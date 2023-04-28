Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sometimes, Uncle Sam can be generous to a fault. In fiscal 2022, he dished out $200 billion in overpayments related to various government programs that racked up a total of $247 billion in improper disbursements, according to the chief federal watchdog auditing agency. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And that doesn’t count everything. “The $247 billion total does not include estimates for certain risks-susceptible programs, such as the Department of Labor’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” says a new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO). Labor’s temporary program was established during the pandemic to cover some people not eligible for regular unemployment insurance, which had its own payment problems.

Surprisingly, that astronomical number represents an improvement from the previous year, when improper payments — which include all those that can’t be properly accounted for — totaled $281 billion. That was the most ever recorded since the law began requiring the reporting in fiscal 2003, when $35 billion in improper payments seemed like a lot.

The fiscal 2022 improper payments were spread across 18 agencies and 82 programs. About 78 percent were from five programs: Medicaid, Medicare, the Paycheck Protection Program, Unemployment Insurance (UI) and the Earned Income Tax Credit. The amounts ranged from $81 billion for Medicaid to $18 billion for the tax credit, far exceeding the government’s definition of “high-priority programs” that have estimated annual losses greater than $100 million. Twenty-nine programs at 11 agencies were high-priority in 2022, six more programs than the previous year.

But this improper and overpayment information might not be as scandalous as it sounds.

White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) officials did not respond to specific questions, but they did provide a November blog post that said “it’s important to note that most improper payments are not fraudulent and not all represent a monetary loss to taxpayers.”

Even payments “to the right recipient in the right amount but not in strict adherence to policies and procedures” count as improper, the blog continued. “If an agency can’t confirm whether a particular payment was made properly at the time that it is performing its improper payment review, the entire payment is determined to be unknown and counts toward the improper payment rate — even if only a fraction of the payment is ultimately found to have been made improperly. And even in cases where improper payments are subsequently recovered, they are still counted as improper.”

So, the situation might not be as bad as it seems, but there’s no way to make the $247 billion in improper payments look good. That’s well more than New Zealand’s 2021 gross domestic product and just under Qatar’s, according to the CIA’s The World Factbook.

OMB does what it can to dress-up the naked figures. The fiscal 2022 improper payment rate “meaningfully declined” from 7.2 percent in 2021 to 5.1 percent, OMB wrote, calling that an “important step in the right direction.”

“But our work isn’t finished,” OMB acknowledged, “and the data makes clear that Federal agencies have more to do to drive down improper payments in both newer and long-standing programs.”

The coronavirus pandemic played a role in the improper payment saga and surfaced an “underlying issue that has been plaguing state UI administration for a long time — a continued underinvestment in IT systems,” OMB said. “Many states’ outdated IT systems simply were not capable of handling the influx of new claims that surged to 20 times the normal volume or of quickly implementing new program requirements — thus making state UI programs more susceptible to improper payments.”

This is not a new problem. Since 2003, improper payments have totaled an estimated $2.4 trillion, GAO said. Unfortunately, Sam can’t tell if this is the total amount because of accounting deficiencies and weaknesses.

“Specifically,” the auditors wrote, “we note that the federal government is unable to determine the full extent to which improper payments occur or to reasonably assure that appropriate actions are taken to reduce them.”

Of the $247 billion in improper payments, only $5.3 billion were underpayments. Unknown payments — those which the agencies haven’t been able to reconcile as proper or not — were about $32.7 billion and $9 billion came from “technically improper payments,” in which “recipients received funds they were entitled to, but the payment process failed to follow all applicable statutes or regulations,” according to a GAO footnote.

Agencies attributed more than 90 percent of the improper payments to “four root cause categories”: failures to get needed information; the inability to access that information; the needed information not existing; and payments being generated despite insufficient or no documentation from applicants. OMB defines a root cause as “something that would directly lead to an improper payment, and if corrected, would prevent the improper payment.”

For years, auditors have recommended steps to correct improper payments, including those that “warrant priority attention,” according to GAO. “Since 2015, we have sent letters to selected agencies to highlight the importance of implementing such recommendations.”

But more than two-thirds of those suggestions have not been implemented.

As of February, GAO reported, “37 out of 53 of those recommendations remained open.”

