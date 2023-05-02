Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Biden’s push to disclose climate risks hits wall of industry resistance

The Biden administration is struggling over rules that would force U.S. corporations to disclose more information about their climate risks and greenhouse gas emissions, from pizza deliveries and steel manufacturing to financial services and making cement.

If approved, the rules would affect government contractors, insurance firms and other companies, and would enable the administration to better track and cap the carbon dioxide and methane emissions that contribute to climate change. It could also transform the purchasing practices of the federal government, which each year spends about $665 billion — more than anyone else — for goods and services.

Yet as the administration leans into the climate disclosure campaign — led by the Securities and Exchange Commission, General Services Administration and the Treasury Department’s Federal Insurance Office — it is facing broad opposition from companies, as well as House Republicans and industry-funded groups that oppose the president’s climate agenda.

Supporters of the new rules fear that the agencies, facing the likelihood of lawsuits, might end up watering down or delaying their disclosure actions.

Many companies say the disclosure rules are too expensive, complicated and far-reaching. At the same time, many climate activists fear that federal agencies, swamped by comments, are overreacting to corporate pressure and may water down or delay disclosure requirements, some of which are already behind schedule.

Here’s the state of play for big disclosure rules on the table:

What must federal contractors disclose on climate?

Each year, the federal government purchases about $665 billion in goods and services from various contractors, including from energy-intensive industries making steel, asphalt, concrete and other construction materials.

In the past, those contractors did not need to reveal much about their carbon footprints. But in November, a group of federal agencies — including the Pentagon, NASA and the GSA — proposed far-reaching requirements for contractors to report their climate effects and risks. In addition, says Alexandra Thornton, senior director of financial regulation at the Center for American Progress, it requires contractors “to show how you plan to reduce your emissions.”

Business groups are pushing back. In a February letter, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the proposed rules would “impose immense costs on government contractors of all sizes, costs that would be passed on to the government and ultimately to taxpayers.”

It also objected to the cost-benefit analysis performed for the rule, and questioned whether the federal agencies need congressional authority to use government contracts “as a vehicle for furthering climate policies.”

Now it appears the federal government may be delaying its final rulemaking, said Kevin Dempsey, president of the American Iron and Steel Institute, whose members sell large amounts of steel, asphalt and concrete to federally funded road construction.

“Initially the GSA wanted standards by now,” said Dempsey. “We pushed back some. There isn’t a new deadline.”

How far must Wall Street go on climate transparency?

For years, U.S. companies have faced pressure to report their climate risks and emissions, but their record of disclosure has been mixed. That is expected to change when the SEC finalizes rules it proposed in March 2022.

One key question is how stringent the SEC will be, including whether it will require companies to estimate not just their direct climate consequences, but the indirect impact of their products — such as the emissions produced when customers of an automaker drive their vehicles.

Companies as different as BlackRock and United Airlines, whose chief executives are aligned with the Biden administration on the need for greater climate action, are urging the SEC to scale back its ambitions on requiring disclosure of these “Scope 3” emissions in annual and quarterly reports.

United, for instance, said that the commission’s final rule should not be “unduly burdensome and prescriptive.”

In an April 14 letter, the Chamber of Commerce cited the SEC’s own estimates to declare the new rule would be 2.5 times more expensive than the disclosures companies currently make to the SEC, “raising the total cost burden associated with its related forms from a total of $3.9 billion to $10.2 billion.”

Possibly because of the corporate pushback, the SEC has yet to finalize the rule. But some analysts are still hopeful that strong disclosure requirements will eventually emerge.

“Behind the scenes, we’ve heard that the SEC is quite a strong advocate of getting something done,” said Sorkin, the co-founder and chief executive of Jupiter.

Sustainability advocates say that strong SEC disclosure rules will help inform smarter investment decisions, and will aid certain companies, by making investors more confident that their money is going to business practices that will not be foiled by climate change or regulations aimed at reducing climate emissions.

What risks do insurance firms face?

Three weeks after Hurricane Ian demolished large swaths of Florida’s southwest coast, the Treasury Department unveiled a proposed rule to collect data on climate-related risks from insurance companies.

Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office wants to collect underwriting data at a Zip code level from more than 200 property insurers in 34 states over a period from 2017 to 2021. The agency said the data is needed “to help assess the potential for major disruptions of private insurance coverage in regions of the country that are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.”

But insurance companies, which are regulated largely at the state level, are reluctant to see a widening of SEC and Treasury authority. While insured losses caused by natural disasters have grown by nearly sevenfold since the 1980s, according to the Insurance Information Institute, the institute says that assessing emissions — which would still be necessary to fulfill SEC requirements — would be “particularly onerous” for insurers.

You can read Steven’s complete report here.

On the Hill

Manchin to take another swing at permitting reform bill

Today, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) will unveil a bill to speed up the approval process for new energy and mining projects, citing the need to achieve energy security and climate goals.

“It is clear that without comprehensive permitting reform we will never ensure lasting American energy security and independence and will delay progress on environmental goals,” Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said in a statement.

It comes after he was unable to garner enough Democratic support for the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, which similarly called for accelerating the permitting process for both fossil fuel and renewable projects.

Dubbed the Building American Security Act of 2023, the proposed legislation in part calls for:

Setting a two-year time limit for reviews of major projects under the National Environmental Policy Act , a landmark law governing the construction of pipelines, highways and other projects.

Establishing a 150-day statute of limitations for lawsuits over projects.

Creating a rolling list of 25 projects that are in the “national interest,” including critical minerals, fossil fuels, renewables and carbon capture,

Completing the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas about 300 miles from West Virginia to Virginia and is a priority of Manchin's.

Meanwhile, the Senate is expected to vote soon on House Republicans’ sweeping energy package, which also eyes easing environmental review requirements for new fossil fuel energy projects. That push is almost certain to fail in the Democratic-controlled chamber, but Manchin hopes his permitting overhaul bill can instead appeal to some members of his party and kick-start bipartisan conversations about the issue, according to a news release.

In recent days, Manchin has criticized the Biden administration over its implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, which he helped design, arguing that the marquee law was intended to be an energy security bill but is being manipulated to accelerate the administration’s bold climate agenda by shutting out fossil fuels.

Pressure points

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, climate champion, says he will not seek fourth term

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, one of the Democratic Party’s climate champions, announced Monday he will not seek a fourth term next year, The Washington Post’s Amy B Wang reports.

“Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor,” Inslee, the longest-serving governor in the United States, said in a statement. “During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch.”

Inslee said he passed “the nation's best climate policies.” During his tenure, Inslee established a fund to promote the development of clean energy technology in Washington, signed a bill into law that sought to achieve 100 percent clean power in the state by 2045, electrified the state’s ferries, and established policies to reduce emissions in homes and offices.

During a brief bid for president in 2020, Inslee also ran on a platform of sharply reducing the country’s reliance on fossil fuels. For the remainder of his final term, Inslee said he will be “intensely” focused on the state’s homelessness crisis and climate change.

Climate in the courts

Chevron doctrine to be reviewed by high court

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will take up a case that could erase the Chevron doctrine, a decades-old precedent that directs judges to defer to federal agencies when interpreting ambiguous federal laws, The Post’s Robert Barnes reports. The outcome of the case could have major implications for the future of environmental regulations.

The case involves whether the government can force herring fishermen off the coast of New England to fund a program that allows National Marine Fisheries Service employees to oversee their operations.

The doctrine, named after the court’s 1984 decision in Chevron U.S.A. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, “authorizes agencies to force the governed to quarter and pay for their regulatory overseers without clear congressional authorization.” the fishing companies said in their petition. “Whether by clarifying Chevron or overruling it, this Court should grant review and reverse the clear agency overreach at issue here.”

The Biden administration defended the doctrine in a brief, saying Chevron “promotes political accountability, national uniformity, and predictability, and it respects the expertise agencies can bring to bear in administering complex statutory schemes.”

In the next term, justices will consider whether to overturn Chevron. It comes as the Supreme Court’s conservatives raise concerns about the expanded reach of agencies’ authority, including stringent rules proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

