Two legislators removed from their positions in Tennessee. A legislator in Montana ordered to remain outside the chamber. In Missouri, a proposal that would make it easier for Republicans to amend the state constitution and harder for Democrats to do so. In states across the country, an embrace of legislation reflecting partisan dominance instead of compromise.

There’s an obvious reason for this pattern. Over the past 15 years, the number of state legislative bodies dominated by one party or the other has increased dramatically. And with that increase, there’s less need to reach across the aisle.

Data compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) assesses the composition of the lower and upper chambers in each state since 2009. Using that data, we can visualize the evolution of partisan power in states over the last 14 years. (Since Nebraska’s legislature is nonpartisan and unicameral, it isn’t included in this analysis.)

Below is the NCSL’s measure of how partisan each chamber in each state was in the year after each federal election. State labels are colored according to their 2020 presidential vote. States in the light-blue section are ones in which Democrats held majorities in each chamber that year. Those in the light-red section had twin Republican majorities.

There are two patterns to notice here.

The first is that the states have increasingly aligned on the bottom-left to top-right diagonal — meaning that the majority a party enjoys in one chamber increasingly mirrors the majority in the other chamber.

The second is how the states are moving closer to those bottom-left and top-right corners.

There are other interesting changes, too, of course. The movement of West Virginia from the light blue quadrant in 2009 to the top-right corner in 2023 (it’s hidden in that cluster with the Dakotas and Wyoming) reflects the shift in the state’s presidential voting, too.

But we’re interested not only in majorities, since a small majority hardly prevents the need for legislators to work together. Instead we’re interested in super majorities — which we’ll here define as a chamber in which at least 67 percent of legislators belong to one party.

In 2009, only 14 lower chambers and 17 upper chambers had such lopsided partisan dominance. Most of those were controlled by Democrats (including in West Virginia and Arkansas). In 2023, at least 30 states have such margins in either chamber. Most of them are controlled by Republicans.

The number of states in which both chambers have partisan supermajorities has also increased — again, disproportionately for Republicans.

In fact, the number of supermajorities for Democrats hasn’t changed much since 2009 (though the states in which those supermajorities exist have). It’s largely a function of a surge in supermajorities for Republicans in various states.

There are a number of reasons for this. An increased willingness to gerrymander state legislative districts is one. The nationalization of politics is another. The increased partisanship of states, particularly more-rural ones, is a third. The effect, though, is more states in which one party generally has the ability to enforce its will without checks on its power — which, of course, often affects gerrymandering at both the state and federal level.

The implications here are grim. Any effort to weaken political polarization can’t simply look at the federal level. It means reversing that divide in the majority of states as well.

