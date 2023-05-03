Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

How Dr. Seuss would cover the debt ceiling standoff

The Waiting Place … for people just waiting. Waiting for a motorcade to come or a security detail to go, or a proposal to float up or a signal to show, or for pressure to mount or voters to demand, or for markets to react or one side to bend, for a Yes or a No or waiting for a negotiator to show.

Everyone is just waiting.

If it was Christmas, maybe we would have riffed on the Grinch, but the debt ceiling debate feels a lot like Dr. Seuss’s “The Waiting Place” at the moment. (It’s possible the waiting is getting to us.)

Tuesday brought another round of digging in from both Republicans and Democrats ahead of next week's meeting at the White House between President Biden and congressional leaders.

While we wait for that gathering, we thought we would take a look at where cracks could emerge in the unity currently seen in both parties.

Any sign of wavering among Democrats or Republicans will be key because it will weaken their leaders’ hand and potentially dictate the outcome of the current debt limit showdown.

The discharge petition

The day after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced default could come as early as June 1, House Democrats on Tuesday announced the complicated and time-consuming process of plowing ahead with a discharge petition, which could allow a majority of lawmakers to circumvent the chamber’s leadership and bring a debt limit bill to the floor.

Democrats have been quietly plotting the maneuver for months as a back-up plan of last resort, using a shell bill introduced on Jan. 30 by Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.), a former Republican and former member of the House Rules Committee. Democratic leadership, including Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), asked him to take the lead, according to two people familiar with the decision.

“He knows his s--- and is discreet as hell,” one Democratic aide said.

Democrats are confident that a discharge petition to lift the debt limit would gain the support of all 213 Democrats.

“It’s another example of the Democratic caucus acting as the adults in the room by providing an off-ramp from disaster,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) said.

But it needs the support of at least five House Republicans and so far none of them or showing any interest. Could that change if no deal appears likely and a default is imminent?

It would only be a last-ditch option. Under House rules, the absolute earliest the petition could come to the floor is June 3 — that’s two days after the earliest date the Treasury Department said a default could occur.

A discharge petition would likely only be successful if Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is out of options, quietly gives the OK and a significant number of Republicans join.

“It is extremely unlikely that a discharge petition could be successfully used to increase the debt limit and almost impossible to do so by June 1,” Neil Bradley, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s executive vice president and a veteran of the 2011 debt limit negotiations, told reporters on Tuesday evening.

The Problem Solvers make headway

It’s not clear what legislation Democrats would insert into DeSaulnier’s shell bill, but one option is language based on a framework the Problem Solvers Caucus — a bipartisan group of centrist-leaning representatives — put out last month.

The framework would suspend the debt limit until Dec. 31, create a fiscal commission to come up with a plan to stabilize the growth of government debt and make changes to the congressional budget process. The group is working on legislative text for the plan.

Can they convince others to join their proposal? History urges skepticism.

Republicans start to buckle under the pressure

Eighteen House Republicans represent districts Biden carried in 2020.

As the default date approaches, they could come under increasing pressure to do more to lift the debt limit, either by giving Democrats the votes to move ahead with their discharge petition or by pressing McCarthy to cut a deal.

Additionally, Biden and Democrats have been hammering House Republicans for what they describe as cuts to veterans benefits in the bill they passed last week.

This is infuriating Republicans because there’s nothing in the bill that specifically cuts veterans’ benefits — there is nothing that explicitly exempts them either — and Republicans have said repeatedly they won’t touch them.

Democrats start to buckle under the pressure

Right now there’s only one bill to lift the debt limit that’s already passed one chamber — the proposal put forward by House GOP leaders.

The bill stands no chance of passing the Senate, but Senate Democrats can’t pass a clean debt limit bill because they lack the 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster.

McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have already noted the asymmetry to put pressure on Democrats.

It’s not clear how much leverage this will give McCarthy in negotiations, but we’re watching how much pressure Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Biden come under from moderate Democrats in both chambers to start negotiating.

Lawmakers swallow a short-term extension

Neither Democrats nor Republicans appear enthusiastic about prolonging the agony by suspending the debt limit for a month or two, giving lawmakers more time to hash out a deal.

Schumer dismissed the idea on Tuesday.

“It wouldn’t be ideal,” Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) told us.

But the Chamber sees it as an increasingly likely option.

“The tight June 1 deadline has, in our opinion, significantly increased the odds of a short-term extension,” Bradley wrote in a memo on Tuesday to the trade group’s members.

Maybe it will all get punted until the end of the year along with a government funding bill and we can try to tell the tale through “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” after all.

What we're watching

More CRAs: The Senate is expected to take up two more Congressional Review Act bills today that would roll back Biden administration environmental rules. One, from Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), would block a Biden rule adding the lesser prairie chicken to the Endangered Species Act. “I’m committed to making the environment better,” Marshall told us. “This is not the way to do it.”

The other measure would repeal Biden’s tariffs on solar panels from Asia. It passed the House last week with the support of 12 Democrats.

The votes need a simple majority to pass. Biden has said he’d veto the solar panel tariff repeal. Still, we’re watching to see how many Democrats vote for them.

At the Fed: The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates once again by a quarter of a percentage point today. The hike, which will be announced at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting, will be the 10th one in a row.

Is a Fed rate pause on the horizon? We’re watching to see whether the Fed decides to pause interest rate hikes. “Policymakers are expected to debate whether this May hike gets interest rates high enough to pause the Fed’s aggressive campaign against inflation and give time for their policies to work through the economy,” per our colleague Rachel Siegel. “Or they could decide they have more work to do to raise borrowing costs and curb demand for all kinds of investments.”

Either way, the decision is complicated by this year’s banking scare.

From the courts

Eeny, meeny, miny, moe

Democrats and Republicans ended Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee showdown over Supreme Court ethics reform as divided as ever.

Democrats urged the committee to consider legislation that would create an enforceable code of conduct for the justices following reports of possible ethical lapses by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

But what should that bill look like?

Two prominent constitutional experts — conservative former federal judge J. Michael Luttig and liberal Harvard legal scholar Laurence Tribe — may have just outlined the next steps for Democrats.

As we reported Tuesday, Luttig and Tribe told lawmakers in letters that while Congress has the authority to impose a code of conduct on Supreme Court justices, it cannot order the high court to come up with rules on its own as some current proposals would.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a member of the Judiciary Committee who has called on Thomas to resign, said he was persuaded by Tribe’s letter: “He makes a very salient and significant point that Congress arguably cannot delegate the authority to make ethical rules.”

This, Blumenthal told us, is why he’s drafting legislation that, in addition to prescribing a code of conduct for the justices, would also create an inspector general, “as an enforcement vehicle.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who has authored a Supreme Court ethics bill, dismissed Tribe and Luttig’s argument that Congress can’t tell the court to write rules of conduct as a “pretty eccentric and unusual legal theory.” The larger point, Whitehouse said, is that “they acknowledged that there actually needs to be reform in the court, and that Congress has a role in seeing to it that that reform gets accomplished.”

What we learned from Justice John Paul Stevens’s memos

Newly released memos belonging to late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens provide a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes deliberations (and divisions) over some of the most historic cases decided between 1984 and 2005, including those concerning abortion, the death penalty and gay rights.

The documents — released Tuesday by the Library of Congress — also offer a sharp contrast between the moderate court of Stevens’s tenure and today’s conservative majority. Here are some revelations that caught our eye:

On tensions over Bush v. Gore : Following the court’s 5-to-4 ruling that handed the presidency to George W. Bush , the conservative justices Justice Anthony Kennedy , who had voted with the majority, wrote. “I have agonized over this and made my best judgment.” Following the court’s 5-to-4 ruling that handed the presidency to, the conservative justices wrote memos to the liberal justices , complaining about the tone of their dissents. “The tone of the dissents is disturbing both on an institutional and personal level,”, who had voted with the majority, wrote. “I have agonized over this and made my best judgment.”

On an emerging legal theory: Kennedy’s decision to Bush v. Gore forced Chief Justice William Rehnquist to abandon plans to write the court’s main opinion, which would have argued that state legislatures have absolute authority over elections, without interference from state courts. This same theory — the independent state legislature theory — has been used to Kennedy’s decision to side with Justice Sandra Day O’Connor while writing the unsigned per curiam opinion inforcedto abandon plans to write the court’s main opinion, which would have argued that state legislatures have absolute authority over elections, without interference from state courts. This same theory — the independent state legislature theory — has been used to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election and is now being debated before the current bench

On more leaks: After Newsweek magazine published an article that revealed the inner workings of the court and correctly predicted the decision date for Planned Parenthood v. Casey, Rehnquist sent a note to the law clerks Aftermagazine published an article that revealed the inner workings of the court and correctly predicted the decision date for, Rehnquist sent a note to the law clerks barring them from speaking to members of the press. “In the case of any matter pending before the court, the least possible communication is none at all,” Rehnquist wrote, underlining the last three words.

The Media

Must reads:

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are on strike for the first time in more than 15 years. Read about it here.

Several reporters today were walking around asking writers how long we’d *actually* be willing to strike. I don’t know dude, how long do you think it’ll take 11,000 unemployed writers to run out of sign ideas? #wgastrong #writersstrike pic.twitter.com/C0cq81jTcF — mah ree nah (@marinarachael) May 3, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

