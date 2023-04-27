Poland probes parts of aerial military object found in woods

WARSAW, Poland — Prosecutors and security service personnel in Poland are investigating the remains of an aerial military object that was found in woods in the center of the country, the justice minister reported Thursday.
Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said the military department of the district prosecutor’s office in the city of Gdańsk is leading the investigation, with military experts, police and military counterintelligence agents also involved.
Authorities have not said what kind of equipment they think it is.