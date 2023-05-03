Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: North Carolina Republicans unveiled a 12-week ban on most abortions in a state that has become a destination for the procedure post-Roe. Sen. Bernie Sanders's new rules for federal health nominees sparked a stir. But first …

DEA is considering whether patients must see doctors face-to-face to get controlled substance prescriptions

The federal government is trying to buy itself more time to nail down the details of whether doctors can virtually prescribe controlled substances as the pandemic wanes.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is seeking to temporarily extend telehealth flexibilities, which would otherwise expire along with the coronavirus public health emergency on May 11, according to a request filed with the Office of Management and Budget last week and an HHS official who confirmed the move.

The request follows a barrage of complaints lobbed at the DEA over its February proposal to reinstate stricter limits around the prescribing of controlled substances via telehealth, which were loosened considerably during the pandemic. This includes medications such as Adderall, oxycodone and buprenorphine, a key drug used to treat opioid addiction.

The draft rules, developed in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services, would once again require patients to be evaluated in-person by a doctor to receive certain controlled medications. Advocates and providers have panned the proposal, arguing that it would create barriers to care.

The Health 202 talked with two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details that weren’t public, and they said the flood of public comments on the proposal is just one factor delaying the release of a final rule. Dueling priorities between the federal agencies involved are also complicating the ongoing negotiation process, they said.

But one thing is clear: The Biden administration won’t be rolling out final telehealth prescribing rules by May 11, according to the two people. However, it’s still unclear how long the temporary flexibilities will be extended, or when the DEA would release the highly anticipated final rules.

The American Academy of Family Physicians:

The #AAFP recently urged @DEAHQ to prevent disruption for patients and physicians and advance equitable access to care in two letters on #telehealth prescribing and buprenorphine prescribing. 🧵 — AAFP Advocacy (@AAFP_advocacy) April 11, 2023

How we got here

Physicians have been allowed to issue first-time prescriptions for controlled substances online for nearly three years due to an emergency rule issued by the Trump administration shortly after the coronavirus outbreak.

With the public health emergency set to end next week, the DEA said in its announcement of the rules that it needs to transition to an approach that extends many of the flexibilities adopted during the pandemic, but with appropriate safeguards to protect patients.

Under the draft rules, doctors would be able to remotely prescribe an initial 30-day supply of some controlled medications, such as buprenorphine for opioid addiction, but patients looking to get refills beyond that would need to see a physician in-person. Other drugs with a higher risk for abuse or dependency, like Ritalin for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, would require an in-person evaluation from the start.

If the proposals are approved as currently written , patients who had already been receiving prescriptions virtually would have a 180-day grace period to comply with the requirement.

The tighter standards are aimed at ensuring patients are being adequately screened by their doctor and to combat potential abuses, such as improper prescribing of controlled medications by telehealth companies or diversion, the DEA said.

The response

The pair of draft rules received nearly 40,000 public comments, many of them from patients and industry groups who argue the rules are more restrictive than necessary and could alienate vulnerable people, including those who are homeless, live in rural areas or have disabilities that limit their mobility.

The pressure appears to have slowed the effort to establish the final rules before the end of the public health emergency. The agency is legally required to consider all of the comments it received on the proposed rule and respond to a substantial portion of them, which officials are still in the process of doing, people familiar with the effort said. The DEA declined to comment.

Various groups are divided over the proposal, putting pressure on the agencies to address their concerns. Law enforcement, state prosecutors and some providers are among those who back the draft rules, citing concerns about the emergence of digital “pill mills” during the pandemic, where people can get prescription drugs without a legitimate medical reason.

On the other side, patient and physician advocacy groups, telemedicine lobbyists and even some members of Congress are pressing HHS to waive the in-person requirement, saying the mandate could harm patients and place an extra burden on doctors who are already stretched thin.

Opponents are particularly concerned about the proposal’s impact on patients receiving medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Nora Volkow , the director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse , said in an interview last month that allowing telehealth prescriptions for buprenorphine amid the pandemic amounted to “lifesaving” care.

Implementing a rule that could limit access to the medication “actually threatens public safety, it doesn’t protect it,” Brian Hurley, the president-elect of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, which fiercely opposes the proposed 30-day limit, said in an interview last month.

The agencies are asking OMB for an extension of the current telehealth flexibilities to preserve the status quo while they work through their policy differences. “We’re working together to ensure patient care is not interrupted,” an HHS official said.

Ryan Hampton, a recovery activist:

I’m tired of the @DEAHQ — a policing agency, not a public health agency — calling the shots on addiction treatment & public health measures. Their latest proposed rule of limiting Telehealth prescribing for buprenorphine will only add to the overdose crisis, not curb it. @ONDCP — Ryan Hampton (@RyanForRecovery) March 15, 2023

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.):

Today I wrote to @DEAHQ expressing concern that a proposed telemedicine rule could unintentionally limit access to opioid treatments such as buprenorphine. I'm hopeful the final rule will be amended to address these concerns. https://t.co/2gQeFiCQGd — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) March 31, 2023

Reproductive wars

N.C. Republicans unveil 12-week abortion ban after secret negotiations

Republicans in North Carolina introduced a plan yesterday to ban abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, a move that would narrow the window for legal abortions but stop short of the more restrictive bans other Southern states have enacted, Caroline Kitchener and Rachel write.

Female Republican lawmakers took a leading role in introducing the legislation at a surprise news conference, capping months of closed-door deliberations among Republicans, many of whom had pushed for restrictions closer to six weeks. The lawmakers said the 12-week ban would be popular with the state’s residents, describing the proposal as “mainstream,” while Democratic leaders disputed the notion the public would be on board.

The bill would still allow for the vast majority of abortions to take place; 93 percent of abortions in the U.S. are obtained in the first trimester of pregnancy. Votes are expected in the coming days on the legislation, which was also coupled with millions of dollars in additional spending for child care, paid parental leave for teachers and state employees, and foster care.

The national landscape: The new measure was unveiled days after proposed bans earlier in pregnancy fizzled last week in two other conservative states, with opposition stemming from some GOP women and others in the party who worried about fears of a growing political backlash.

Coronavirus

CDC opens probe after 35 test positive for covid following the agency’s conference

Disease detectives at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are probing an outbreak of roughly three-dozen covid-19 cases linked to their own annual conference last week, The Post’s Lena H. Sun and Dan Diamond scooped.

“CDC is working with the Georgia Department of Health to conduct a rapid epidemiological assessment of confirmed COVID-19 cases that appear to be connected to the 2023 EIS Conference to determine transmission patterns,” CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said in an email.

The four-day conference for epidemic intelligence service officers and alumni was held near the CDC headquarters in Atlantic last week and drew about 2,000 attendees who were likely to be fully vaccinated. Precautions recommended earlier in the pandemic, like masking and social distancing, weren’t taken.

On the Hill

Sanders’s new rules for HHS nominees spark a stir

Sen. Bernie Sanders’s interview published in The Health 202 yesterday — where he vowed to oppose health agency nominees who wouldn’t “stand up and fight” the drug industry — raised eyebrows on Capitol Hill, given that the expected nomination of Monica Bertagnolli to be director of the National Institutes of Health would come before the Vermont independent’s health committee, Dan Diamond writes to us.

It also won raves from drug-pricing advocates. “This is an excellent stand,” Peter Maybarduk of Public Citizen wrote on Twitter, saying that NIH needed to use its powers to challenge the drug industry. As an example, Maybarduk and others have pointed to NIH’s rejection of a petition by prostate cancer patients to allow the government to step in and license patent rights to another manufacturer for the pricey cancer drug Xtandi. In a related development, Public Citizen, Knowledge Ecology International and six other groups yesterday criticized NIH's recent decision on Xtandi and called on the Biden administration to grant the patients' appeal.

But Francis Collins — the former NIH director who oversaw an earlier the Xtandi decision — told Dan on Tuesday that he’s concerned about further injecting the agency into the drug-pricing debate.

“All of us are concerned about drug prices. The administration has been very clear about that,” Collins said, referencing the drug-pricing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act as an example. “But I think to put NIH in the middle of that is not going to be a very effective strategy.”

Disagreements delay Senate health panel markup

It was supposed to be a bipartisan affair. The Senate HELP Committee was slated to markup bills yesterday aimed at boosting generic drug access and transparency into pharmacy middlemen.

But the markup quickly became bogged down in procedural disagreements and ultimately adjourned over Chairman Sanders’s efforts to continue, Stat’s John Wilkerson reports.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.), the panel’s ranking Republican, blasted Sanders for accepting last-minute changes to the package, which the two had otherwise hammered out together. Cassidy said he supported those ideas, but that the pair had agreed to keep those policies out of the bills until they were polished because he needed time to consider how the changes could affect the GOP caucus’s support for the legislation, John writes.

Ultimately, Sanders announced the committee would recess the markup until May 11, the day after an already scheduled hearing with PBM and drug company executives.

Data point

Fentanyl’s role in fatal overdoses in the United States has skyrocketed in recent years, according to CDC data released this morning. From 2016 to 2021, drug overdose death rates involving fentanyl increased by 279 percent, researchers found.

In other health news

New this a.m.: Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s treatment 35 percent compared to a placebo, Stat reports. But the positive outcome of the study of the drug donanemab could be muted by the deaths of two patients; the company wants to file for full approval with the FDA before the end of June. Alzheimer’s treatment slowed patients’ rate of cognitive and functional decline bycompared to a placebo,reports. But the positive outcome of the study of the drug donanemab could be muted by the deaths of two patients; the company wants to file for full approval with the FDA before the end of June.

A Utah state judge blocked for now a new law that would have banned abortion clinics and potentially put a halt to a significant number of abortions in the state, the New York Times ’s David W. Chen reports. and potentially put a halt to a significant number of abortions in the state, the’sreports.

A Texas man who filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against his now-ex-wife’s friends for allegedly helping her get an abortion may haveTexas Tribune’s Eleanor Klibanoff reports, citing a new legal filing. against his now-ex-wife’s friends for allegedly helping her get an abortion may have known about her plans and done nothing to stop her, the’sreports, citing a new legal filing.

Health reads

Sugar rush

