Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The federal government is adamant that Jack Teixeira, the National Guard airman accused of leaking numerous classified documents online, must not be released from detention before trial. He faces an extended prison sentence, for one thing, and allegedly took steps to obstruct the investigation into his actions. What’s more, a court filing made public Wednesday points out, Teixeira’s “troubling history raises serious concerns about what he would do if released into the community.”

In support of that assertion, the filing documents what investigators found in Teixeira’s house and in online conversations. Near his bed, a document says, he kept a gun locker including “handguns, bolt-action rifles, shotguns, an AK-style high-capacity weapon, and a gas mask.” It notes that, while in high school, he was suspended after “a classmate overheard him make remarks about weapons, including molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats.” In online chats, Teixeira allegedly solicited opinions on how best to outfit a weapon to “shoot out of an [SUV]” in “a crowded urban or suburban environment.”

“If I had my way I’d kill a … ton of people,” he allegedly wrote, adding that the purpose would be “forcibly culling the weak-minded.”

Advertisement

Photographs of his home show a number of weapons and military-style decorations including multiple bullet-hole-riddled targets. An apparent Russian military pendant was pinned to a corkboard.

Teixeira should be considered innocent until proven guilty, of course, as is the case with anyone facing criminal charges. But being considered innocent of crimes does not mean that Teixeira should be granted the presumption of moral rectitude. There is no reason to assume, based on the evidence at hand, that Teixeira shared classified documents online out of a well-considered opposition to U.S. foreign policy or efforts to bolster Ukraine in its war against Russia. At one point, the government alleges, Teixeira offered to leak documents on request.

“If you guys … want happenings that pertain to your country or events or politics or whatever,” he wrote according to an FBI investigator, “you can DM me and I can tell you what I have, but it’s going to always be a brief summary.”

Advertisement

But in the immediate aftermath of his arrest earlier this month, he was hailed by prominent right-wing voices as somehow being an antiwar, anti-establishment hero. Fox News host Tucker Carlson — in the midst of making various false claims about the leaks and reporting on them — disparaged other media outlets for saying that Teixeira wasn’t a whistleblower. He insisted that Teixeira was being targeted because it’s “what happens to anyone who contradicts the national security state and their obedient servants in the media. You go to prison so the media can continue to tell you lies.”

This sort of rhetoric from the now-former Fox host is familiar. Carlson regularly couched news events in us-vs.-them terms, the “us” being hard-working sensible Americans and the “them” generally being anyone who could be categorized as a duplicitous “elite.” Teixeira was an enemy of Carlson’s enemy — the government, the military — so he was Carlson’s ally.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was more explicit in rushing to defend Teixeira. On Twitter, she proclaimed that “Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar” — that latter claim is unbound to available evidence — which “makes him an enemy to the Biden regime.” Ergo, his arrest.

Advertisement

As I wrote at the time, this also fits Greene’s pattern. The enemy is the Biden administration and the left and the effort to backstop the Ukrainian military, and so Teixeira becomes her ally, too. She overlays the White insecurity that’s a hallmark of fringe-right politics these days, because it universalizes the experience. (They’re targeting White Christians now? But I’m a White Christian!) She’s done this before as well.

The evidence presented by the government in its motion would certainly seem to undercut this presentation. But remember: This is a member of Congress whose most energetic activism has centered on insisting that those in jail for their involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are political prisoners. Even though most of those arrested for their involvement in the riot accept plea deals and/or face limited punishments, Greene has insisted that those still in jail — serving sentences or awaiting trial on assault charges — are victims of left-wing political retribution. She has managed to turn these defendants, including members of right-wing groups such as the Proud Boys, into an abstract collection of oppressed White, male Christians. And she has the support of both Carlson and former president Donald Trump.

This pattern of turning dangerous or potentially dangerous actors into it-could-be-you victims of an oppressive state extends more broadly.

Advertisement

For example, a Conservative Political Action Conference panel in 2022 was titled, “We Are All Domestic Terrorists.” It centered on the right’s increased focus on school curriculums and management — and specifically a now-infamous memo from the Justice Department warning that threats against school administrators would result in potential criminal charges.

That memo spawned an entire ecosystem of conservative rhetoric encapsulated in the CPAC panel’s title. It was depicted as though Attorney General Merrick Garland was saying that parents who opposed school board members were domestic terrorists, which is entirely false. Efforts to backstop the idea that parents offering spoken criticism of school administrators faced dire retribution have collapsed under scrutiny.

The memo was a response to increased threats against administrators, something Garland described as “not only illegal” but “counter to our nation’s core values.” By suggesting that the Justice Department was desperate to silence criticism, to throw nonviolent parents into jail, though, the right turned a response to obviously concerning actions into a universalized attack on anyone who could be understood to share their politics.

Advertisement

Looking more than one inch beneath the surface reveals the weirdness at the heart of this approach. Are people who participated in the well-documented assault on police officers at the Capitol deserving of sympathy for being in jail? Is Teixeira, who allegedly leaked documents capriciously and (again, allegedly) fantasized about mass shootings?

“We’re coming for you. Take it as a threat. Call the FBI. I don’t care,” one parent told school officials in Michigan, triggering an FBI interview. “You’re all either going to be recalled or you’re all — we’re all coming for you. That’s what’s happening.” Was that political targeting — or was it precisely the result that the parent anticipated?

The utility of framing the government as actively hostile to White Christian Americans is obvious. Equally obvious is the cynicism of doing so.

GiftOutline Gift Article