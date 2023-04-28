Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In South Carolina, six state Senate Republicans — three of them women — voted against a near-total ban on abortion, handing the effort its third defeat. The bill languishes despite Republicans’ almost 2-to-1 majority in the chamber. State Sen. Sandy Senn (R), one of the women who voted against the ban, accused the GOP majority leader of “taking us off a cliff on abortion.”

In Nebraska, a bill to restrict the abortion window from 20 weeks to about six weeks failed when an 80-year-old male lawmaker, state Sen. Merv Riepe (R), who had previously supported the change, abstained from the vote. This deprived it of a crucial 33rd vote to overcome a filibuster in the 49-member chamber.

Riepe cited evidence of a voter backlash against such changes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer and proposed a lengthier window. “We must embrace the future of reproductive rights,” he said.

But these aren’t the only examples of Republicans struggling with the issue and evidently fearing the electoral repercussions of going too far:

This doesn’t mean restrictions aren’t moving forward elsewhere. The South Carolina House, for instance, could still send a six-week abortion ban to Gov. Henry McMaster (R) for his signature. North Dakota and Wyoming have recently moved to outlaw almost all abortions. Montana could soon finalize an attempt to overturn a 1999 state Supreme Court decision that found the state Constitution included a right to abortion. And, of course, Florida recently banned abortion after about six weeks.

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) was remarkably reluctant to hail that decision. Former president Donald Trump has provided limited commentary on abortion recently. And we’ve also seen in recent weeks some pained grappling with this issue from two South Carolina Republicans with 2024 ambitions, Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (R), who curiously left it unclear what kinds of restrictions they would support as they entered the presidential fray.

The GOP also offered almost a complete lack of comment on a federal judge in Texas recently moving to revoke approval for the abortion pill — a ruling that, if it goes into effect, would bar the method used for more than half of abortions in the United States.

That even the safest Republican lawmakers and those seeking to secure a national GOP nomination are reluctant to go too far or really say much of anything specific speaks to the difficulty of this moment for the party. The GOP ran for years on abortion being tantamount to murder and wanting to get rid of it. Now the party is the proverbial dog who caught the car: It doesn’t know what to do with it.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision sending abortion questions back to the states, it has become even clearer that abortion is not close to a 50-50 issue. Large majorities of Americans support at least some abortion rights, and their numbers have only grown since last summer, as evidenced both in the polls and how abortion fared on the ballot in 2022. The dilemmas that were foretold, including here, when the Supreme Court was doing what it ultimately did, have only been reinforced.

For now, Republicans seem to favor trying to pass measures quietly in state legislatures where they can — and even to use workarounds, like raising the thresholds for ballot measures, so it’s harder to put the issue directly into voters’ hands.

But that has sometimes proven difficult even in states with large GOP majorities. The cautious approach has been labeled wholly insufficient by national antiabortion groups that want more from their party leaders. The party is increasingly all over the map on how to move forward.

And the conclusion of the South Carolina debate this week demonstrated that problem perhaps better than anything. Supporters of the bill distributed plastic models of spines, the message being that Republicans needed to stand strong. One of the six Republicans who voted against the bill, state Sen. Katrina Shealy (R), responded, “I’ve got one hell of a spine already, but now I’ve got another backup.”

The holdouts went on to prominently display the spines as signals not of standing by their party, but of standing up to it. The fact that this happened in South Carolina, of all places, would seem a significant moment in this still-evolving debate.

