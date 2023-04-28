Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: Biden's Medicaid agency is proposing limits on wait times for certain care. A leading antiabortion advocate's take on the Republican presidential primary. But first …

Bills to restrict abortion didn’t pass in Nebraska and South Carolina yesterday

Heading into this year’s state legislative season, it was an open question whether red states would be able to muster the votes to pass strict limits on abortion.

In two conservative-dominated legislatures, such restrictions failed to advance on Thursday due to Republican dissenters. That appears to signal a mounting fear among some Republicans that abortion bans could cause political backlash.

What happened: A near-total ban on abortion failed yesterday in South Carolina. Just a few hours later, a bill fizzled in Nebraska. That legislation would have prohibited most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected (roughly six weeks). In both states, abortion remains legal until 22 weeks of pregnancy.

The events yesterday quickly caught the attention of national advocates on both sides of the issue. The Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade dramatically reshaped the country’s abortion landscape, and enacting new restrictions in states where the procedure is still legal could do so again. Though several states have muscled through abortion restrictions this year, abortion rights groups say yesterday’s events underscore the public support for abortion to be legal in all or most cases.

In Nebraska

In Lincoln, Neb., advancing restrictions on abortion came down to one conservative lawmaker.

State Sen. Merv Riepe, a longtime Republican, would have been the decisive vote to end debate on the measure and likely send it to its final voting round. But he abstained, making it unlikely the measure will move forward this year.

Riepe, who had co-sponsored the bill, previously told the Flatwater Free Press that he was concerned the Nebraska legislation would be viewed as a total ban. “At the end of the day, I need to look back and be able to say to myself, ‘Did you do the best?’” Riepe told the paper. “No group came to me, asking me to do this. This is of my own beliefs, my own commitments.” . “At the end of the day, I need to look back and be able to say to myself, ‘Did you do the best?’” Riepe told the paper. “No group came to me, asking me to do this. This is of my own beliefs, my own commitments.”

Gov. Jim Pillen (R) and several antiabortion groups singled Riepe out in statements blasting his move, while abortion rights groups said they were relieved no new restrictions would be placed on the procedure for now.

What’s next: Nebraska is the only single-chamber legislature in the country; its lawmakers are technically nonpartisan but generally have a party affiliation. Conservatives said all options will be under discussion in the future.

“You shoot for something, and you see what people think, and it seemed like just right now the heartbeat bill wasn’t quite right,” said state Sen. Ben Hansen, who said state Sen.who chairs the committee that advanced the bill earlier this year. He added that he believes a 12-week limit would be an easier lift.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska:

“We did it! LB 626 will not be moving forward. Abortion remains legal in Nebraska. We want to extend an extremely heartfelt thanks to the unceasing work of our community: everyone who called, rallied, and did everything to fight and defeat this harmful ban. #NELeg” — Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska (@ppadvocatesne) April 27, 2023

In South Carolina

Republicans failed to bring a near-total ban to the governor’s desk after the GOP-led House passed it in February. That’s because they didn’t have the votes in the Senate to end a filibuster, effectively killing the effort for the year.

In lengthy speeches on the Senate floor, the state’s five female senators — three Republicans and two Democrats — spoke out against the measure. Abortion laws, Sen. Sandy Senn (R) said, “have always been, each and every one of them, about control — plain and simple. And in the Senate, the males have all the control.”

In January, the state Supreme Court struck down a 2021 “heartbeat” law prohibiting the procedure at around six weeks, and out-of-state patients have made up about half of all abortions performed in the state so far this year, according to provisional data from the state.

That was a motivator for senators who favored the ban, saying they wanted to stem the rise in abortions as well as patients coming from other states. State Sen. Josh Kimbrell (R) compared the number of abortions to school shootings, saying that “if we had that effect of school shootings, people would be going nuts — understandably so.”

What’s next: A separate bill barring most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected could still become law this session if the House passes the bill soon.

Students for Life Action:

Currently in South Carolina, “pro-life” Republicans are filibustering a SFLAction-supported “Life at Conception Act.” This means they are holding up the legislature on a vote! pic.twitter.com/UyA8g7yWJV — Students for Life Action (@SFLAction) April 27, 2023

Agency alert

CMS looks to establish new care standards for Medicaid, CHIP

The Biden administration released a pair of draft rules yesterday aimed at making it easier for those enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to obtain care from a doctor and beef up transparency in the safety net program.

The proposed national care standards arrive amid a period of intense upheaval and uncertainty for Americans covered by the programs, as states begin to reassess their enrollees’ eligibility for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s decode four big parts of the proposal, and how they could impact patients, plans and providers if finalized. The draft rules are open for public comment through July 3.

Max wait times: The agency is proposing a national appointment wait time of about two weeks for routine primary care, mental and behavioral health treatment and OB/GYN services.

Disclosure of rates: States would be required to publicly disclose provider payment rates for both fee-for-service and managed care.

Home-care worker pay: For home and community-based services, at least 80 percent of Medicaid payments would have to be spent on compensating health-care workers directly, rather than on administrative overhead or profit.

Secret shopper surveys: States would be required to conduct independent secret shopper surveys of Medicaid or CHIP managed care plans to verify compliance with the new rules.

One thing to note: While the agency proposed a slew of reporting requirements, the changes didn’t come with clear penalties or incentives for improving wait times, transparency and quality of care, Stat’s Sarah Owermohle writes.

State scan

Washington becomes first state to adopt health data protections post-Roe

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) signed a first-of-its-kind bill into law yesterday creating new protections for consumers’ reproductive data. The effort comes in response to concerns that sensitive health information collected and sold by tech companies could be used by authorities to enforce abortion restrictions after the fall of Roe v. Wade, our colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports.

The details: The “My Health, My Data Act” puts limits on search engines and health trackers’ ability to collect and sell customers’ data. It will also bar the use of “geofences,” virtual perimeters that sweep up data about cellphones around a physical location, to send unsolicited messages to people at health facilities.

Meanwhile … Minnesota looks to become ‘refuge’ for abortion, gender-affirming care

Minnesota won’t cooperate with any attempts — if some should occur — to prosecute out-of-state patients traveling to receive an abortion or gender-affirming care under new laws signed yesterday by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, the Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports.

The “refuge” laws will prevent Minnesota courts or officials from complying with extraditions, arrests or subpoenas related to abortions or gender-affirming care that a person receives in the state. The proposals follow an influx of new restrictions on abortion and gender-transition services for minors in GOP-led states, including in neighboring North Dakota. The governor’s office says it hasn’t received subpoenas or extradition orders for people who have traveled to the state for abortions, and abortion bans in states aren’t aimed at prosecuting the woman.

More from Walz:

I just signed three bills into law that:



✔️Protect people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota

✔️Ban the harmful practice of conversion “therapy”

✔️Protect access to gender-affirming health care



In Minnesota, we’re protecting rights – not taking them away. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 27, 2023

Reproductive wars

The Early 202 caught up with Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of prominent antiabortion group SBA Pro-Life America. She discussed why she believes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley would support federal restrictions on abortion after 15 weeks, as well as whether she’ll be able to change former president Donald Trump’s position that abortion should be an issue for the states.

The Early: You said last week that SBA would “oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to embrace at a minimum a 15-week” abortion ban. What does that mean in practice?

Dannenfelser: It means that the pro-life movement has to have some requirements for who we will support for the presidency. [A] 15-week limit [is] not strong enough for some, but it is the minimum standard that presidential candidates must affirm to gain our support.

The Early: Does that mean that if the Republican nominee does not embrace such a position that SBA will sit out the presidential race?

Dannenfelser: It would be a tough spot for us. We’d have to see what happens.

Chart check

Cigarette smoking has never been less popular in the United States, while the use of electronic vapes grew last year, according to preliminary data released yesterday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By the numbers: Last year, about 11 percent of American adults told the CDC that they were regular cigarette smokers, down from roughly 12.5 percent in 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, e-cigarette use climbed to nearly 6 percent in 2022, up from about 4.5 percent the year before, according to the survey, which includes responses from more than 27,000 adults nationwide.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids:

Preliminary CDC data indicates the U.S. adult smoking rate fell to record lows in 2022.



This is terrific news and the result of proven strategies like tobacco tax increases, strong smoke-free laws and effective prevention and cessation programs. https://t.co/jMtofbALXM — Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (@TobaccoFreeKids) April 27, 2023

In other health news

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has “rung the bell” after finishing chemotherapy — and has been told by doctors that his Meagan Flynn reports. — and has been told by doctors that his cancer is in remission . Raskin was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in December, our colleaguereports.

Executives and political action committees behind major pharmaceutical companies flooded Sen. Bill Cassidy’s (La.) campaign in the days after he officially claimed the spot as top Republican on the Senate’s powerful health committee, Rachel Cohrs and Sarah Owermohle report for Stat , citing federal disclosures. with donations in the days after he officially claimed the spot as top Republican on the Senate’s powerful health committee,andreport for, citing federal disclosures.

The CDC is relaxing its coronavirus vaccine requirements on foreign visitors ahead of the end of the national public health emergency next month. The agency will now consider anyone who has received a single dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or after Aug. 16 of last year to meet the requirements for boarding a plane to the United States, according to The agency will now consider anyone who has received a single dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or after Aug. 16 of last year to meet the requirements for boarding a plane to the United States, according to an update posted to its website yesterday.

Sugar rush

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol grabbed a mic and sang the Don Mclean classic “American Pie” to an astonished audience at the White House state dinner.



“I had no damn idea you could sing,” Biden told his counterpart. https://t.co/MIYlQuZvwk pic.twitter.com/uFhJBymKEP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y’all Monday.

