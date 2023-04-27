W.Va. Gov. Justice files to run for Senate, setting up possible clash with Manchin

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) filed the paperwork Thursday for a U.S. Senate campaign, setting up the possibility of a marquee 2024 race against Sen. Joe Manchin III (D) in a state that Republicans view as one of their best pickup opportunities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Justice is expected to publicly announce his bid later Thursday. He is scheduled to appear at 5 p.m. Eastern at a resort owned by his family in White Sulfer Spring, W.Va., to make a “special announcement” that is being live-streamed on the Jim Justice for U.S. Senate YouTube channel.

National Republican leaders see Justice, a Democrat-turned-Republican, as their best chance of capturing the seat and boosting the party’s odds of claiming the Senate majority.

Manchin, 75, one of the most conservative Democrats in the Senate, has not said whether he will run for reelection in a state that Donald Trump won by nearly 39 percentage points in 2020. But Manchin has been highly critical of President Biden on several fronts in recent months, a posture consistent with the potential pursuit of another term in his red state. He has said he would decide by the end of the year whether to seek a third full term in the Senate.

Justice, a coal mining billionaire who can spend millions on his race, will face off in the primary against five-term Rep. Alex Mooney (R), for whom the conservative Club for Growth has pledged to spend at least $10 million.

In anticipation of Justice’s bid, Mooney branded him a “RINO” — Republican in name only — during a West Virginia radio interview Monday.

“Look, I’m going to give the voters a choice here,” Mooney told Hoppy Kercheval, host of “Talkline” on MetroNews. “You want a proven conservative, I’m your guy. I have a voting record you can look at. You want someone who’s more of a liberal Republican, there’s Jim Justice.”

Justice, who turned 72 on Thursday, was first elected governor as a Democrat in 2016. He announced his party switch at a 2017 rally in Huntington, W.Va., staged by Trump, who was president at the time.

Both Justice and Mooney are expected to heavily pursue an endorsement from Trump.

Nationally, Republican leaders see Justice as well positioned to defeat Manchin or whomever prevails in a Democratic primary if Manchin retires.

Manchin raised only about $370,000 in the first quarter of the year but is sitting on $9.7 million cash on hand if he decides to run.

In 2022, Republicans failed to recruit popular governors to run for Senate in Arizona, New Hampshire and Maryland — all GOP losses in the general election.

Democrats control the Senate, 51-49, but the map is favorable to Republicans in 2024, when 23 members of the Democratic caucus are up for reelection, compared with 11 Republicans. Besides West Virginia, the swing and GOP-friendly states that Democrats will be defending include Ohio, Montana, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Justice, who is term-limited as governor, has hinted at a possible Senate bid for months now, including in his State of the State address in January.

“I would tell you just this: I won’t be your governor a whole lot longer,” Justice said at the time. “But I surely won’t go away. You know, in fact, you’ll probably either be able to find me at home or you may find me in Washington.”

