Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donald Trump’s unceasing efforts to recast the investigation into his retention of documents with classification markings after leaving the White House took on a new front this week. Attorneys working for the former president sent a letter on Trump’s behalf to the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio).

“A legislative solution by Congress is required to prevent the [Justice Department] from continuing to conduct ham-handed criminal investigations of matters that are inherently not criminal,” the legal team wrote near the start of the letter. Over the course of the next eight pages, they presented their case, both for the improper nature of the probe and of Trump’s innocence.

But on at least four key points, the letter is deeply flawed as a defense.

Consider one of the first, the argument that Trump didn’t have enough time to pack his stuff.

Advertisement

Here’s what the attorneys write:

“When President Trump left office, there was little time to prepare for the outgoing transition from the presidency. Unlike his three predecessors, each of whom had over four years to prepare for their departure upon completion of their second term, President Trump had a much shorter time to wind up his administration.”

Yes, it’s true that presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama knew that their terms in office were coming to an end four years after winning reelection. But there aren’t rampant stories about George H.W. Bush having erroneously swept up classified documents on his way out the door in 1993 because he had lots of time to prepare, too: more than two months, in fact, after losing his reelection bid, just like Trump.

Presidents and vice presidents routinely deal with classified documents, but strict guidelines from a variety of statutes have clear guidelines on the subject. (Video: Adriana Usero/The Washington Post)

What George H.W. Bush didn’t do, of course, is spend those months refusing to acknowledge his loss. He wasn’t spending time even in early January trying to get officials in a state he lost to overturn their election results. More to the point, the head of the General Services Administration he’d appointed didn’t refuse to acknowledge the need to start the transition process until late November, as the one appointed by Trump did.

Advertisement

The argument presented by Trump’s attorneys is that, given this rush, staffers accidentally swept documents with classification markings into boxes “where they have resided ever since.”

This fails to account for the fact that some of the documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago were found not in the boxes in a storeroom at the facility, but instead in a box in Trump’s office. And not just any box, mind you: a “leatherbound box,” according to the government’s manifest, in which many of the most strictly controlled documents were found. We don’t know specifically which documents those were, but by itself, this does suggest some sorting out of what Trump found most useful or important.

Trump’s lawyers don’t address this, but they do suggest that Joe Biden did just such a sorting.

“We also recently learned from media reports that President Biden possessed marked documents in a 'personal’ folder at the Penn-Biden Center,” they wrote in a footnote — “strong evidence that he intentionally possessed the[m] after he or someone else secretly removed them.”

Advertisement

Perhaps the leatherbound box wasn’t explicitly labeled “personal” before it was brought up to the office where Trump received visitors, making it — at least in the eyes of Trump’s attorneys — obviously different than Biden’s folder.

One of the strongest pieces of evidence that Trump and his team willfully retained documents despite being asked to return them centers on a letter provided to the government by one of Trump’s attorneys on June 3, 2022.

Here’s the attorneys’ argument:

“President Trump’s legal team complied with DOJ’s demands, performing as diligent a search as they could by [Justice official Jay] Bratt’s arbitrary deadline, and submitted a certification that affirmed the same. To be clear, the certification stated that a diligent search was conducted, and all responsive documents found were provided — not that the search turned up all possible materials, as many media outlets have falsely characterized the certification as saying.”

First of all, this isn’t true. Here’s the letter signed by Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb (who also doubles as a right-wing media personality and occasional Trump interviewer).

Notice section 3c: “Any and all responsive documents accompany this certification.” It says there was a diligent search (section 3a), it was conducted in response to the subpoena (3b) and all responsive documents were included in a package turned over alongside the letter. It does not say “all found documents.” It says “all documents.”

The documents were demanded under a grand jury subpoena. It’s important to note — as Trump and his allies often don’t — that the request wasn’t for classified material but for “any and all documents … bearing classification markings.” So it’s not as though there needed to be some adjudication of whether something was classified before turning it over. If it had a classification marking, it was a “responsive document.”

Now notice the date on that subpoena: May 11, 2022. The certification letter and documents were handed over June 3, more than three weeks later.

Advertisement

On Aug. 8, 2022, the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, including the “boxes that were moved from the White House to Florida” identified in Bobb’s letter. In the course of a few hours — hours that included searches of areas where there were no boxes — they turned up more than 100 responsive documents.

Either the search wasn’t terribly diligent or the Trump team was willfully misleading federal investigators.

The final flaw in the letter from Trump’s attorneys is the willful conflation of his actions with those of other former government officials. The letter repeatedly invokes the documents found at the home of former vice president Mike Pence and the home and office of Biden as exculpatory.

“Any doubts that the presence of marked documents in the boxes was the result of White House institutional processes, rather than intentional decisions by President Trump,” the letter states, “should have been dispelled by the recent discovery of marked documents at the residences of President Biden and Vice President Pence.”

Advertisement

This is a common rhetorical ploy Trump and his allies have used a lot, suggesting that it was simply the discovery of the documents that is the issue. It isn’t. What sets Trump apart from Biden and Pence isn’t that he had documents, it’s that there’s every indication he sought to retain and protect those documents in full awareness that he had them.

Trump’s attorneys suggest that the Justice Department’s process has been tainted by politics and seeks relief from Congress. (The investigation is being overseen by special counsel Jack Smith.) But, of course, the appeal to the partisan actors on the House Intelligence Committee is itself an injection of politics into the process. It’s an attempt to leverage Republican loyalty to Trump to help him escape accountability in the same vein as his twin escapes from impeachment convictions thanks to loyal Republican senators.

It’s not a great attempt to do so, but that presumably won’t matter much to the committee.

GiftOutline Gift Article