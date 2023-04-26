Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Below: The E.U. earmarks major platforms for its Digital Services Act, and Chinese cloud-computing firms are under GOP scrutiny. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Regulators pledge to use ‘laws on the books’ to tackle AI abuses Top regulators from the Biden administration on Tuesday jointly reaffirmed their commitment to using the legal tools already at their disposal to crack down on artificial intelligence abuses, particularly discriminatory uses, as my colleague Cat Zakrzewski reported.

On a press call with reporters, federal agency leaders sought to settle any question over whether the surging technology could evade existing standards on civil rights and other issues.

“There is no AI exception to the laws on the books,” said Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, whose agency has fired warning shots against companies using the tool in recent weeks.

But they largely sidestepped questions about what, if any, new laws may be needed to rein in AI, a debate that’s only just starting to gain steam on Capitol Hill.

Here’s more on that and other key takeaways from their remarks:

Civil rights a top concern

Enforcers made clear that reining in discriminatory AI use will be an administration-wide priority.

Khan said the FTC is watching for scammers that use AI to “deceive people on a large scale, deploying fake but convincing content more widely and targeting specific groups with greater precision.”

Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said the agency is looking out for “digital redlining” stemming from biases in “lending or home valuation algorithms and other technology marketed as artificial intelligence.”

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke highlighted the Justice Department’s work to crack down on violations of federal housing laws through discriminatory advertising, including the department’s settlement with Meta over claims it let landlords engage in the practice.

Charlotte Burrows, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), said the agency is examining how AI may exacerbate inequalities in the workplace, including through hiring and recruiting practices and in the use of workplace surveillance tools.

Officials say they already have ‘robust’ tools to check AI

Several of the agency leaders said that while lawmakers should continue looking for potential gaps in existing laws regarding AI abuses, they believe they have significant tools at their disposal to keep the technology in check.

“Artificial intelligence poses some of the greatest modern day threats when it comes to discrimination today, and these issues warrant closer study and examination by policymakers and others,” Clarke said. “But in the interim, we have an arsenal of bedrock civil rights laws that do give us the accountability to hold bad actors accountable.”

“I don’t want in any way, the fact that I think we have pretty robust tools for some of the problems that we’re seeing … undermine those important conversations,” Burrows said.

Agencies looking to beef up their technical chops

Both Kahn and Burrows said their agencies are looking to staff up on technical experts to help keep up with the potential impact of new tools like ChatGPT, the popular AI-driven chatbot.

Khan, whose agency recently launched a new Office of Technology and unveiled plans to more than double the number of technologists it has on staff, as we reported, said they are “looking forward to continuing to build out that effort in that in-house capacity.”

Wanted: Tech whistleblowers

Chopra said that when it comes to cutting-edge tools like the recent wave of new AI chatbots, his agency is hoping to encourage industry whistleblowers to step forward when they spot potential legal violations that regulators may miss.

“One of the things we’re doing is making a concerted effort to reach tech whistleblowers to be able to tell us where their own technology may be violating the law,” he said.

Our top tabs

Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and others earmarked under incoming E.U. tech law

Twitter, TikTok, Apple’s App Store, Meta’s Instagram and other major digital services have been designated as large online entities under a strict European compliance law set to roll out later this year, Sam Schechner and Kim Mackrael report for the Wall Street Journal.

The E.U.’s Digital Services Act (DSA), scheduled to take effect in August, will force the tech giants to be more transparent about how they use algorithms and artificial intelligence tools in their services, marking a massive shift for European tech transparency requirements that U.S. lawmakers have been trying to push for months.

The DSA will mandate the companies “conduct regular assessments to determine all the possible risks their systems could pose either to individual people or pillars of civic life, such as free expression or electoral participation — and show regulators they are addressing them with robust systems,” Schechner and Mackrael write.

Companies with February user numbers that encompass at least 10 percent of the E.U. population will be subject to the rules. Violators can be fined up to 6 percent of their global revenue and repeat violations can lead to certain services being blocked, according to the report.

“With great scale comes great responsibility,” said E.U. Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, who added the platforms “will not be able to act as if they were too big to care.”

Meta global affairs head invokes concerns of lawmakers who want TikTok banned

Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg framed TikTok in a manner similar to some U.S. lawmakers that want the China-linked app banned, Alex Barinka and David Westin report for Bloomberg News.

In a Bloomberg TV interview, Clegg called TikTok a “hugely successful, highly dynamic and innovative Chinese company” and emphasized the app is able to operate in the United States while Meta is unable to operate in China. (Meta’s legacy Facebook offering was blocked by China in 2009 after riots in Xinjiang).

“So there is this issue of a kind of lack of a level playing field. And in the end, there’s always an underlying issue of values: What values are the underpinning of new technologies?” he said.

“TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance Ltd., has said it’s not a Chinese company and is walling off sensitive US operations to house all data and employees in America. … Still, it hasn’t been able to shake concerns about its ownership and whether that opens up the app for influence or data collection by the Chinese government,” Barinka and Westin write.

Meta would likely benefit from a TikTok ban as competes with the platform for advertising revenue in the short-form video space. The app had amassed 150 million monthly American users by the time CEO Shou Zi Chew testified to a House panel last month.

GOP senators urge Biden administration to curb China-linked cloud-computing entities

A group of Republican senators asked the Biden administration Tuesday to “use all available tools” to sanction China-linked cloud-computing entities, Brian Fung reports for CNN.

The letter led by Sen. Bill Hagerty (Tenn.) asks various U.S. agencies, including the Commerce Department and Treasury, to levy bans, sanctions and restrictions on Alibaba and Huawei, citing the company’s alleged connections to China’s military and government institutions. They also called for investigations into Chinese search engine and messaging companies Baidu and Tencent.

“We are deeply concerned about this growing trend of [Chinese]-based cloud computing services engaging with entities that directly impact the national security interests of the United States,” they wrote.

The letter comes amid heightened scrutiny of Chinese technologies in the United States, notably TikTok, which some lawmakers allege can send U.S. user data back to the Chinese government, which has jurisdiction over TikTok’s parent-company ByteDance.

A Federal Communications Commission program was initiated in 2020 to help small and rural broadband providers remove and replace telecommunications equipment manufactured by Huawei and ZTE after the agency had designated the companies as security threats.

Twitter reacts to news about Apple developing emotion-tracking tools and an AI health coach subscription.

my apple watch is gonna get depression too by tracking my emotions https://t.co/EvWCXqCqyU — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 25, 2023

VC investor Michael Dempsey:

I general it feels increasingly important when investing in healthcare to ask "what won't apple own".



One of our rules (for better or for worse) is that if the sensing *can* make its way into Watch or Airpods, then we believe it will. https://t.co/JudC3252Zd — Michael Dempsey (@mhdempsey) April 25, 2023

Freelance journalist Jacob Silverman:

real-time mood tracking + targeted advertising = $$$ https://t.co/BMaaQ45iJ5 — Jacob Silverman 🤌🪨 (@SilvermanJacob) April 25, 2023

