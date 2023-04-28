Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … Can Biden use humor to disarm concerns about his age? … What we’re watching: Bank recommendations by the Fed and FDIC … Black voting rights under threat in GOP supermajority states, lawmakers say … but first …

The campaign

A leading antiabortion advocate lays down a marker for Republican presidential candidates

Nine questions for … Marjorie Dannenfelser: We had a newsy chat with the president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a leading antiabortion group, who last week criticized former president Donald Trump’s refusal to call for further restrictions on abortion as “morally indefensible.”

She discussed why she believes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley would support a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks, whether she thinks she’ll be able to convince Trump to change his mind and her admiration for a certain Democratic pollster.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: You said last week that SBA would “oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to embrace at a minimum a 15-week” abortion ban. What does that mean in practice?

Dannenfelser: It means that the pro-life movement has to have some requirements for who we will support for the presidency. [A] 15-week limit [is] not strong enough for some, but it is the minimum standard that presidential candidates must affirm to gain our support.

The Early: Does that mean that if the Republican nominee does not embrace such a position that SBA will sit out the presidential race?

Dannenfelser: It would be a tough spot for us. We’d have to see what happens.

The Early: Haley didn’t say whether she supports a 15-week ban when she spoke at SBA’s headquarters on Tuesday, and she said such distinctions “miss the point if the goal is saving as many lives as possible.” What do you make of her position?

Dannenfelser: The purpose of the speech was to cast a vision about how she wants to approach it. She really did not want to get into gestational limits. But I do know that she supports it, because of course she does. Of course she supports that.

The Early: So you’re confident that she would support a 15-week federal limit?

Dannenfelser: I would bet — I would bet things I don’t even own on that. Yes. I am 100 percent sure that she would not only sign that bill but advocate for it if she were in the Oval Office. [Ed.: A Haley spokesman, Ken Farnaso, did not say whether Haley would support such a bill. “She wants to work on finding national consensus on a host of pro-life positions, like banning late-term abortion,” he wrote in an email.]

The Early: What about DeSantis?

Dannenfelser: I did meet with him in January. All of our conversation was about what was going to happen in Florida — but of course we have talked about this. I have no doubt in my mind that he would support a 15-week limit.

The Early: How confident are you that you'll be able to bring Trump around to the idea of supporting a 15-week national ban?

Dannenfelser: I put it in his hands. He is someone who has very accurately assessed the will of the people in the past when he was running, and I think he will get there. But I could not calibrate how likely I think that it is.

The Early: Just nine Republican senators co-sponsored Sen. Lindsey O. Graham’s bill last year to ban abortion after 15 weeks. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said most Republican senators “prefer that this be dealt with at the state level.” Do you see any path to passing a 15-week ban, even if Republicans controlled the White House and the House and had a supermajority in the Senate?

Dannenfelser: Well, I think if it were today we’d be in trouble. But this is fresh off of [elected officials] being given the power to do something, and I think it’s a natural moment to be grappling with what that is. It’s also a natural moment for fear. We saw what fear did [to Republicans] in the last election, and it was the opposite of building consensus. It was a splintering moment.

The biggest obstacle that we have is that many recent candidates completely fell into the trap of the Democratic strategists like Celinda Lake, who communicated forcefully and, I thought, perfectly — I wanted to hire her. The advice that she gave was not to get into gestational limits, because that’s when [Democrats] start to lose. Just talk about Republicans wanting a ban. And she was right — that really bit them, and it really hurt their candidacies. And they allowed it to happen.

The Early: Are there any candidates who you feel fell into that trap last cycle in particular?

Dannenfelser: Yes, I would say [Mehmet] Oz, [the Republican Senate nominee in Pennsylvania,] did that. Almost every candidate that I talked to was talking like that, to be perfectly honest. Because that was what all the consultants were saying. It was just, “Pretend like they didn't say anything and talk about inflation.”

The Early: Would SBA consider endorsing in the Republican presidential primary if there were some candidates who supported a 15-week national ban and others who did not?

Dannenfelser: It's certainly possible. We haven't had a situation like this yet.

White House Notebook

Can Biden use humor to disarm concerns about his age?

White House Bureau Chief Toluse Olorunnipa files this week’s notebook:

President Biden’s announcement this week that he would seek reelection shone a bright spotlight, once again, on his advanced age — a perennial question he has struggled to put to rest as the oldest president in American history.

Biden has a fresh opportunity this weekend to tamp down concerns over his octogenarian status by using a tool that has proven effective for other senior-citizen presidents: humor.

Slated to give a speech at the White House correspondents' dinner on Saturday, Biden is likely to tell jokes about a wide range of subjects, ribbing his Republican opponents, the reporters who cover him and, if history is any guide, himself.

The less serious setting gives presidents an opportunity to show off their comedic chops and let Americans see them as more relatable than they are at the typical White House podium. And presidential historians have pointed out that humor can be an effective tool for presidents whose age is a matter of concern for voters.

“Reagan neutralized the problem by making fun of it,” said Russell Riley, a presidential historian at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center.

Riley referred to the famous moment in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan, then the oldest-ever president at 73, turned a debate question over his age into a memorable zinger that even his Democratic rival couldn’t resist chuckling over.

“I will not make age an issue of this campaign,” Regan said. “I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

“That line caused even Walter Mondale to laugh — and arguably inoculated him from the problem,” Riley said. “A well-placed joke disarmed the charge.”

Self deprecation or self serious?

Biden, who is 80 and would be 86 at the end of a second term, has been known to grow prickly in private over attacks on his age and mental acuity. But the president used last year’s dinner to poke fun at himself.

“The very first president to attend the White House correspondents’ dinner was Calvin Coolidge in 1924,” Biden said, before waiting to deliver the punchline. “I had just been elected to the United States Senate … I remember telling him, ‘Cal, just be yourself. Get up there and speak from the heart. You’re going to be great, kid.’”

He also quipped about being branded “America’s new dad” by comedian Trevor Noah, saying “I’m flattered anybody would call me ‘new’ anything.”

Now that he’s running for reelection, Biden may need to devote more time and energy toward addressing his physical and mental fitness for the job — and may need to show that he has a sense of humor about the issue.

Saturday’s correspondent’s dinner will be a key moment where his comedic skills — and his ability to laugh at himself — are put to the test.

You can follow all of Tolu’s work here and follow him on Twitter here. Have you read his book about George Floyd? Order it here.

What we're watching

New banking regs

The Federal Reserve and the FDIC are expected to release recommendations today for midsize institutions such as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank that they hope would help stave off another banking scare.

“The Fed’s report, led by Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, is expected to include proposals that would strengthen rules on banks with over $100 billion in assets, likely through stronger capital and liquidity requirements,” our colleague Rachel Siegel reports.

“It may also call for strengthening on other rules for midsize banks that were eased in 2018 and 2019.”

Today’s recommendations come as regulators, government officials and industry executives anxiously turn their attention toward San Francisco-based First Republic Bank as the institution’s share prices continue to sink.

In Trumpworld

Former vice president Mike Pence testified for several hours Thursday before a grand jury that has been investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

We’re waiting to see how damaging Pence’s testimony could be for a 2024 presidential contender who tried to block Pence from testifying before the grand jury and already faces historic legal jeopardy over his conduct, business practices and handling of classified documents.

In the states

Black voting rights under threat in GOP supermajority states, lawmakers say

Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi and Missouri: “The expulsions of Democratic state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson from the Tennessee House by Republican leaders this month hit a nerve with Black politicians and activists across the South,” our colleagues Emmanuel Felton and Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff write. “Conservative White Republicans dominate state-level politics throughout the region, and they are often accused of wielding their power to suppress the will of Black voters, who overwhelmingly back Democrats.”

“Republican lawmakers have supermajorities, which allow them to override governors’ vetoes and pass virtually any piece of legislation without a single Democratic vote, in at least one chamber of the state legislatures in all former confederate states except Georgia, Texas and Virginia.”

“Black politicians and activists say that Republican lawmakers have used racial gerrymandering and voter suppression to secure those majorities and are using their political might to further consolidate power among mostly White Republicans.”

The result: “In Mississippi and Missouri, Republican supermajorities are trying to take control of policing and the prosecution of crime in Black-run cities. In several states, legislatures are limiting how race can be taught in schools, and are banning diversity programs and trainings in colleges. And a number of Black lawmakers lost their seats in recent elections after Republicans redrew their district lines.”

The Media

Weekend (must) reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

In safe — and tiny — hands

This Take Your Child To Work Day, I had the honor of being protected by some of the toughest agents in town. pic.twitter.com/mYEZ8sDEj9 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 28, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

