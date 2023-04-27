Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What we're watching: Economic data … Democrats in disarray over the Supreme Court? … About last night's state dinner

On the Hill

The House debt limit bill passed. Now what?

Wednesday was the biggest day for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) since he secured the speaker’s gavel in January.

He squeaked a bill through the House to slash spending and temporarily raise the debt limit, a feat he achieved after weeks — including an intense few days this week — of cajoling reluctant members who said the bill didn't do enough to rein in the debt and undercut some of their priorities.

“We lifted the debt limit,” McCarthy said. “We’ve sent it to the Senate. We’ve done our job.”

Round one down, many to go

But the debt limit showdown is expected to be a multipart saga before the government faces a potential default this summer, possibly as early as June.

Round one was likely the easiest for House GOP leaders.

The point of the entire exercise was to get McCarthy back inside the Oval Office. It’s been more than 80 days since his last meeting with President Biden.

Eventually, McCarthy will need to steer a bill though the House that Biden will sign into law — because the bill that passed on Wednesday, which would reduce spending by $4.8 trillion over 10 years, has zero chance of becoming law.

For McCarthy, the exercise was to show — perhaps to himself — that he can unite his party.

The speaker could try to use the slim margin — the bill passed 217 to 215 — to his advantage. He now has proof that a “clean” debt limit bill would be tough to get through the Republican-led House, although any clean bill would probably rely heavily on Democrats to pass.

Stalemate status quo

Republicans cheered the bill’s passage as a step toward inducing Biden to negotiate.

“This bill certainly isn’t perfect, but it gets us to the negotiating table,” Rep. Jen A. Kiggans (R-Va.), who represents a district Biden narrowly carried in 2020 and voiced concerns about the bill this week before voting for the measure.

But it’s not yet clear at all that the bill will force Democrats to negotiate.

Biden said Wednesday that he's “happy to meet with McCarthy, but not on whether or not the debt limit gets extended.”

“That’s not negotiable,” Biden added.

Biden has insisted that the discussion over the government’s borrowing limit and spending be separate discussions.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) essentially dismissed the House bill and acknowledged the dynamics, calling the current status a “standoff.”

“The president and speaker need to come together and solve the problem,” he said. “We have divided government.”

A clean debt limit?

And therein lies the problem.

McCarthy has an opening offer, but the two sides don't even agree on the parameters of the debate.

“Clean debt ceiling, clean debt ceiling. That’s how it’s always been done,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said. (That’s not exactly true: The debt limit fight in 2011 led to sequestration, which imposed caps on government spending.)

When we asked Schumer if he would bring a clean debt limit up for a vote in the Senate, he demurred.

“Well, the bottom line is simple. Our plan has always been the same: To avoid default or pass a clean debt ceiling — no brinkmanship, no hostage,” Schumer said. “Once that is done, there'll be plenty of time to discuss as usual in the budget process, where there should be cuts, where there should be tax increases, etc.”

If Schumer were to put a clean debt limit bill before the Senate right now, it would fail.

There aren’t nine Republican senators to support it, and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who is considering a reelection bid in one of the most conservative states in the country, could oppose it, too. He’s said repeatedly he wants Biden to negotiate debt reduction alongside a debt limit hike.

Could there really be a default?

As the threat of a catastrophic default looms, the dynamics will surely change.

But even some Republicans are worried.

Brian Riedl , who was an aide to former Ohio Republican senator Rob Portman ; Michael Strain , an economist at the American Enterprise Institute ; and Douglas Holtz-Eakin , a former director of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office — have tried to counter the growing argument on the right that the debt ceiling can be breached with only minimal economic impact,” “In both public and private comments, a handful of GOP budget experts —, who was an aide to former Ohio Republican senator, an economist at the; and, a former director of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office — have tried to counter the growing argument on the right that the debt ceiling can be breached with only minimal economic impact,” our colleague Jeff Stein reports

“They should not be doing this battle at all; it’s a terrible fight,” said Holtz-Eakin, who added that he also blames the White House for thus far refusing to negotiate with McCarthy. “You have to raise the debt limit, so in the end you have no leverage. It’s a disservice to the country to do this brinkmanship.”

We’re not quite at the who-blinks-first stage, but we could easily get there soon.

What we're watching

Econ data

We’re awaiting data on how much the economy grew in the first quarter, which the Bureau of Economic Analysis will release at 8:30 a.m.

The data will indicate whether the country is edging closer to a long-forecast recession that hasn’t yet materialized.

DeSantis abroad

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), meanwhile, is in Israel today as part of an international tour that also includes stops in Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. DeSantis could meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during today’s stopover, which includes a keynote address at an event called “Celebrate the Faces of Israel” and a news conference.

The Florida governor’s week-long trip comes as he reportedly prepares to announce his 2024 presidential bid as soon as mid-May. DeSantis, who has limited foreign policy experience, faced criticism in March for calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “territorial dispute.”

From the courts

Dems in disarray over the Supreme Court?

Democrats seeking to get the Supreme Court to adopt an enforceable code of conduct are being confronted with the question of how far they are willing to go to pressure the justices to act.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. sent a message to Democrats calling on the court to act on its own: You'll get nothing and like it.

Or, more “respectfully,” he declined an invitation to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He also attached to his letter a statement from all nine justices laying out their existing approach to ethics. Message: We’re good.

What to do now?

On Wednesday, Democrats appeared unsure of what to do next.

Should they press the issue further or shrug it off as one more thing they lack the votes to do much about?

Their calls for action follow reports regarding Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch’s failure to disclose gifts in the form of lavish trips as well as the details of real estate deals.

Some Democrats urged Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) to keep subpoenaing the chief justice on the table. Others pressed for votes on Supreme Court ethics bills.

Durbin told reporters the committee would not vote to subpoena Roberts even once Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) returns from her absence.

Durbin also told reporters Wednesday that he wouldn’t call on Harlan Crow — the real estate tycoon who reportedly paid for expensive vacations for Thomas — to testify before the panel.

If the committee decides to vote on an ethics bill, it has several options.

The latest entry comes from Sens. Angus King (I-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). The proposal they introduced Wednesday would give the justices one year to create their own code of conduct. It would also require the court to appoint an official to review violations of the new ethics rules and complaints against the court from the public. comes from(I-Maine) and(R-Alaska). The proposal they introduced Wednesday would give the justices one year to create their own code of conduct. It would also require the court to appoint an official to review violations of the new ethics rules and complaints against the court from the public.

Democrats could also wait and adopt the idea put forward by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) to leverage the bill funding the court’s operations to force the justices to adopt stricter ethics rules. That would probably complicate any year-end attempts to avoid a government shutdown, but that brings us back to the question of how far Democrats are willing to go to press an issue they say is vitally important.

GOP opposition

Whatever path they choose, Democrats are unlikely to get any support from Republicans beyond Murkowski.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), the Senate Judiciary Committee’s top Republican, said Democrats are being too hasty in their approach and causing “needless uproar” over “honest mistakes that don’t violate any law or violate any ethics.”

McConnell delivered a speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, defending the justices.

“Unlike the activists and elected Democrats trying to tear them down, the justices have proven their sobriety and their judicial temperament over their long and distinguished careers,” he said.

At the White House

About last night

Our colleagues Dan Zak, Roxanne Roberts and Travis M. Andrews paint a vivid picture of last night’s state dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Nearly 200 guests were invited to the dinner in the East Room of the White House, “where soaring glass centerpieces on aquamarine tablecloths created a pink canopy of cherry blossoms,” our colleagues write. This is Biden’s second state dinner since taking office and the United States’ first state dinner for South Korea since 2011. Here are some details about last night:

Setting the scene: “During the cocktail reception, guests dabbed their lips with linens colored platinum, in honor of the 70-year partnership,” our colleagues write. “The East Room decor invoked taegeuk, the red-and-blue symbol of balance and harmony at the center of the Korean flag. Guests sat on aquamarine seat covers featuring renderings of bamboo and peonies, a favorite flower of the first lady of South Korea, in the style of sumukhwa (Korean ink brush painting).”

More from our colleagues:

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

New York Times’s Benjamin Weiser, Lola Fadulu, Kate Christobek and Karen Zraick. In searing detail, Trump’s accuser tells her story . By theand

Viral

It was 50 yrs ago that my mom immigrated from South Korea to America despite not knowing anyone else in the entire western hemisphere of Earth. Tonight I got to bring her to the White House for the State Dinner between the US and South Korea. I feel blessed to share this moment. pic.twitter.com/VCly80ixEQ — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) April 27, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

