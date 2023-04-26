Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alarming new polling reveals that a majority of the American public shares a belief: Things aren’t good. Not only that, but most agree that those same things — or perhaps a different and overlapping set of things — are “out of control.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Truly unsettling. Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data newsletter from Philip Bump This finding comes from a CBS News poll conducted by YouGov. Respondents were asked questions about things, revealing deep concern about whatever thing it was they were responding about.

For example, most Americans say that things are going at least somewhat badly. Most Republicans say they are going very badly, those things.

How badly? Well out of control, that’s how badly.

About the same percentages of Americans overall and of partisans said things were out of control as said they were going at least somewhat badly. Which is sort of funny since it suggests that a lot of people think things being out of control is the same as those things going somewhat badly, assuming the things at issue are the same things, which who can say?

But not all Americans said things were out of control. Some Americans think things are under control and they know why: national security. That’s why things are under control. National security.

Also, according to Democrats, things are under control because of President Biden and Democrats in Congress. But that’s only among Democrats who think things are under control. A lot of Democrats think things are not under control! And they know why: Republicans in Congress.

Among Republicans, of course, there’s a different set of causes for those out-of-control things: Biden and Democrats in Congress. Make note!

Both Democrats and Republicans who think things are out of control agree on a few causes for those out-of-control things. One is the economy, which 85 percent of Americans and even a hefty majority of Democrats concur is a reason that things are out of control. In what sense, you ask? The sense of control and of things, obviously.

The main reason that everyone agrees things are out of control, of course, is the state of politics in the country. What with the state of politics, how could one argue otherwise? Why, there’s so much state of politics happening that the two parties can’t even agree on what’s making things out of control! What a situation.

At its essence, this poll is as pure a distillation of the state of politics as you’ll get: Are things in general good or bad, and whom do you blame for them being good or bad. Republicans say things under Biden are bad and it’s his fault; Democrats say they’re not that bad, thanks to Biden. It’s a slightly abstracted version of “is the country on the right or wrong track,” a common question in polling.

Perhaps a bit too abstracted. One can imagine the White House communications team circling up and dispatching surrogates to speak with cable news hosts and TikTok influencers to assure the country that, contrary to recent polling, things are very much under control and, in fact, going very well.

Which things, you ask? Precisely.

