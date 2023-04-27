Biden takes lots of questions — not from White House reporters, but from children

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden, who’s taken flak from the White House press corps for holding fewer news conferences than his predecessors, seemed to relish in the give-and-take with his questioners Thursday. Granted, they weren’t intrepid reporters — but rather some of their children as well as kids of White House staffers who were gathered on the South Lawn as part of a “Take Your Child to Work Day” event.

Biden walked a rope line with a microphone, fielding queries on an array of less-than-pressing issues of the day: His favorite color? Blue. His favorite hockey team? The Philadelphia Flyers though he’s rooting for the New Jersey Devils in the playoffs. What he had for breakfast? Scrambled eggs and bacon on a croissant. His favorite movie? Top Gun: Maverick.

Biden claimed a couple of times over the course of about 30 minutes that he had to get back to work, but he then proceeded to dart over to another child with with her hand up. Some of his questioners requested fist bumps and handshake. Biden obliged. He called some of the inquisitors “honey.”

Biden both joked about his age and how dull he is compared to other world leaders.

“I may be among the dullest presidents of the world because I’m known for two things: My Ray-Ban sunglasses and chocolate chip ice cream," Biden said after being asked about his favorite flavor.

At one another point, the 80-year-old president spoke of “when I was younger” — saying that was “120 years ago.”

The event was certain to provide some fodder for his critics. At various points, Biden struggled to remember where all of his grandchildren live and seemed to be at a loss for where he last traveled overseas. “Ireland!” a child yelled.

Some of the questions veered toward more serious topics.

Biden shared that his biggest political inspiration was probably the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“But in terms of personally, my biggest inspiration were my mom and my dad," he said, crediting his parents for teaching him to keep his word and persevere in times of adversity.

In response to another question, Biden relayed that he views his biggest accomplishments in office as helping people get heath care, revitalizing relationships with European allies and investing more in the nation’s road, bridges and other infrastructure.

He also shared that one of the surprises of the presidency is that he thought he would be giving more orders. “But I take more orders than I ever did,” Biden said.

While many of the questions were softballs, Biden was stumped by one of his inquisitors.

How many guards are there at the White House? he was asked.

“I don’t know how many there," Biden conceded. "There’s a whole bunch. So there’s a whole bunch. I don’t know, honey.”

