There were three things in place in 2011 that turned the debt limit, until that point mostly just a dull bureaucratic mechanism, into a point of political debate. The president was a Democrat. The House was controlled by Republicans. And they’d won that control in the 2010 midterms on rhetoric from the tea party movement centered on government spending.

President Barack Obama was asked at a news conference in late-2010 whether Republicans might use the upcoming need to increase the debt limit — the limit on how much debt the government can assume — as leverage for spending cuts. Obama seemed nonplussed at the idea, expressing confidence that the incoming Republican majority would do no such thing.

He was wrong.

In 2011, Republicans did exactly that, triggering a new era in American politics. Over the past 12 years, one of two things has happened as the federal debt approaches the limit. Either there’s a crisis during which no new debt is accrued and the government resorts to “extraordinary measures” to ensure that the spending committed by Congress can occur — or the debt limit is just lifted for a period of time.

The chart below, created in September and using data through that point, shows how raising the debt limit became political. During the Donald Trump administration, the debt was almost always either at the limit (in part because Trump himself wanted to use it for leverage) or lifted entirely.

There was a fourth factor that made that 2011 effort to use the debt limit as leverage possible: People didn’t really know what the debt limit was. Again, until that point, there was no real reason for anyone to know about it. There was a lot of regular consternation about debt, but that was a function of the debt itself, not the putative limit on how much the debt could increase.

So Republicans framed the debt limit as though it was the limit on a credit card, suggesting that an increase to the limit was an increase in how much the government was allowed to spend. This analogy was inapt, however, since the spending had already occurred. It was more like having a limit on how much of your credit-card bill your parents were willing to pay off for you. The money was spent; the question now was whether you were going to obliterate your credit score.

In reality, it was complicated. Rhetorically, though, it was easy. Republicans could tell their increasingly activist base that they were addressing the debt directly by limiting how much debt the government could carry. When Fox News polled Americans in July 2011, 6 in 10 said that they opposed a simple up-or-down vote on the debt limit, presumably preferring some accompanying changes to spending. Even among Democrats, views were about evenly split.

But then there was a ton of news coverage about the debt limit and how it works. There were stories about the ramifications of failing to pay the country’s debt obligations. There was, eventually, capitulation.

In a 2013 Fox News poll, taken at another point in which raising the limit was being debated, the percentage of Americans interested in a simple vote to raise it increased. Among Democrats, 57 percent supported such a vote.

(The “favor” values for Republicans in 2011 and 2013 are estimated given the lack of available cross-tabs. They assume the same percentage of “not sure” responses as in the population overall.)

With the country facing another imminent need to raise the debt limit — and with a Democratic president and a Republican House — there is, once again, discussion from the House majority about the purported need to use the debt limit as a way to enact spending cuts. So, once again, Fox News asked Americans how they felt about it.

There’s been a shift. Now, only 50 percent of the country opposes a clean, up-or-down vote on the issue. Two-thirds of Democrats support it. Even among Republicans, opposition has dropped below 70 percent.

For Republicans, this is not ideal. After all, their position at the moment is that it is worth risking the “full faith and credit” of the government, as the phrasing has it — the government’s credit score — to cut spending. But more than a decade of awareness about this same fight, framed in that same way, has probably helped erode the extent to which this argument lands.

That certainly doesn’t mean that Republicans will capitulate. It’s a party that’s become increasingly focused, particularly in the Trump era, on the demands and whims of their base. That’s evident in how this fight emerged. It wasn’t “here’s what needs to be cut; maybe now’s the time” but, instead, “now’s the time to cut; so let’s figure out what.”

What it means, though, is that the political cost of forcing this fight might be higher than it used to be. Since those costs have repeatedly proven to be significant in the past 12 years, that’s a big risk to take.

