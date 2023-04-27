White House reiterates refusal to negotiate on debt limit as pressure mounts

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The White House on Thursday slammed a newly passed House GOP bill that would slash federal spending while raising the debt limit for about a year, aiming to head off the Republican message that the ball is now in President Biden’s court to stave off a catastrophic default. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Avoiding default is Congress’s responsibility and they should act on it without preconditions, as they have done in Democratic and Republican administrations,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday. “And they should do that immediately.”

In the ongoing battle for the political high ground over the fast-approaching deadline to raise the nation’s borrowing limit, Biden is seeking to keep his party united after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) defied expectations by rallying Republicans on Wednesday to pass a bill through the House that the White House repeatedly branded “extreme” because of its steep cuts in spending.

Buoyed by the bill’s passage, albeit by a narrow 217-215 margin, Republicans are angling to prove to the public that they are able to govern responsibly and that their position is more reasonable than Biden’s no-negotiations stance.

“We lifted the debt limit,” McCarthy said after the bill passed. “We’ve sent it to the Senate. We’ve done our job.” McCarthy previously described the legislation — which has virtually no chance of passing the Democratic-led Senate — as a bid “to get us to the negotiating table.”

The risk for Biden is that some voters may accept the argument that since Republicans have now offered a proposal, flawed or not, it is up to the White House to come to the table. Biden has long argued that raising the debt limit, which covers spending approved by both parties over the years, is a shared obligation, not something for which Republicans can extract concessions.

Biden and his aides are also saying the GOP’s plan would spur drastic and dangerous cuts to public safety, health care, food security, education and veterans’ benefits, while giving tax relief to the wealthy. The president, who has not spoken with McCarthy since February, said the House bill has not changed his views on how to approach the debt ceiling.

“I’m happy to meet with McCarthy, but not on whether or not the debt limit gets extended,” Biden told reporters Wednesday. “That’s not negotiable.”

Other Democrats also dismissed the idea that the GOP bill is a serious negotiation position. “If anything, the House’s actions have made the likelihood of default more likely,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said. “It locks the House into an unacceptable position and pulls us even further apart.”

Schumer called the measure a “hostage-taking tactic” and a “ransom note forced on us by a hard-right, unrepresentative small group in the House of Representatives who have leverage because of the rules there.”

But the move puts pressure on Biden to keep Democrats united behind his position that negotiating over the debt ceiling is a nonstarter. While most Democratic lawmakers agree, a few in the party are calling for talks and warning that the president has an obligation to make sure the nation avoids a catastrophic, first-ever default on its debt.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) was among a group of more than a dozen House Democrats who did not sign onto a letter Wednesday to McCarthy calling for an immediate “clean” bill to lift the debt ceiling, one without accompanying cuts in spending.

“I think they ought to sit down and start discussing how we ensure we raise or suspend the debt limit before the expiration date,” Gottheimer said of Biden and McCarthy.

Asked if Biden is right to separate the debt limit and budget, he said, “How they want to frame the discussion is up to them. But the key is to have the discussion.”

He added: “We’re going to have to work together to work this out.”

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has long called for Biden and the White House to consider spending cuts as the nation nears its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit, which could happen as soon as three months from now. “There’s a lot of good things in it,” he said of the GOP bill, later adding that he wanted Biden to call McCarthy “quickly” for negotiations.

Manchin, who faces a tough reelection fight in a state that former president Donald Trump won by 39 percentage points in 2020, released a statement Thursday criticizing Biden for refusing to negotiate and saying McCarthy “did his job” by passing legislation.

“Only the President can prevent this from becoming a full-blown domestic crisis,” Manchin said. “For the sake of our nation that we all serve, I urge the President to put politics and partisanship aside, come to the table and negotiate a real compromise that saves America from this impending economic catastrophe.”

The pressure may ratchet up as the economy continues to slow down and the United States could face the threat of recession even without a default.

But the great majority of Senate Democrats have remained in lockstep with Biden’s approach, and several said they, like Schumer, believe the GOP bill does not change the status quo.

Asked whether Biden should meet with McCarthy now that the House bill has passed, Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) reiterated that Republicans needed to raise the debt limit without attaching conditions. “I think that discussion happened months ago,” he said. “I really think the president’s been very clear.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) agreed. “What we’ve said very clearly is that we’re not going to negotiate whether or not the United States pays its bills on time, and what McCarthy did yesterday does nothing to change that position,” Van Hollen said.

Whether the president or McCarthy blinks first could be determined by the public’s perception of who is being more reasonable, and the battle on that score seemed to begin in earnest Thursday. A growing number of business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have called on the White House to come to the table to discuss McCarthy’s proposal.

The government could run out of money to pay its obligations between July and September if the nation’s debt limit isn’t raised in time, according to a projection released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Economists have predicted that such a default would plunge the nation into recession and cost millions of jobs.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has crafted legislative escape hatches for such crises in the past, said he is not ready to step in. “The president and speaker need to come together and solve the problem,” McConnell said. “We have divided government.”

Other Senate Republicans agreed, content to let Biden and McCarthy battle it out. “The Senate’s going to sit this one out,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) said.

The White House is stressing that congressional Republicans have joined Democrats to raise the debt limit several times in recent years without requiring spending cuts, notably when Trump was president. Biden has also cited his March 9 budget proposal as evidence that he has taken steps to avoid default and address the nation’s growing debt.

White House officials have said that they are open to discussions about how to address the government’s red ink and future spending plans, but that they would only have those talks outside the context of lifting the debt ceiling, which is required to pay for expenses already approved by Congress. But Democrats’ response to the House bill suggests they consider many of the GOP spending proposals to be nonstarters in any context.

White House aides and congressional Democrats have spent much of the past week highlighting — and panning — various components of the legislation, forecasting calamitous outcomes if the bill were implemented. House Democrats only need to gain a net of five seats to win back the majority in 2024, and they are hoping to dent Republicans’ traditional political advantage on the economy by campaigning against the GOP’s proposed cuts.

Democrats began to test out their messaging as the Republican bill was being debated Wednesday, several taking to the House floor to describe how many jobs or benefits their constituents would lose under the GOP plan. Some went further, arguing that Republicans’ attempt to pass a proposal that would not become law only increased the likelihood of a default and an associated recession.

Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday, Schumer said, “The Republican ‘Default on America Act’ does nothing to resolve the default crisis and, in fact, makes it only more likely.” He added that the bill was “not a step forward, but a step backwards.”

Leigh Ann Caldwell contributed to this report.

