Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade moved his family out of Florida because of the state’s increasing hostility to LGBTQ people — including Wade’s daughter, Zaya. That revelation emerged in an interview Wade gave reporter Rachel Nichols for her Showtime program Headliners. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions,” Wade told Nichols. He praised Florida’s low tax rate and made a nod to how he was embraced by residents when he played in the NBA. “But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

In 2020, Wade and his family revealed that Zaya was transgender. In the years since, he’s been a forceful defender of his daughter and her transition. Now we learn that this includes a willingness to uproot his household and move to a state that he didn’t see as so overtly hostile to LGBTQ people.

When Wade’s revelation became public, my first thought was of a recent tweet from Christina Pushaw, a top adviser to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). In January, the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute and Clark University published the results of a survey of LGBTQ parents in Florida. While the sample size was small, a majority indicated that they had considered moving out of the state given the recent spate of legislation targeting gay and transgender people. One in 6 said they’d begun making plans to do so.

Advertisement

Pushaw shared a news article about those results, adding only one emoji: 👋. Or: Farewell! Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

That approach is easier to adopt when considering legislation hostile to gay or transgender people in the abstract. The DeSantis administration’s insistence on fighting back against criticism of its law treating as dangerous discussion of same-sex relationships and gender identity in schools has led the governor to a protracted and at times embarrassing fight with Disney, a major economic and cultural force in the state. It’s estimated that there are more than 750,000 LGBTQ adults in Florida, about 4.6 percent of the adult population. But a few dozen anonymous LGBTQ parents telling a pollster that they are thinking about moving? Pushaw adopted the same dismissive, defensive approach: See ya.

This is how legislation along these lines work. The aforementioned Florida bill, like others elsewhere, has been framed repeatedly as an effort to somehow protect young children from sexualization, as though acknowledging the existence of partnerships between same-sex couples is sexual in a way that a male-female partnership isn’t. In reality, such bills are often more obviously about leveraging the otherness of gay and particularly trans Americans as a way to stoke anxieties of conservative parents. One conservative activist admitted to the New York Times that the focus on trans people followed an extensive effort to find something that would serve as a wedge issue as effectively as now-broadly-accepted same-sex marriage.

Advertisement

One reason that same-sex marriage gained acceptance was that people became increasingly familiar with examples of such unions or had people who were close to them come out as gay or lesbian. In the abstract, same-sex marriage could be framed as a dangerous erosion of tradition. In practice, most people saw that it wasn’t that big a deal.

That’s why Wade’s comments are important. While it wouldn’t be surprising to see Pushaw offer him a 👋 parting gift, the cost of doing so is higher than offering a wave goodbye to the faceless parents who expressed concern for their own children. Wade’s public embrace of his daughter also personalizes the issue more broadly, in the way that helped erode opposition to same-sex marriage. Laws treating transgender people as aberrant have a negative effect, and the Wade family offers an example of what that effect looks like.

On the same day that Wade’s comments became public, the Montana state House voted to bar state Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) from the chamber. The action followed Zephyr’s criticism of an anti-transgender bill that the chamber was considering. Zephyr herself is trans.

Advertisement

“This body should be ashamed,” Zephyr said. “ … If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”

A right-wing caucus quickly called for Zephyr to be censured, misgendering her in the process. The Republican-led chamber voted on Thursday to block her from being on or near the chamber floor, though she can still cast votes.

For Zephyr, obviously, the issue is immediate and personal. She shared a letter she said had been sent to Montana legislators by an emergency-room doctor who claimed to know about a transgender teen who was suicidal in part because “my state doesn’t want me.” The story is third-hand, but the link between transgender identity and suicidal ideation is well established. A 2022 study found that “gender-affirming medical interventions” — among the treatments that the Montana bill targeted — “were associated with lower odds of depression and suicidality over 12 months.”

Advertisement

This was the trigger for Zephyr’s “blood on your hands” comment. And that comment was the trigger for her ouster from the chamber.

Many people don’t accept that a person’s gender identity can differ from the sex they’re assigned at birth. In fact, Pew Research Center found last year that most Americans don’t and that the percentage rejecting that idea had increased since 2017. That helps create political space to target transgender treatments and social participation, efforts that are increasingly common across the U.S.

But that’s in the abstract. For Zooey Zephyr and for Dwyane Wade, this isn’t simply some unusual claim about pronoun usage. It’s personal. In Pew’s research, those who said they knew a trans person were more likely to say that people should use new names or pronouns for those who have transitioned. Familiarity breeds acceptance.

Advertisement

Unless that familiarity itself becomes leverage for a political attack. In Nebraska, a Democratic legislator faces a conflict-of-interest investigation because she opposes restrictions on transgender care — care her trans son might seek out.

“The point isn’t that I could gain financially if my kid has rights,” state Sen. Megan Hunt (D) said of the probe. “The point is the harassment.”

A fair assumption. Or, put another way: 👍.

GiftOutline Gift Article