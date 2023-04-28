Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Happy Friday. Maxine will be on vacation for the next week, but please send tips and story ideas to Vanessa at vanessa.montalbano@washpost.com. Was this newsletter forwarded to you? Sign up here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 🚨 New York is set to enact the first statewide ban on natural gas in new buildings. More on that below. But first:

California is taking another big step to tackle truck pollution

Today, California regulators are expected to vote to ban sales of new diesel big rigs by 2036 and require all trucks to be zero emission by 2042, escalating the Golden State’s crackdown on pollution from truck tailpipes.

The unprecedented proposals – which would effectively require all new commercial trucks to be electric – have sparked criticism from the trucking industry, which says the requirements will be impossible to meet. But they have drawn praise from activists who say they will help communities near busy ports and warehouses.

Advertisement

After adopting a landmark rule curbing train emissions yesterday, the California Air Resources Board will vote on the Advanced Clean Fleets rule today. Adoption is widely expected.

The board in 2020 approved a precursor to the fleets proposal, known as the Advanced Clean Trucks rule, that requires manufacturers to ramp up electric truck production. Together, the two standards are a centerpiece of the state’s aggressive plans to tackle climate change and air pollution.

The details

The fleets rule would bar truck manufacturers from selling any combustion-engine vehicles in the state by 2036. The requirements would gradually take effect for different categories of vehicles:

New drayage trucks , which transport cargo between ports and warehouses, must be zero emission beginning in 2024, while all drayage trucks on the state’s roads must be zero emission by 2035.

Public vehicles , such as garbage trucks and school buses, must be zero emission by 2027. (Emergency vehicles are exempt from this mandate.)

“High-priority fleets” — defined as groups of at least 50 trucks owned and operated by companies with more than $50 million in annual revenue — would need to be zero emission by 2042.

“This schedule really accounts for the vehicles’ suitability for electrification,” Sydney Vergis, who leads the California Air Resources Board’s transportation division, said during a briefing with reporters.

Industry concerns

Some trucking industry officials say these timelines are unrealistic. They argue that electric trucks aren’t ready for wide deployment and that charging infrastructure can’t be installed fast enough.

Advertisement

“Our members would rather see the technology be proven and work, rather than this question about whether it will work or not,” Mike Tunnell, director of environmental affairs for the American Trucking Associations, told The Climate 202. “So there’s that question, and then the question of the infrastructure being installed in time to meet the deadlines.”

Chris Shimoda, senior vice president of the California Trucking Association, agreed. “We do not believe it is feasible,” he testified at the board meeting yesterday.

But Paul Cort, an attorney with the environmental law firm Earthjustice, strongly pushed back on the notion that electric truck technology is unproven.

“The technology is advanced — you’re seeing semi-tractors coming out with more than 250 miles of range,” he told The Climate 202. “Tesla even did a video of their semi pulling a full load over a mountain pass, and passing other diesel trucks on the way.”

Advertisement

Cort acknowledged that there are “constraints” when it comes to installing charging infrastructure, such as a lack of available space at ports and a lengthy permitting process. But he expressed confidence that utilities and truck operators will be able to navigate these challenges as the mandates gradually take effect.

“There are real-world issues that need to be resolved, but none of this is rocket science,” he said.

Environmental justice

Advocates say the rule will improve public health in communities that have breathed dirty air for decades.

Heavy-duty trucks account for nearly a third of California’s nitrogen oxide pollution and more than a quarter of its fine particle pollution. Both of these pollutants are linked to asthma, other respiratory illnesses and premature death.

Black and Latino Californians are more likely to live near ports, warehouses, highways and other areas with heavy truck traffic.

“Our children and our communities do not deserve to be breathing this in,” Tania Gonzalez, an organizer with the People’s Collective for Environmental Justice, testified at the board meeting yesterday. “We deserve better. We deserve the right to clean air.”

Other states

The impact of the rule could reach far beyond California’s borders.

Advertisement

Under the Clean Air Act , California can seek a waiver to set stricter tailpipe emissions rules than those of the federal government, and other states can follow suit.

Eight states have already adopted the Advanced Clean Trucks rule, accounting for about 25 percent of the U.S. truck market.

Colorado became the eighth state last week, with its Air Quality Control Commission unanimously approving the rules after a three-day hearing where no truck makers testified in opposition.

Colorado’s air pollution director, Garry Kaufman, said the industry’s silence showed the rules are achievable, Chase Woodruff reports for Colorado Newsline.

“If we can’t meet them, why isn’t Dodge, and Ford, and some of these other companies that produce heavy vehicles — why aren’t they in here screaming bloody murder that there’s no way we can achieve this?” Kaufman said. “I think the answer is because they can.”

In the states

New York set to pass first statewide law banning gas in new construction

New York is on the verge of becoming the first state to pass a law banning natural gas in most new buildings, according to a handshake agreement that Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) reached with state lawmakers late Thursday, The Washington Post’s Anna Phillips reports.

Advertisement

The exact terms of the agreement have not been made public, but environmentalists said they expect the law to prohibit natural gas hookups for most new buildings under seven stories starting in 2026, and for taller buildings starting in 2029. While California and Washington state have used their building codes to encourage electrification, New York would be the first to enshrine a ban in state law.

Although environmental and social justice groups have cheered the law, they have expressed concern that the final deal could include a provision that would effectively allow local governments to veto the policy. Such a provision was backed by the oil and gas industry.

Meanwhile, the law will likely face legal challenges. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit this month struck down the city of Berkeley’s gas ban, dealing a potential setback to the California city and 25 others with similar policies. But the ruling did not apply to New York, and its national impact remains unclear.

Pressure points

On frontier of new ‘gold rush,’ quest for coveted EV metals yields misery

Guinea, a West African nation home to the globe’s largest bauxite reserves, is positioned to become a crucial player in the world’s transition to electric vehicles. But thousands of villagers are already paying a steep environmental price after mining companies acquired land once used for farming, The Post’s Rachel Chason and Chloe Sharrock report as part of Clean Cars, Hidden Toll, a series on the human and environmental costs of the EV supply chain.

Advertisement

Bauxite, a main component of aluminum, is essential for EVs because it allows them to travel farther on a single charge. As EV production and demand increase over the next decade, exports of the critical mineral are expected to experience an unprecedented boom.

Yet mines have taken over hundreds of square miles of farmland and contaminated several waterways, with villagers receiving little to no compensation for their loss of livelihood, according to dozens of interviews with residents of six villages in the region, nonprofit monitoring groups and industry experts. A government study found that bauxite mining will destroy more than 200,000 acres of farmland and 1.1 million acres of natural habitat in the next two decades.

Although EVs are widely considered to be necessary to combat climate change, the costs and unintended consequences of securing these metals have often been overlooked. Without a full accounting, experts say, the clean-energy transition risks repeating the cruel history of previous industrial revolutions.

Agency alert

Weather Service report details communication gaps during Hurricane Ida

The National Weather Service failed to adequately communicate the risks of deadly flash floods as Hurricane Ida’s remnants rained down on the eastern United States in 2021, the agency said in a report, The Post’s Scott Dance reports.

Advertisement

Ida caused 87 deaths, 53 of which occurred when the storm reached the Mid-Atlantic, dumping rain at rates of 3 to 5 inches per hour. Flash flood watches issued before the storm had not indicated such intense rainfall rates, the report found, leaving many first responders and residents unprepared.

To prevent such casualties in the future — especially in minority and immigrant communities — the report concluded the agency must improve its methods of information-sharing on the risks of flash flooding, including by providing more information via cellphones and in languages other than English and Spanish.

In the atmosphere

Viral

They’re probably talking about how climate change threatens bamboo:

Hey, you.

This is important.

Four Panda pals having a meeting over some apples.



What do you think they're talking about? pic.twitter.com/TEFYmzSNOG — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 27, 2023

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article