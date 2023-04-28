Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Friday! I am here for all the superdog Balto content. Send news and evolutionary tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com.



Below: Washington state adopts a post-Roe health data protection law, and Europe proposes a bill for generative AI tools. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Twitter asks congressional campaigns to pay up for verification Twitter this week notified congressional offices that while lawmakers’ official accounts will be spared from the social media platform’s recent verification purge, their campaign and personal accounts will not, according to an email obtained by The Technology 202.

In a note to Capitol Hill staffers on Wednesday, Twitter outlined “a new policy for grey checkmark eligibility,” the revamped system it has rolled out to verify official government accounts.

“Moving forward, only official accounts of Members of Congress will be badged, personal/campaign accounts will not be provided a grey badge,” the email stated, adding that there will be a “de-badging” period for the latter accounts starting at the beginning of May.

For lawmakers to stay verified on their campaign and personal accounts, Twitter suggested, they will need to pay up like everybody else.

“We encourage the consideration of Twitter Blue as an alternative to experiencing the new and latest features on the platform,” said the email, addressed simply from “Twitter.”

Twitter did not return a request for comment.

The note offers clarity about how the company’s new verification rules — which have sparked significant confusion — will deal with some of its most powerful U.S. users.

But the decision to remove automatic verification from hundreds of accounts for lawmakers and candidates could open the door for a wave of impostors.

Twitter last Thursday started to remove the “blue check” verification marks it has long used to authenticate the identity of high-profile users from thousands of accounts.

Twitter chief Elon Musk said the move was aimed at ridding the site of what he called a “lords & peasants system” and meant to “democratize journalism & empower the voice of the people.”

The changes drew blowback from some prominent users, including basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King who said the company was falsely suggesting they had paid to stay verified when they had not. Musk later said he comped the costs for some major users.

The confusion didn’t end there.

Some users seized on the removal of thousands of blue check marks to impersonate political figures, including the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), highlighting the risks of the new rules.

A number of official accounts belonging to celebrities who have passed were still verified too, with their profiles stating that they are “verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number,” as my colleagues reported.

Some have gone so far as to protest the changes by blocking users who pay to be verified under the regime, rallying around the hashtag #BlockTheBlue.

It was also unclear how the company would approach verification for public officials, government agencies and other political figures.

The company’s new policy stated that the following could be eligible for the “grey checkmark” verification: “Heads of state … deputy heads of state … national-level cabinet members or equivalent, the main official spokesperson for the executive branch or equivalent, and individual members of all chambers of the supranational or national congress, parliament, or equivalent.”

But it did not explicitly address campaign or personal accounts.

Twitter last week stripped verification labels from the accounts of dozens of government officials and political figures, including state governors, presidential candidates, local mayors, congressional candidates, congressional committees, federal agencies and global leaders, according to a review by The Technology 202.

On Friday, some of those officials, including dozens of governors, appeared to have gained the new verification.

Lawmakers and candidates often use social media platforms to engage with constituents and voters and disseminate public information.

Our top tabs

Washington state becomes first to adopt health data protections in post-Roe America

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) signed a bill Thursday creating new protections for reproductive health data, the first legislation of its kind after Roe v. Wade was overturned, our colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports.

The “My Health, My Data Act” limits search engines and health trackers from collecting and selling certain sensitive customer data. “It will also bar the use of ‘geofences,’ virtual perimeters that sweep up data about cellphones around a physical location, to send unsolicited messages to people at health facilities,” Cat writes.

The law follows the Supreme Court overturning the landmark decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion. Its adoption may influence other Democratic states to enact similar laws. Many fear that law enforcement officials from states that have adopted stricter abortion rules may prosecute residents that seek an abortion in another state using their electronically available health data.

Republican-led states, meanwhile, have considered laws that would make abortion resources more difficult to access. A South Carolina bill aimed to outlaw websites explaining how to get an abortion, though it did not pass due to concerns it may restrict free speech.

Federal court upholds dismissal of Meta antitrust suit

A federal appeals court yesterday upheld the dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit filed by New York and other state attorneys general against Facebook parent Meta on the grounds that they took too long to sue the tech giant, Leah Nylen reports for Bloomberg News.

“The states were on notice of Facebook’s two major acquisitions. Both were publicized,” a panel on the D.C. Circuit appeals court said, referring to Meta’s acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. We “agree with the district court that the States unduly delayed in bringing suit,” they added.

New York led the lawsuit in December 2020 alongside 48 state and territory attorneys general alleging the company bought out competitors and held a monopoly in the social media space.

“This case fundamentally mischaracterized the vibrant competitive ecosystem in which we operate” Meta spokesperson Stephen Peters told Bloomberg News. The New York attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a similar monopoly lawsuit against Meta which seeks to undo its purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp, though a trial date is not yet set.

E.U. proposes bill requiring generative AI tools to disclose use of copyrighted sources

Draft E.U. legislation would force makers of generative AI tools like ChatGPT to disclose when their systems are trained on copyrighted material, Sam Schechner reports for the Wall Street Journal.

Lawmakers are working to inject the legislation into the larger AI Act, a bill “at the forefront of a global push by policy makers to lay down rules for the development and use of AI,” Schechner writes.

“While the drafts of both the bill and the amendments aren’t final, they reflect late-stage agreement among members. The EU states aim to negotiate and pass a final version of the bill later this year,” the report says.

The copyright add-in could help content creators and publishers lay claim to some share of profits that companies like Google, Microsoft and OpenAI gain from their own suite of newly released AI language tools.

A Washington Post analysis last week found that a list of websites used to train popular chatbots included copyrighted materials and potential privacy-violating data, as well as far-right, anti-trans and white supremacist sites.

Regulators have increased attention against AI systems in recent months as the tech industry seeks to jump on the AI development bandwagon.

That's all for today — thank you so much for joining us!

