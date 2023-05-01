Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s not a good sign when Stephen K. Bannon and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake seem disconcerted that maybe you’re taking things to far. In a recent episode of his podcast — inexplicably filmed with Bannon and Lake on a balcony in South Florida — former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani achieved that unlikely accomplishment.

“I’ll tell you one little dirty trick,” Giuliani told Bannon. Bannon replied in mock surprise, “A dirty trick in New York?”

“No, but played by Republicans!” Giuliani crowed. And then, with gusto, he told his story.

Giuliani ran for mayor in 1989 and lost to David Dinkins, the first Black man to hold that position. (New York’s current mayor, Eric Adams, is the second.) In 1993, the two had a rematch.

“I took $2 million out of the $10 million we raised for a Voter Integrity Committee,” Giuliani explained. “I hired two people to do it. They were exceptionally talented: Randy Levine, who’s president of the Yankees now for the last 10 years, and John Sweeney was a United States congressman.” This effort, he claimed, had sufficiently tamped down on cheating he said occurred in 1989.

Advertisement

As for the “dirty trick”:

“So they went through East Harlem, which is all Hispanic,” he said. “And they gave out little cards and the cards said, ‘If you come to vote, make sure you have your green card because INS is picking up illegals.’”

“INS” refers to the Immigration and Naturalization Service, a former arm of the Justice Department that was supplanted by the Department of Homeland Security in 2003.

“That’s the way we kept down the Hispanic vote,” Giuliani added. “This is what we don’t do.”

“Not the legal vote, the illegal vote,” Lake interjected.

“The Hispanic illegal vote, which takes away the Hispanic legal vote,” Giuliani replied. Of course, that’s sanitizing things. The obvious idea was to suggest to Hispanic voters that they faced harassment if they tried to cast even a legal ballot, so, for some, opting not to vote at all was preferable.

Advertisement

Given Giuliani’s penchant for exaggeration and misrepresentation, it’s hard to take his claims at face value. Speaking to HuffPost, Levine and Sweeney denied participating in such an effort.

But there’s evidence to support the idea that such an effort was undertaken. Dinkins, the incumbent, held a news conference at noon that Election Day to draw attention to fliers making the false assertion about immigration enforcement. The Justice Department released a statement denying the claim and indicating that it would investigate. (Giuliani told Bannon and Lake that federal investigators contacted him after the election.)

The Washington Post wrote about the suppression push a few days after the election, noting that “Dinkins campaign officials have reported to Justice Department officials the [license] plate number of a car containing four men who allegedly put up the signs about immigrant voting in the South Bronx.”

Advertisement

As Giuliani began his story, Bannon fake-scoffed that Republicans “don’t do dirty tricks.” However, we might compare Giuliani’s story with a report that emerged shortly before the 2016 election about Donald Trump’s presidential race — a race run by Bannon and supported energetically by Giuliani.

“Trump’s campaign has devised another strategy, which, not surprisingly, is negative,” Joshua Green and Sasha Issenberg of Bloomberg News wrote on Oct. 27, 2016. “Instead of expanding the electorate, Bannon and his team are trying to shrink it. ‘We have three major voter suppression operations underway,’ says a senior official. They’re aimed at three groups Clinton needs to win overwhelmingly: idealistic white liberals, young women, and African Americans.”

They described an animated ad that would be “delivered to certain African American voters through Facebook ‘dark posts’ — nonpublic posts whose viewership the campaign controls so that, as [campaign manager Brad] Parscale puts it, ‘only the people we want to see it, see it.’”

Advertisement

“The aim is to depress Clinton’s vote total,” Green and Issenberg wrote. Black turnout was down precipitously in 2016 relative to 2012, though that’s in part a function of Black turnout increasing for both of Barack Obama’s elections.

Bannon and Trump certainly understood — as Giuliani’s team did in 1993 — that racial politics were central to their efforts. Trump centered White grievance in his campaign, to beneficial effect, and he demonstrated that the Republican Party could still win national elections (albeit via the electoral college) without expanding its base demographically, something that the party identified as critical after losing in 2012.

Giuliani’s victory was described at the time by the New York Times as “starkly polarized along racial lines.” A 1994 book by John Hull Mollenkopf recorded that “[t]he higher the percentage of registered voters who were white, the less likely an [electoral district] was to experience a vote decline between 1989 and 1993 and the more likely it was to shift toward Rudolph Giuliani.”

Advertisement

Then there was the riot.

The uprising preceded Giuliani’s election. It unfolded in mid-September 1992 as thousands of police officers, angry at Dinkins’s endorsement of a new accountability mechanism for the police department, swarmed the streets outside City Hall. This was months after the acquittal of four police officers accused of beating Rodney King in California, spurring the accountability proposal. But the police were angry, many were drunk — and Giuliani was there with them.

“The reason the morale of the police department of the City of New York is so low,” he said to the crowd (as recalled in New York magazine’s revisiting of the incident), “is one reason and one reason alone: David Dinkins!”

Eric Adams, now the mayor, told Newsday at the time that it was a scene “right out of the 1950s: A drunk, racist lynch mob storming City Hall and coming in here to get themselves” a Black victim, though Adams used a racial slur to make his point.

Advertisement

Trump’s riot unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after he lost his reelection bid. Like Giuliani in 1993, Trump’s campaign focused on the threat of crime; like Giuliani, he embraced police and law enforcement as ideological allies in his fight. (The Post reported in 1993 that the license plate of the car seen putting up the immigration-warning posters had been “traced by city police to the wife of a city police officer who lives in Rockland County.”)

After Giuliani told his story, Bannon changed the subject. He, apparently unlike Giuliani, understands that it’s not useful to draw attention to ways in which Republicans might try to undermine free and fair elections. After all, 2024 is rapidly approaching, and Trump is once again in the driver’s seat for the nomination.

GiftOutline Gift Article