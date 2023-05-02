Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What’s next after today’s Supreme Court ethics hearing? … What we’re watching: Fed meetings … Abbott’s rightward shift … An increase in federal child labor violations, visualized … but first …

At the White House

The White House debt limit meeting: Progress or posturing?

President Biden has invited all four congressional leaders to the White House early next week to discuss the debt ceiling, as worries increase about the possibility of a government default that could trip the economy into recession.

Advertisement

Progress? Not so fast.

The gesture from Biden, announced Monday, did little to advance the conversation as both sides dug further into their positions.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who passed a bill last week in the House that would temporarily raise the debt limit and cut spending to get a seat back at the negotiating table, called on the Senate to take up his bill.

“The Senate and the president need to get to work — and soon,” McCarthy said in a statement from a trip to Israel.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) continue to insist they won’t negotiate over the debt limit and that it needs to be increased with no strings attached.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn’t put out a statement but is expected to continue to say that it is up to McCarthy and Biden to reach an agreement — one that can pass the GOP-led House and the Democratic-led Senate.

Biden’s invitations followed an announcement from Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Monday that the date when the federal government will no longer be able to pay all its bills could arrive as early as June 1, sooner than previously expected.

Schumer moves

Schumer has started the process of setting up votes on both a two-year increase to the debt limit and McCarthy’s bill, though he has not promised a vote on either. But he has called on the Senate to hold hearings on McCarthy’s bill to further highlight the impact of its cuts to domestic programs.

Advertisement

A reality check: A stand-alone bill to lift the debt limit won’t pass the Senate. McConnell and Senate Republicans don’t want to undercut McCarthy, who surprised them by managing to pass a bill that lifts the debt limit through his conference, even though it was loaded up with conservative priorities to make it easier for Republicans to swallow.

Another reality check: McCarthy’s bill won’t pass the Senate, either.

The next week will be about posturing and very little movement as the default date approaches.

That reminds us to share our colleague Paul Kane’s weekend column, which isn’t exactly full of optimism about a deal getting done soon.

This isn’t PK’s first debt ceiling rodeo, so his analysis is worrisome:

“Washington is lurching dangerously close to a self-induced financial calamity. It’s so bad no one even agrees whether they should negotiate on raising the government’s borrowing authority.”

On the Hill

What’s next after today’s Supreme Court ethics hearing?

Democrats and Republicans are expected to clash this morning over whether the Supreme Court needs an enforceable ethics code during today’s closely watched Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, but the question is what, if anything, might come next.

Many Democrats want to bind the justices to an ethics code similar to the one for federal judges, which Republicans have resisted. The push comes amid reports of possible ethical lapses, including that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted free vacations and air travel for years from an influential Republican megadonor whom Thomas has described as a longtime friend.

Advertisement

Some Democrats are hoping today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing will build momentum for legislation.

“I’m hoping that we can foster and generate some bipartisan alignment in terms of what we can do about it, what our options are,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a Judiciary Committee member, told us on Monday.

The committee plans to move forward with legislation that would impose ethics standards on the justices, Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) told Bloomberg Television on Monday. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) have each proposed bills, while Sens. Angus King (I-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced a bipartisan bill last week.

A new wrinkle

J. Michael Luttig, a former federal judge nominated by President George H.W. Bush, and longtime Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe told lawmakers in letters made public Tuesday that they have the power to impose a code of conduct on Supreme Court justices but cannot order the high court to come up with rules on its own, per our colleagues Ann E. Marimow and Robert Barnes.

Advertisement

That’s a bit of a problem for Democrats because most of the plans they have drafted would require the judges to impose new rules while leaving the specifics to them.

From Ann and Bob: Luttig, a conservative, and Tribe, a liberal, “suggested the bills proposed by Whitehouse, King and Murkowski are problematic because they direct a federal court to take on a lawmaking role.”

The witnesses

None of the nine justices will be at today’s hearing.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. declined Durbin’s invitation to testify before the committee, citing concerns about separation of powers and judicial independence in an April 25 letter addressed to the chairman.

The committee will instead hear from five witnesses, including former federal judges Michael B. Mukasey and Jeremy Fogel.

Mukasey and Fogel are former members of the Judicial Conference, the policymaking body for the federal courts.

Fogel served on the Judicial Conference’s financial disclosure committee, and his testimony could provide insight into how the committee of federal judges responsible for investigating financial disclosure errors and omissions could handle Democrats’ request to investigate Thomas’s financial activities.

That was then, this is now

In the past, some Republicans expressed support for stricter ethics rules or oversight of the justices.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, and Whitehouse warned Roberts in 2021 that Congress could pass legislation tightening financial disclosure requirements for the justices “if the Court does not address the issue itself.”

Advertisement

And in 2006, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) introduced a bill that would create an inspector general for the judicial branch.

But bipartisan cooperation might not be in the cards now.

While Grassley told us he is open to potential ethics legislation, Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said he believes Democrats are trying to retaliate against conservative justices they don’t agree with.

“I don’t believe this is about ethics,” Kennedy said. “They’re trying to undermine its legitimacy.”

More hearings to come?

Senate Democrats, meanwhile, are under pressure to do more to hold Thomas accountable.

Rakim Brooks, the president of the Alliance for Justice, a liberal judicial advocacy group, said he’d like to see the committee hold another hearing examining Thomas’s failure to disclose gifts from billionaire Harlan Crow — and he encouraged Democrats to subpoena Roberts, Thomas and Crow if they refuse to testify.

Advertisement

Russ Feingold, the former Democratic senator from Wisconsin who is now president of the American Constitution Society, said he would support subpoenaing Thomas if necessary. But he declined to endorse a subpoena for Roberts, saying he wanted to see how the hearing went.

“I’d like to see if there’s some recognition on the part of the minority party on the committee that this is wrong, and that this needs to be addressed, regardless of your political party,” Feingold said. “And if there is some sense of bipartisanship, then I think it would be easier and more appropriate to pursue a subpoena.”

What we’re watching

At the Fed

When the Federal Reserve meets today and tomorrow, it’s expected to discuss the fallout of this year’s banking scare before raising interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank’s “troubles will loom over this week’s rate decision,” per our colleague Rachel Siegel.

Advertisement

“Chair Jerome H. Powell will need to figure out — and then explain to the public — how much the sudden caution in the financial sector will aid the fight against inflation. If banks get more reluctant to loan money, that will curb demand in a way that mimics an interest rate hike.”

On the Hill

Youth mental health: Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) are holding a tele-news conference with young people and parents of children who died because of social media about their Kids Online Safety Act, legislation that would provide more tools for parents of kids on social media, including transparency about algorithms in young people’s feeds.

The bipartisan odd couple have been working on this issue for years and have reintroduced their bill this Congress.

We’re watching to see whether they pan or praise a new bipartisan bill that would impose age restrictions and algorithm guidelines for kids’ social media accounts introduced last week by an even odder coalition: Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Katie Boyd Britt (R-Ala.).

In the states

Abbott’s rightward shift

“Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to identify five mass killing victims as ‘illegal immigrants’ is part of a political evolution for the once-judicious Republican who has escalated his rhetoric to match the rightward moves of the Republican Party,” our colleagues Arelis R. Hernández and Emily Wax-Thibodeaux report.

Advertisement

“Abbott’s comments — for which his office had to apologize Monday because they were inaccurate — drew a torrent of outrage, but with Texas Republicans firmly in control of the state, his opponents have had few options to hold him accountable.”

“Abbott, who is in his third term as governor, has never been more powerful in Texas. He enjoys near complete approval from Republican voters — and many independents and South Texas Democrats — for his policies such as border security initiative Operation Lone Star. His political appointees are scattered throughout the state in influential sectors and in courtrooms. Because of redistricting, he and his allies have helped make it harder for a Democrat to win or hold on to seats. And he has managed to fortify his hold on voters and their state representatives regardless of the state’s growing Black, Latino and Asian American population.”

The Data

An increase in federal child labor violations, visualized: “Congress in 1938 passed the Fair Labor Standards Act to stop companies from using cheap child labor to do dangerous work, a practice that exploded during the Great Depression,” our colleagues Jacob Bogage and María Luisa Paúl write.

“But today those rules, which restrict the hours and types of work that can be performed by minors, are not strictly enforced, and the issue has become more polarizing since the pandemic began — when a labor shortage created a huge need for workers and large numbers of undocumented minors entered the United States looking for work.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Coffee Break(s)

Now that this year’s Met Gala has come to an end, what were your favorite looks of the night?

Tobi’s favorites were Anne Hathaway, Yung Miami, Janelle Monáe, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dua Lipa, Jenna Ortega, Gisele Bündchen and Michaela Coel.

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @tobiaraji, @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article