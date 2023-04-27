Trump is racking up GOP endorsements, even amid criminal jeopardy

Listen 13 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former president Donald Trump, fighting criminal charges in New York and multiple other ongoing investigations by federal and local prosecutors, is pitching Republican elected officials to get behind him as the inevitable nominee — and many of them are buying it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Trump is finally seeing the response he was hoping for when he announced his candidacy almost six months ago, in a moment of political weakness, as many Republicans were openly blaming him for the party’s disappointing showing in the midterms. Now, Trump is reasserting his primacy in the GOP, capitalizing on his early polling lead and using his indictment by New York district attorney Alvin Bragg, on charges of falsifying business records in a 2016 hush money scheme, as a rallying cry.

He returns to New Hampshire on Thursday heralding some 50 endorsements in the state, according to his campaign, building on broader support he’s amassed in recent weeks, a reversal of fortunes since his last visit, in January. Trump and top advisers are consolidating support among congressional Republicans and prominent figures in early primary states through a personal-relationship-based charm offensive, strengthened by survey results showing Trump widening his advantage over his foremost rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Trump is going to be the nominee, I think it’s inevitable,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said in a brief interview leaving the Capitol on Tuesday, verging on making himself the latest elected Republican to throw his endorsement to Trump. “After what Alvin Bragg did, I think that Donald Trump is absolutely going to be the nominee, and yeah, I’ll support him.”

Trump’s team has shown extensive polling to would-be endorsers and, according to a person who has been asked for an endorsement, made the argument that “we’re going to win, so you should be with us now.” Like others, this person spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private talks.

Still, Trump’s path to the nomination faces considerable challenges. In addition to the prospect of multiple criminal proceedings, there is a civil trial over allegations that he committed rape, which he denies. Trump also continues to face opposition from many of the party’s largest donors, according to people familiar with their views on the primary. And even as he gains momentum with Republican officials, interviews with voters suggest he still has to work to convince them to back him for a third straight campaign.

Beyond these factors, Trump is unpredictable, DeSantis has yet to officially enter the race and early primary polling can be very volatile. Yet for many Republicans, the uncertainty is not a deterrent.

“The more people Donald Trump gets behind him the more clear it is that the new establishment is the Trump party,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the 2012 Republican presidential nominee who voted twice to remove Trump from office. “If I were President Trump, I’d like the endorsements, but it does kind of cement the idea that the swamp has moved and he’s in the middle of it.”

Trump’s return to New Hampshire follows DeSantis’s recent appearance at the same venue, where the Florida governor helped the party smash its fundraising record for its annual spring dinner. Many attendees at that dinner expressed admiration for Trump in interviews, but said they were enthusiastic about DeSantis’s potential candidacy and believed the party would be best positioned in the general election with someone other than the former president as the nominee.

“President Trump is getting older; it would be nice to have some younger blood in there,” said Sue Higgins, a 53-year-old dental hygienist from Laconia who attended the GOP dinner and supported Trump in past elections. “I think that if he wins the primary, he won’t win the general. I think DeSantis is probably the only one who could win. He doesn’t come with the same type of baggage that Trump comes with.”

The growing support for Trump among elected Republicans comes after some party leaders have spent much of the time since he left office quietly wishing he would go away but taking few, if any, steps to usher him out. That changed in recent weeks, in the aftermath of the New York indictment, as Republicans almost uniformly came to Trump’s defense. Eleven House members of the Florida delegation backed Trump, bucking their home-state governor before his campaign even launches.

“He’s got the trappings of the post-presidency, he’s got some big establishment consultants — the dude’s the establishment,” said Scott Jennings, a GOP political consultant and former political aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). He added, “This is not unexpected and it’s also not determinative.”

Trump has also benefited from early stumbles by DeSantis. The Florida governor has wavered in his responses to Trump’s attacks and his own position on the war in Ukraine, drawing heat within the party. He’s currently seeking to burnish his national security stature with visits to crucial allies Japan, South Korea, Israel and the U.K. — while back in Tallahassee, Florida legislators are sprinting through the end of their session to pass the priorities he’s planning to tout on the campaign trail.

A DeSantis spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

“Trump has certainly moved forward, and it looks like DeSantis is stagnant,” said Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who is supporting the former president.

Implications down the ballot

The latest Trump endorsement came late Wednesday, as Trent Conaway, the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio, endorsed him during a party dinner with Donald Trump Jr. The campaign views Trump’s trip to the site of the train derailment there in February as a turning point in the course of the race.

Trump scored another major Senate ally Monday with Steve Daines of Montana, who currently chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee. The endorsement had been in the works for months, and the senator met with Trump ahead of it at Mar-a-Lago, according to people familiar with the matter. Daines made the official announcement on the podcast of Trump Jr., his friend and hunting buddy.

The move is expected to win goodwill and some degree of cooperation in key Senate primaries, though there was no explicit agreement involved, one of the people said. NRSC chairs have often remained neutral in contested primaries in the recent past, preferring not to risk alienating any candidate who they could need to help them win Senate races later in the cycle.

But Trump’s enduring hold on a sizable share of the GOP base and sway over primaries makes his support in Senate races more crucial than any past candidate in recent memory. Allies of Republican Senate leadership hope Daines’s relationship with Trump could help stave off candidates GOP strategists believe may be weaker in eight states where Democrats are defending seats. McConnell and Trump have no working relationship and haven’t spoken since December 2020.

In Pennsylvania, Daines has made it clear he’d like David McCormick to run again. In 2022, Trump trashed the ex-hedge fund CEO as a liberal Wall Street Republican when he was waging an unsuccessful primary battle against his handpicked candidate, TV personality Mehmet Oz. Trump’s backing for McCormick could help ward off a challenge from failed gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who has said he’s weighing a run.

In Daines’s home state of Montana, Republicans are wary that Rep. Matthew M. Rosendale, who is believed to be weighing a run, could falter against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. Rosendale has support from the conservative Club for Growth, but he lost against Tester in 2018 after the senator painted him as a carpetbagger from Maryland. Daines has been trying to recruit other Republicans, including businessman Tim Sheehy, to jump into the race, and Trump’s backing for one of them could push him over the top in a primary.

“I think he’s entitled to some latitude given the complexity of the political environment that we’re entering into,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who as NRSC chair in 2016 did not endorse Trump until close to the end, of Daines’s decision. “The goal is to win the majority back and I really don’t care what the tactics are. I do care about what the result is and if it helps achieve that result, I’m fine with it.”

Daines gave McConnell a heads-up about the endorsement and the leader was fine with it, a person close to McConnell said. “He’s the prohibitive front-runner for the nomination, so having the guy who has the most potential exposure — that’s probably the best of all scenarios,” the person said.

Several other members of the GOP leadership team defended Daines’s decision on Tuesday, saying they trusted him to make the best moves to help shape Senate races and win in 2024. McConnell had a rocky relationship with former NRSC chairman Sen. Rick Scott, who took a hands-off approach to GOP primaries that McConnell believed contributed to ineffective and at times disastrous candidates shrinking Senate Republicans’ minority last year. In contrast, McConnell’s allies have so far praised Daines for vowing to take a more proactive approach to recruiting and boosting candidates in 2024, and the two have appeared to be more in sync on strategy.

Daines’s move did come as an unpleasant surprise to many of the party’s biggest donors, on whom the NRSC depends for fundraising, according to people in touch with the donors about the issue. But the people said the donors were not so upset as to affect their giving to the committee because they appreciate the value of Daines’s good relationship with Trump and want to avoid his influence, which they believe hurt GOP Senate chances in 2022.

“Frankly the party ought to probably just get together and let’s go win because we have to beat Biden,” Trump told donors at the Republican National Committee retreat for donors in Nashville earlier this month. He rattled off results from primary polls, adding, “The polls show clearly people are with us in this fight … We’re leading by a lot.”

‘They are not being pushy about it’

Calls to lobby for endorsements are coming from Trump himself, as well as top advisers Susie Wiles and Brian Jack, with the campaign keeping track of what calls are made when. “Everywhere Trump goes, we want to roll out endorsements and show strength,” a Trump adviser said.

Another campaign adviser said they walk prospective endorsers through campaign planning, changes they have made since the last campaign and their plan for navigating investigations and questions about Trump’s electability. In addition to the New York indictment, Trump is under investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, over his efforts to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 election results there, and the federal special counsel, Jack Smith, is overseeing two parallel probes into Trump’s and allies’ efforts to put forward phony electors on Jan. 6, 2021, and his handling of classified materials after leaving office.

In Tennessee, Jack asked Ward Baker, a longtime GOP consultant close to Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, if they’d have dinner with Trump and to talk about endorsements. After getting a yes on the dinner, Trump then made a soft ask in the room for endorsements and got “yes” answers, people familiar with the dinner said. “They are not being pushy about it. They are being very professional about it,” a person familiar with the dinner said.

Trump advisers took particular glee in rolling up endorsements in Florida, and Trump had members at dinner at Mar-a-Lago tell stories about how DeSantis was aloof and not friendly, per people who attended. Rep. Greg Steube, for example, told a story of Trump calling him after he nearly died in a fall and said he’d never heard from DeSantis about anything.

While it’s not always clear how many voters are directly swayed by endorsements, they do help generate press coverage, fundraising and surrogates for the campaign. In addition to endorsements from elected officials, Trump’s team has been rolling out state-based leadership teams of Republican officials and operatives.

He is also courting online influencers with private dinners at Mar-a-Lago and is drawing some support from major right-wing media figures, such as alt-right personality Mike Cernovich, talk radio host Mark Levin, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Former Trump White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon, who now hosts a popular podcast, has started suggesting Republicans shouldn’t even bother with a presidential primary.

Some New Hampshire voters said they still see obvious vulnerabilities for Trump, with the competition for their vote still underway. Ross Berry, who was one of the first New Hampshire state representatives to sign on with DeSantis, noted that many of the state’s primary voters are focused on the electability of the current and potential contenders. He pointed to the winning coalition that DeSantis put together in Florida in 2022 during a year when many Republicans in other parts of the country did not do as well as they hoped.

“Ron DeSantis knows how to win,” said Berry, the former executive director of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee who helped build the operation to support Trump during the general election in 2016. “Unfortunately we know what a Biden-Trump matchup looks like, because we’ve done it.”

Michael Digregorio, a 60-year-old Republican from Conway who works in telecommunications, said DeSantis is currently his top choice because his “ideas on liberty are everything that I believe in.” He pointed to DeSantis’s less restrictive approach to covid-19 policies in Florida as an example.

“I love all the policies of Trump, but I’ll get the same policies with Ron without the drama,” Digregorio said after listening to DeSantis at the GOP dinner.

Reston reported from New Hampshire. Marianne LeVine and Michael Scherer in Washington contributed to this report.

