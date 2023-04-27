Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: House Republicans passed their debt ceiling bill that includes Medicaid work requirements. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is beefing up enforcements of hospitals failing to disclose their prices.

More pandemic experts are exiting the White House

With just two weeks left until the end of the covid public health emergency, pandemic staff continue to trickle out of the White House. The departures come even as experts wonder if we’re ready to face what’s next — from the complicated unwinding of the national covid response to future virus threats.

Among this week’s notable departures: Thomas Tsai, the White House’s coronavirus testing and treatments coordinator, who left yesterday. (Officials confirmed his departure to The Health 202, saying that Ben Jacobson, a policy adviser who’s worked closely with Tsai, would take on some of his duties.)

Andrew Hebbeler, a top health official in the Office of Science and Technology Policy, is leaving the administration this week, too. Hebbeler authored the Biden administration’s American pandemic preparedness plan and helped coordinate the recent responses to mpox, Ebola and other outbreaks.

Administration officials urged The Health 202 not to overanalyze the departures; some staff like Tsai and global covid expert Nahid Bhadelia are predictably exiting as the covid team winds down and their jobs go away in mid-May; White House covid coordinator Ashish Jha is also set to depart soon. Meanwhile, Hebbeler is among the many White House staffers phasing out after two years of service.

But regardless of the reasons, the White House is steadily losing pandemic expertise at a moment when covid remains on pace to be a top 10 cause of death this year — and when some experts say that we haven’t done enough to curb those deaths, research long covid and create systems to better handle the next outbreak.

Winding down the pandemic

Viral threats aren't the only possible disruption. The end of the covid emergency has meant that a number of programs and regulatory flexibilities are winding down across the U.S. health system, with real implications for hospitals, health workers and patients.

For instance, Medicare beneficiaries are set to lose access to free at-home coronavirus tests, potentially hindering their diagnoses and access to treatments like paxlovid — an issue that Senate Democrats have urged Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to address.

One of the biggest looming changes: Analysts at KFF on Wednesday estimated that between 8 million and 24 million people could lose Medicaid coverage as the safety net program has already begun unwinding pandemic-era protections that helped millions of people maintain coverage even if they’d become ineligible for it.

And if past experience with Medicaid unwinding is precedent, many of those people may end up going months without health insurance; a JAMA Network research letter from Chris Frenier and Adrianna McIntyre last week found that about half of people who were recently disenrolled from Medicaid in Minnesota didn’t have observable coverage six months later, and many ended up back on Medicaid within a year.

Administration efforts

The Biden administration is trying to stand up structures that help transition the nation past the public health emergency. The HHS Bridge Access Program would provide coronavirus vaccines and treatments for uninsured Americans through at least next summer. A plan to extend PREP Act flexibilities would allow pharmacists to keep administering coronavirus vaccines through December 2024.

And the administration earlier this month announced Project NextGen, a $5 billion plan to accelerate the development of next-generation vaccines and treatments — sort of an Operation Warp Speed 2.0.

Industry leaders and experts have generally hailed the initiatives, but they cautioned that they’re stopgaps and that there’s more work to do.

For instance, the bridge access program is “a step in the right direction,” said Celine Gounder, a senior fellow at KFF. “It's not a long-term fix. But at least for people who are uninsured or underinsured, it will provide a safety net for vaccination.”

“We like the NextGen initiative. We think it's promising,” Philip Zelikow, a University of Virginia history professor who oversaw the Covid Crisis Group — a team of experts out with a new report on the pandemic response — told me in a Washington Post Live interview on Tuesday. But “we think it's too time-limited, it's too covid-specific, and … it’s too focused on R&D and not enough on manufacturing.”

Some of these open questions could be addressed by the White House's new pandemic office, which officials have suggested will pick up the baton when the covid team disbands next month. But the pandemic office still has no announced director, staff or mission.

Zelikow, who led the Covid Crisis Group's review of the government's covid response, said he's not sure a new pandemic office is even needed — or desired by the White House, given that the office was created by an act of Congress.

“They may try to make lemonade out of the lemons that they've been given,” Zelikow told me, but “adding one more White House office could compound the confusion” in trying to prepare for the next pandemic.

In other staff shuffling news …

Jessica Schubel is now special assistant to the president for health care. Schubel, who was promoted earlier this year, focuses on Medicaid, Affordable Care Act and private health-insurance issues at the Domestic Policy Council.

On the Hill

House passes bill to raise the debt ceiling. But that’s just the beginning.

House Republicans approved a bill to raise the debt ceiling, slash federal spending and impose work requirements in the Medicaid program over Democratic objections, our colleagues Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) muscled through the legislation in a 217-215 vote, escalating a high-stakes clash with the White House with as little as six weeks remaining before the government could default. One policy key for some conservatives was a measure to mandate certain low-income Americans work or risk losing their Medicaid coverage, which congressional scorekeepers estimated would lead to roughly 600,000 people losing their health insurance.

But the House GOP bill won’t go any further than the chamber’s floor, and the White House insists on raising the debt limit without conditions, making it unclear how this standoff will end.

Agency alert

CMS to levy earlier, automatic fines against hospitals failing to disclose prices

The Biden administration is ramping up its enforcement of hospitals that are failing to comply with rules mandating they disclose their charges, including the secret rates they negotiate with insurers.

The details: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will no longer send warning letters to hospitals that haven’t made any attempt to satisfy federal price transparency requirements. Instead, the agency will immediately request that they submit a corrective action plan. Failure to do so within 45 days of the request will result in an automatic fine, according to new details released yesterday.

The agency will also start automatically penalizing hospitals that fail to come into compliance with the terms of their corrective action plan within 90 days. Until now, hospitals have been allowed to propose a completion date for CMS approval, which can vary.

Key context: To date, federal regulators have issued more than 730 warning notices and 269 requests for corrective action plans. CMS has fined four hospitals for noncompliance. The agency said that every other hospital has since corrected its deficiencies or is in the process of doing so.

Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) questioned CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure about the agency’s enforcement of price transparency rules during a House Energy and Commerce hearing yesterday:

State scan

Judge pauses Missouri’s limits on transgender care for children, adults

Transgender adults and children can continue receiving gender-affirming care the same way they were in Missouri for now, after a judge put the state’s new restrictions on hold just hours before they were set to take effect, Erin Heffernan reports for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In a brief order issued late yesterday, St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo paused enforcement of Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s emergency rules on transgender health care until at least Monday. Ribaudo is expected to issue a second ruling before then on whether to block the rules for a longer period of time.

Should the measure take effect, the attorney general’s rule would be the first in the nation to put limits on transition care for residents of all ages. The rule contains new requirements, such as mandating patients provide documentation of an “intense pattern” of gender dysphoria for at least three years to receive hormones or other transition-related services, among other rules, Erin notes.

Key context: The delay comes as part of a lawsuit filed earlier this week on behalf transgender patients and providers, who are asking the court to strike down the restrictions altogether. The suit argues that Bailey circumvented Missouri’s Republican-led legislature and acted beyond his authority when he used the state’s consumer protection laws to enact broad health-care rules.

Read more from our colleague Casey Parks about how Missouri patients and providers responded in the weeks following Bailey’s order.

The Family Research Council:

"We know it's not care...it's experimentation on children masquerading as medicine."@AGAndrewBailey on why he issued his emergency regulation that effectively ends transgender surgeries for minors in his state.https://t.co/Go9RILNGD1 pic.twitter.com/izIk1t27oO — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) April 13, 2023

The ACLU of Missouri, which filed the lawsuit:

The Missouri attorney general’s attempt to ban gender affirming care for trans people of all ages is outrageous and unprecedented.



We’ll see you in court. pic.twitter.com/kfEFYJxIR8 — ACLU of Missouri (@aclu_mo) April 26, 2023

Reproductive wars

New this a.m.: Florida’s conservative chief justice once affirmed abortion protections, The Post’s Beth Reinhard and Caroline Kitchener report.

“A paragraph in a little-noticed 2004 article by Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz, then a private attorney, is now cited by abortion rights advocates in the case before the high court that will ultimately decide the fate of abortion access in the state,” they write. Muñiz declined to comment through a spokesman. In the Journal of the James Madison Institute he wrote that “one purpose of the privacy amendment clearly was to give the abortion right a textual foundation in our state constitution.”

Why it matters: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently signed a law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, yet whether the measure can take effect hinges on a case before the state Supreme Court. The main question is over a provision in the state’s constitution intended to protect the right to privacy added by voters decades ago, and which has long been interpreted as a safeguard against abortion restrictions.

In other health news

The Biden administration is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to reverse a recent ruling from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk that would block federal approval of a key abortion drug, according to a brief filed by the Justice Department yesterday.

The Justice Department is suing Tennessee over the state’s new law banning gender-transition care for minors, arguing in arguing in a lawsuit filed yesterday that the rule violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment.

More than 70 percent of people living in states where abortion is now banned say it would be difficult for them to legally terminate a pregnancy, up from the half who said the same in 2019, according toPew Research Center. say it would be difficult for them to legally terminate a pregnancy, up from the half who said the same in 2019, according to a sweeping survey out yesterday from the

Health reads

