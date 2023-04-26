Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tips, compliments, complaints to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Was this forwarded to you? Sign up here.

Hospitals are furious over House legislation to equalize outpatient department payments

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is picking a fight with the nation’s powerful hospital lobbies.

The panel is holding a legislative hearing today on an array of draft bills focusing on transparency and competition in the health-care system. And several pieces of legislation are aimed at authorizing Medicare to pay hospitals the same as doctors’ offices for certain types of care no matter where the service is performed, which would reduce payments to hospitals.

These types of proposals, known as site-neutral payment policies, have drawn the ire of the nation’s hospitals for years — and this time is no different. But it’s an idea many health experts have long championed, contending it’s a way to curb health-care consolidation and ensure costs to the Medicare program aren’t higher than necessary.

The caveat: The legislative hearing is just the first step for the draft bills, which still have a long road to becoming law. But the discussion provides a big boost to the notion of equalizing more Medicare payment rates.

The details

Historically, hospital outpatient departments receive higher Medicare payments than physician offices for the same services. Several draft bills under discussion today in the House Energy and Commerce Committee would change that dynamic.

The most sweeping proposal would bring Medicare payments in line with the lower rates of doctors’ offices for certain services that can be performed safely in various settings, such as hospital outpatient departments. The plan appears to follow policy advice from congressional Medicare payment advisers released last June, which included skin procedures and certain imaging tests in its list of services where rates would be closely aligned.

Another bill would expand certain site-neutral payments already in existence to off-campus outpatient departments that existed before 2015. The The other discussion draft would equalize payments in outpatient settings for physician-administered drugs.

The policy battle

Already, major hospital lobbies like the American Hospital Association and the Federation of American Hospitals are expressing steadfast opposition to site-neutral payments. The trade groups justifying the status quo say they tend to treat patients who are sicker and have an array of additional overhead costs because they operate around-the-clock.

FAH — which represents for-profit systems — was out with a blog post Sunday asserting that this “one-size-fits-all payment ignores the fundamental functional and cost structure differences” between hospital and physician offices. asserting that this “one-size-fits-all payment ignores the fundamental functional and cost structure differences” between hospital and physician offices.

In prepared testimony, Ashley Thompson — a senior vice president at AHA — “strongly opposes additional site-neutral payment cuts.” wrote that the hospital lobby “strongly opposes additional site-neutral payment cuts.”

In interviews, several health experts pushed back against those arguments. They contended the higher payments have led hospitals to buy up physician offices and turn them into outpatient departments.

“This is just smart policy from Medicare being a steward of taxpayer dollars,” said Loren Adler, an associate director at the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy who will testify before the committee today. “It's very unclear why a public program should pay more for the exact same service without any quality gain just because it happens at a hospital outpatient department.”

What else to expect

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, who serves as Biden’s Medicare and Medicaid chief, is also on tap to testify at this morning’s hearing. It’s the first time she’ll sit before a congressional panel since being confirmed to her post in May 2021.

Others testifying include officials from AHA; the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association; the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society; Aledade; the American Benefits Council and the Brookings Institution.

Meanwhile, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.), the committee’s ranking Democrat, is expected to express concerns that Republicans (who control the committee) didn’t give Democrats enough time to fully vet the bills, according to excerpts of his opening remarks shared with The Health 202.

Asked about such concerns, an Energy and Commerce GOP spokesperson said in a statement that “our priority is to lower costs for patients, and, as we move through the early stages of the legislative process, we will continue to work in a bipartisan fashion.”

On the Hill

Sanders, Cassidy strike bipartisan deal on drug cost legislation

Senate health committee leaders Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) announced yesterday that they struck a deal on legislation aimed at boosting generic drug access and transparency into pharmacy middlemen as lawmakers race to ready a potential bipartisan package this spring.

The panel will hold a hearing on May 2 to mark up four bills, including one that focuses squarely on how pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) operate. The other measures seek to ramp up oversight of the Food and Drug Administration’s citizen petition process, boost competition for generic drugs and expand access to treatments for patients battling rare diseases.

Eye on PBMs: The Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act from Sanders, Cassidy and Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) would increase transparency around pharmacy middlemen and the insurers that use them. It would also ban spread pricing and require PBMs to pass along 100 percent of the rebates they collect from drugmakers to health plans.

The effort follows mounting scrutiny around PBMs from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who accuse them of driving up the high cost of medicines — a characterization the industry refutes.

“To actually reduce drug costs for patients and employers, Congress should hold big drug companies accountable for common and egregious abuses of the drug patent system,” Katie Payne, a spokesperson for the industry’s main trade group, the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, said in a statement.

Data point

Medicaid work requirements could toss 600,000 enrollees off insurance

Roughly 600,000 low-income Americans could lose their health insurance if House Republicans' proposal to require certain Medicaid enrollees to work is signed into law, according to new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.

The provision, included in GOP leadership’s bill to raise the debt ceiling, would save the federal government about $109 billion over the next decade, according to a letter nonpartisan congressional scorekeepers sent to House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.) yesterday.

By the numbers: The nonpartisan agency estimates that roughly 15 million Medicaid enrollees would be subject to the work requirement, though many would qualify for an exemption.

An average of 1.5 million adults are predicted to fail to meet the work requirement

Of them, the CBO expects that about 900,000 enrollees live in states that would likely foot the bill to preserve their coverage.

The remaining 600,000 are estimated to become uninsured.

On our radar: House Republican leadership is pushing to put its debt ceiling package on the floor as soon as today, though passage still remains uncertain, our pals at The Early 202 report this morning. The House Rules Committee passed the bill at around 2 a.m. after recessing for hours so Republicans could negotiate behind closed doors — and Republicans adopted a few changes after repeated statements from leadership that they wouldn’t do so.

Agency alert

FDA approves Biogen’s drug to treat rare form of ALS

Patients with a rare, genetic form of ALS will soon be able to access a new treatment after the Food and Drug Administration conditionally approved a first-of-its-kind drug from Biogen yesterday.

Federal regulators greenlit the drug, which is known scientifically as tofersen and will be sold under the brand name Qalsody, via the agency’s accelerated approval pathway. That means Biogen is on the hook to conduct follow-up testing and provide data confirming its clinical benefit for patients in order for it to remain on the market.

What we’re watching: Enrollment in the confirmatory trial is halfway completed, and Biogen expects to announce its results at the end of 2027 or early in 2028. The company has yet to disclose how much the drug will cost, except that it will be priced similarly to other ALS treatments, per Stat’s Adam Feuerstein.

The medicine, administered by a monthly injection into the spine, is intended to treat people with ALS caused by inherited mutations in a gene called SOD1. The FDA estimates that fewer than 500 patients in the United States at any given time will be eligible for the treatment.

Chris Snow, an ALS patient and a participant in the drug’s clinical trials:

4 years and 51 spinal injections later my experimental drug is no longer experimental. So grateful, proud & relieved to be a part of bringing the first-ever genetically targeted ALS drug to market. Thank you ⁦@US_FDA⁩ for giving hope to the hopeless. https://t.co/Bqn4n4jdvp — Chris Snow (@ChrisSnowCGY) April 25, 2023

In other health news

In a speech last night, Vice President Harris made it clear that abortion rights will be a key message she pitches on the 2024 campaign trail, NPR ’s Deepa Shivaram reports. will be a key message she pitches on the 2024 campaign trail,’sreports.

The chewy melatonin gummies that many people take before bedtime to promote sleep are frequently mislabeled and often contain more of the hormone than advertised, our colleague Teddy Amenabar reports, citing a and often contain more of the hormone than advertised, our colleaguereports, citing a new study out yesterday.

Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee are launching an investigation into whether the National Institutes of Health’s contracts with public relations firms are an appropriate use of taxpayer money. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. into whether the’s contracts with public relations firms are an appropriate use of taxpayer money. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

