov. Justice expected to announce Senate bid against Manchin on Thursday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is expected to announce his bid for Senate on Thursday, setting up the possibility of a marquee race in 2024 against Sen. Joe Manchin III (D) in a state that Republicans view as one of their best pickup opportunities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Justice previewed a “special announcement” planned Thursday at a West Virginia resort in an advisory sent to the media on Wednesday. Though the advisory makes no mention of the Senate race, it notes it will be streaming live on a YouTube channel that has been set up by the group Jim Justice for U.S. Senate, Inc.

Manchin, 75, one of the most conservative Democrats in the Senate, has not yet said whether he will run for reelection next year in a state that Donald Trump won by nearly 39 percentage points in 2020. But Manchin has been highly critical of President Biden on several fronts in recent months, a posture consistent with seeking another term in his red state.

Manchin, who has said he would decide by the end of the year on a reelection bid for a third full term, raised only about $370,000 in the first quarter of the year but is sitting on $9.7 million cash on hand if he decides to run.

Justice, who turns 72 on Thursday, would first have to win a primary over Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.), for whom the conservative Club for Growth has already pledged to spend at least $10 million.

Justice, a coal mining billionaire with an ability to spend millions on his own race, was first elected governor as a Democrat in 2016. He announced that he was switching parties at a rally in Huntington, W.Va., in 2017, staged by then-President Donald Trump.

“I can’t help you anymore being a Democrat governor,” Justice told Trump’s crowd. “So tomorrow I will be changing my registration to Republican.”

Both Justice and Mooney are expected to seek Trump’s endorsement in the race.

The advisory for the event Thursday at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., says Justice will be joined by Babydog, his English bulldog, who has made frequent appearances with the governor. That included a 2022 State of the State address when Justice displayed the dog’s rear end and said critics of his governorship could kiss Babydog’s “hiney.”

Democrats currently hold 51 Senate seats, but the map is favorable to Republicans in 2024.

Twenty-three members of the Democratic caucus are up for reelection, compared with 11 Republicans. Besides West Virginia, the states Democrats will be defending include Ohio, Montana, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

In 2020, Republicans failed to recruit popular governors to run for Senate in Arizona, New Hampshire and Maryland — all GOP losses in the general election. Having Justice run would be a major advantage for the party in a heavily Republican state.

Manchin’s recent criticism of Biden included a Wall Street Journal op-ed published late last month in which he castigated the president for refusing to sit down with “fiscally minded” Republicans to negotiate over the nation’s debt limit and accused him of allowing “unelected ideologues” in his administration to thwart the will of Congress on energy policy.

During an appearance this week on Fox News, Manchin threatened to help repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation that he helped write and that Biden signed with great fanfare. Manchin has also been silent on whether he will support Biden’s nominee for labor secretary, Julie Su.

