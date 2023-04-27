Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1822, President Ulysses S. Grant was born. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Three takeaways from Disney suing DeSantis The 19th-Century French political scientist Alexis de Tocqueville presciently declared, after a long swing through America in the 1830s, that “scarcely any political question arises in the United States that is not resolved, sooner or later, into a judicial question.”

He couldn’t have guessed that this principle would one day apply to a global entertainment company with a macrocephalic mouse mascot, suing a nakedly ambitious Florida governor playing on the biggest political stage of his life: a possible run for the White House.

But here we are.

Walt Disney Co. is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing the Republican politician of waging a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power” in retaliation for the company’s criticisms of a law whose opponents have dubbed it “Don’t Say Gay.”

Advertisement

The measure, which DeSantis signed on March 28, 2022, bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. The original version reached through 3rd grade, but DeSantis and his allies expanded it last week to all grades, with an exception for reproductive health instruction that students can’t be required to take.

My colleagues Aaron Gregg and Lori Rozsa reported Wednesday on this dramatic escalation in the Disney-DeSantis feud , which has unpredictable political and economic ramifications for Florida and beyond.

“The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida on Wednesday accuses DeSantis of punishing it for exercising its right to free speech, threatening its business operations, jeopardizing its economic future in the region and violating its constitutional rights,” they wrote.

“‘Having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution,’ the complaint, as reported by the Associated Press, said, “the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials.’”

Advertisement

Here are three observations related to this legal escalation.

Until recently, DeSantis loved Disney

Of course he did! Its theme parks employ tens of thousands of Floridians, bring in millions of tourists each year, visitors who spend a ton of money and pay a bucket-full of local taxes and fees.

Here are two recent examples related directly to public policy.

and explicitly contrasted them with California (home to Disneyland) where state rules kept them closed. DeSantis praised Florida theme parks (including Disneyworld) in November 2020 for reopening during the pandemic,(home to Disneyland) where state rules kept them closed.

In May 2021, DeSantis trumpeted legislation punishing large tech companies for “deplatforming” politicians (like Twitter’s ban on former president Donald Trump.) But there was a very obvious Disney exemption for any such platform “operated by a company that owns and operates a theme park.”

The Miami Herald’s Mary Ellen Klas reported that was “particularly to allow programs run by Disney+ for example, that collect viewer reviews, to be exempt from the ban. It turns out that the governor’s own staff helped to create the Disney carve-out.”

While DeSantis started fighting with Disney months before “Don’t Say Gay” — he attacked the House of Mouse in 2021 for trying to require vaccinations — it’s clear the criticism of the law (and perhaps the political calendar) sent things into overdrive.

It’s not a silver bullet even with the GOP

Once seen as potentially a real threat to Trump, DeSantis has seen his star dim. And now some of his non-Trump rivals are taking potshots.

Advertisement

Here’s former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley:

Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida.



We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina!



SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either. pic.twitter.com/uf1PWQjGc5 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 26, 2023

My colleagues Mariana Alfaro and Azi Paybarah also talked to GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, “a biotech entrepreneur who calls ‘wokeism’ a national threat.”

Ramaswamy “said in an interview with The Washington Post that Disney’s lawsuit is ‘a big L’ for Florida’s governor. ‘I think he plays the game of shortermism’ by fighting Disney over a handful of special privileges, he said.”

Last week, Trump spoke out too, saying via his Truth Social platform that DeSantis was engaged in “a political STUNT” and being “absolutely destroyed by Disney,” Politico’s Kierra Frazier reported.

“Disney’s next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor — In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer,” Frazier quoted Trump as saying.

Attacks on Disney fit a broader pattern

The DeSantis war on Disney shouldn’t be seen in isolation: It’s part of a phenomenon The Daily 202 considered in August 2021. Republicans increasingly find themselves at odds with principles and institutions that used to be part of the party’s political DNA.

Advertisement

The party used to reliably line up with the private sector against government power, for instance. No more, as Disney, and Florida-based cruise lines have learned in Florida.

And given how limp and late Disney’s opposition was, it’s probably fair to see the company less as a stand-alone target and more as a stand-in for the entire entertainment industry, a longtime conservative punching bag. After all, the night before DeSantis signed the law, the Oscars ceremony mocked it.

Who knows, that may end up in a pro-DeSantis ad.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

U.S. economic growth slowed to annual rate of 1.1% in early 2023, triggering new recession fears

“The latest figures, released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, mark a sharp slowdown at a time when Wall Street is already bracing for recession, in part because of fears that the banking sector’s troubles will curtail lending. By comparison, the U.S. economy grew by 2.6 percent in the last three months of 2022," Abha Bhattarai reports.

W.Va. Governor Justice files to run for Senate, setting up possible clash with Manchin

“West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) filed the paperwork Thursday for a U.S. Senate campaign, setting up the possibility of a marquee 2024 race against Sen. Joe Manchin III (D) in a state that Republicans view as one of their best pickup opportunities,” John Wagner reports.

U.S. to open immigrant processing centers in Latin America

“The Biden administration said Thursday it will set up new immigration processing centers in Colombia and Guatemala as part of a series of measures in anticipation for an expected border surge next month when the White House lifts pandemic-era restrictions,” Nick Miroff reports.

Judge to decide if Discord leak suspect will remain in jail

“The Air National Guardsman accused of sharing secret government documents with friends in an online Discord chat group is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, as prosecutors argued his previous talk of violence and the added danger of him sharing secrets with foreign powers mean he should remain in jail while awaiting trial,” Stephanie Morales and Devlin Barrett report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Trump is racking up GOP endorsements, even amid criminal jeopardy

“He returns to New Hampshire on Thursday heralding some 50 endorsements in the state, according to his campaign, building on broader support he’s amassed in recent weeks, a reversal of fortunes since his last visit, in January. Trump and top advisers are consolidating support among congressional Republicans and prominent figures in early primary states through a personal-relationship-based charm offensive, strengthened by survey results showing Trump widening his advantage over his foremost rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis,” Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey, Liz Goodwin and Maeve Reston report.

Inside a private portal from GOP campaigns to local news sites

“The top Republican campaigns in Illinois used a private online portal last year to request stories and shape coverage in a network of media outlets that present themselves as local newspapers, according to documents and people familiar with the setup,” Isaac Stanley-Becker and Josh Dawsey report.

U.S. indictments trace fentanyl supply lines from China to Mexico

“In exchange for payments in cryptocurrency, Wuhan Shuokang Biological Technology dispensed technical assistance and advice to Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa cartel, including which chemicals could be combined most effectively to make the synthetic opioid [fentanyl], and how to economize on ‘starting material,’ according to a U.S. indictment unsealed April 14,” David Ovalle and Nick Miroff report.

The GOP wonks trying to get their party not to detonate the debt limit bomb

“In both public and private comments, a handful of GOP budget experts — Brian Riedl, who was an aide to former Ohio Republican senator Rob Portman; Michael Strain, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute; and Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a former director of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office — have tried to counter the growing argument on the right that the debt ceiling can be breached with only minimal economic impact,” Jeff Stein reports.

… and beyond

GOP revolts against bill to study cannabis to help veterans with pain and PTSD

“A group of Senate Republicans Wednesday unexpectedly rejected efforts to advance a bipartisan bill that would direct the Veterans Affairs Department to carry out studies and clinical trials on the use of cannabis to treat veterans’ chronic pain and PTSD. The vote on the procedural measure was 57-42, falling shy of the 60 need to move forward,” CNN’s Ted Barrett reports.

On eve of trial, discovery of Carlson texts set off crisis atop Fox

“The day before Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation trial against Fox News was set to begin in a Delaware courthouse, the Fox board of directors and top executives made a startling discovery that helped lead to the breaking point between the network and Tucker Carlson, one of its top stars,” the New York Times’s Jim Rutenberg, Jeremy W. Peters and Michael S. Schmidt report.

Advertisement

“Private messages sent by Mr. Carlson that had been redacted in legal filings showed him making highly offensive and crude remarks that went beyond the inflammatory, often racist comments of his prime-time show and anything disclosed in the lead-up to the trial.”

The Biden agenda

Biden says he expects voters to take ‘a hard look’ at his age, as he did

“President Biden, who at 80 is already the oldest president in U.S. history, said Wednesday that he ‘took a hard look’ at that issue before deciding to seek another term and that he would respect voters for doing the same as they evaluate candidates on the 2024 ballot,” John Wagner reports.

In turn to deterrence, Biden vows ‘end’ of North Korean regime if it attacks

“President Biden moved on Wednesday to bolster the American nuclear umbrella guarding South Korea and vowed that any nuclear attack by North Korea would ‘result in the end’ of the government in Pyongyang, underscoring a broad turn from diplomacy to deterrence in response to the threat from the volatile dictatorship,” the NYT’s Peter Baker and David E. Sanger report.

How the House voted on Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill, visualized

“The 217-215 vote showed the widening gulf between Republicans and the White House, since Biden has threatened to veto the bill — and Democrats, who control the Senate, share a belief with the president that the debt ceiling should be raised without conditions,” Kati Perry, Nick Mourtoupalas and Tony Romm report.

Hot on the left

The GOP is doubling down on young voters

“After Mitt Romney’s 2012 loss to Barack Obama, the Republican National Committee published a water-thin self-assessment, which was known as the ‘Growth and Opportunity Project’ or, colloquially, the ‘RNC autopsy.’ What was a revelation for some Republicans brought out smirks from others …‘Young voters are increasingly rolling their eyes at what the Party represents … On messaging, we must change our tone—especially on certain social issues that are turning off young voters,’” Gabrielle Gurley writes for the American Prospect.

Advertisement

The party’s best and brightest wrung their hands over this for a nanosecond, and then swiftly turned to Donald J. Trump, who put a MAGA gloss on ‘growth and opportunity’ and seeded that into the GOP brand. A decade later, the Republican Party is a reactionary, dystopic gerontocracy that still recognizes its severe deficit with young voters, and has decided that the best way to deal with that is to erase them from the electorate, beginning with college students.” , who put a MAGA gloss on ‘growth and opportunity’ and seeded that into the GOP brand. A decade later, the Republican Party is a reactionary, dystopic gerontocracy that still recognizes its severe deficit with young voters,.”

Hot on the right

GOP study on poor 2022 election showing doesn’t mention Trump

“A draft Republican Party autopsy report on the 2022 midterm elections examining why the GOP failed to win the U.S. Senate and posted smaller-than-expected gains in the House does not mention Donald Trump or his role as the de facto leader of the party, according to people familiar with its contents,” Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer report.

“The report, which is slated to be discussed at a Republican National Committee meeting in Oklahoma City this week, has sparked debate within the GOP, according to five people who described its contents and the discussions about the report to The Washington Post.”

Today in Washington

At 12:15 p.m., Biden will participate in Take Your Child to Work Day.

Biden will participate in a campaign call at 6:45 p.m.

In closing

Bye-bye, Miss American Pie …

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sang “American Pie” by Don McLean to state dinner guests at the White House on April 26. (Video: The Washington Post)

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article