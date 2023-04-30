Tim Scott signals May 22 for official presidential campaign launch

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said Sunday that he will make a “major announcement” on May 22 about his presidential bid, offering his most specific timeline yet for what he has signaled will be an official campaign launch. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Scott is in some key ways effectively running for president already: Earlier this month, he announced the creation of an exploratory committee which allows him to raise money and pay for travel ahead of an official entry into the race.

But the timing of the “major announcement,” which he will make in North Charleston, will come during a potentially busy and consequential stretch in the 2024 race, with other Republicans such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former vice president Mike Pence making moves toward entering in coming weeks. Scott did not specify what he would announce; though he is widely expected to cement his entrance into the race.

Advertisement

“It’s time to take the ‘Faith in America’ tour, not just on the road, not just to an exploratory committee,” Scott said Sunday at a town hall. “It is time to make the final step … We will have a major announcement and you’re going to want to be there.”

Scott launched his “Faith in America” listening tour back in February, which has included visits to the early GOP nominating states of Iowa and New Hampshire. Other Republicans have also been traveling to those states to try to build support.

DeSantis is expected to officially enter the presidential race some time after the Florida legislative session ends in May. Pence recently told CBS News that he will make a decision “well before late June.”

Scott, the only Black Republican senator, would be entering a field that includes former president Donald Trump, the clear polling leader in the GOP field; former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley; former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson; and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. He would be the only senator so far this election cycle to mount a bid.

Advertisement

Should he follow through with a run as anticipated, Scott is expected to highlight his Christian faith and personal story and campaign on a message of optimism, while also taking aim at the “radical left.”

“Our goal is to restore hope, create opportunities and protect America,” he said Sunday. “If we do those three things, the greatest century of America, driven by the strongest, most powerful, positive people on earth, will be the next American century. And for us to see that happen, we have work to do in Washington, D.C.”

The South Carolina Republican so far is polling in the single digits, according to national polls. His allies say he is currently working to increase his name recognition and highlight that he’s proved to be a prolific fundraiser. Among Scott’s most prominent financial backers is Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

GiftOutline Gift Article